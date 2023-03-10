Global Hydrogen Energy Transition Market Report 2022 with Q3 2022 Updates - Latest Trends, Deals and Contracts, Policies, Projects (Active and Upcoming) and Key Players

Company Logo

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Energy Transition Market Overview, Trends, Deals and Contracts, Policies, Projects (Active and Upcoming) and Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Interest in the hydrogen sector as a way to accelerate the energy transition is growing rapidly and the low-carbon hydrogen project pipeline now represents over 59 mpta of potential capacity. 85% of this capacity comes from green hydrogen projects, though the majority is still in feasibility stage.

The announcement of new deals and policies in the hydrogen sector also continues at pace as companies and governments look to capture value in this growing sector across the value chain.

There is a need to accelerate transition strategies across sectors and geographies to achieve climate global goals, and hydrogen development is expected to have a major part to play in the energy sector to facilitate achievement of these targets.



Scope

Hydrogen quarterly changes, Q3 2022.

Total upcoming capacity and 2030 market size scenarios, highlighting recently announced projects by capacity, countries and regions.

Trends over deals, partnerships, and M&A .

Global policy support and financial incentives.

Reasons to Buy

Identify the last market trends by quarter and key players in hydrogen technologies.

Develop market insight of current, in development and announced capacity and latest trends of the sector.

Understand the different scenarios for 2030 based on the likeliness of the projects.

Facilitate the understanding on how and where the market is growing as it is rapidly scaling up to position as one of the main topics of the international agenda.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Quarterly snapshot



2. Low Carbon Hydrogen Capacity Outlook

2.1 Active & upcoming capacity

2.2 Major upcoming projects

2.3 Production capacity and market size scenarios to 2030

2.4 Key developments

2.5 Top participant companies

2.6 Major announcements and project updates



3. Deals & Contracts

3.1 M&A

3.2 Venture finance

3.3 Partnerships



4. Metrics & Policy Support

4.1 Investment index

4.2 Social media tracking

4.3 International policy

4.4 Main policy changes

Story continues

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

H2 Clean Hydrogen

Green Hydrogen International

CWP Global

Intercontinental Energy Corp

Svevind AB

OQ SAOC

Kazakh Invest National Company

Air Products and Chemicals

BP Plc

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners KS

Mirning Green Energy Ltd

Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd

Exxon Mobile Corp

Shell

Gasunie

Air Liquide

ZeroAvia

Norwegian Hydrogen

Elogen

ScottishPower

Engie

Greenstat India Hydrogen

Masdar

Mitsui

Lhyfe

toyota Motor corp

Tesla Inc

Bloomberg LP

Airbus SE

Space X

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h54j8h



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



