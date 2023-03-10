U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,901.46
    -16.86 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,212.15
    -42.71 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,252.60
    -85.75 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.72
    -36.86 (-2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.85
    +0.13 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.80
    +28.20 (+1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    20.65
    +0.48 (+2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    +0.0095 (+0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7370
    -0.1880 (-4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0175 (+1.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5020
    -1.6600 (-1.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    19,863.73
    -1,863.01 (-8.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.48
    -2.35 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,716.38
    -163.60 (-2.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     
Catch up:

The U.S. economy added 311,000 jobs in February. The unemployment rate edged up to 3.6%.

Global Hydrogen Energy Transition Market Report 2022 with Q3 2022 Updates - Latest Trends, Deals and Contracts, Policies, Projects (Active and Upcoming) and Key Players

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Energy Transition Market Overview, Trends, Deals and Contracts, Policies, Projects (Active and Upcoming) and Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Interest in the hydrogen sector as a way to accelerate the energy transition is growing rapidly and the low-carbon hydrogen project pipeline now represents over 59 mpta of potential capacity. 85% of this capacity comes from green hydrogen projects, though the majority is still in feasibility stage.

The announcement of new deals and policies in the hydrogen sector also continues at pace as companies and governments look to capture value in this growing sector across the value chain.

There is a need to accelerate transition strategies across sectors and geographies to achieve climate global goals, and hydrogen development is expected to have a major part to play in the energy sector to facilitate achievement of these targets.

Scope

  • Hydrogen quarterly changes, Q3 2022.

  • Total upcoming capacity and 2030 market size scenarios, highlighting recently announced projects by capacity, countries and regions.

  • Trends over deals, partnerships, and M&A .

  • Global policy support and financial incentives.

Reasons to Buy

  • Identify the last market trends by quarter and key players in hydrogen technologies.

  • Develop market insight of current, in development and announced capacity and latest trends of the sector.

  • Understand the different scenarios for 2030 based on the likeliness of the projects.

  • Facilitate the understanding on how and where the market is growing as it is rapidly scaling up to position as one of the main topics of the international agenda.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview
1.1 Executive Summary
1.2 Quarterly snapshot

2. Low Carbon Hydrogen Capacity Outlook
2.1 Active & upcoming capacity
2.2 Major upcoming projects
2.3 Production capacity and market size scenarios to 2030
2.4 Key developments
2.5 Top participant companies
2.6 Major announcements and project updates

3. Deals & Contracts
3.1 M&A
3.2 Venture finance
3.3 Partnerships

4. Metrics & Policy Support
4.1 Investment index
4.2 Social media tracking
4.3 International policy
4.4 Main policy changes

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • H2 Clean Hydrogen

  • Green Hydrogen International

  • CWP Global

  • Intercontinental Energy Corp

  • Svevind AB

  • OQ SAOC

  • Kazakh Invest National Company

  • Air Products and Chemicals

  • BP Plc

  • Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners KS

  • Mirning Green Energy Ltd

  • Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd

  • Exxon Mobile Corp

  • Shell

  • Gasunie

  • Air Liquide

  • ZeroAvia

  • Norwegian Hydrogen

  • Elogen

  • ScottishPower

  • Engie

  • Greenstat India Hydrogen

  • Masdar

  • Mitsui

  • Lhyfe

  • toyota Motor corp

  • Tesla Inc

  • Bloomberg LP

  • Airbus SE

  • Space X

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h54j8h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


