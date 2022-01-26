U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

The global hydrogen fluoride gas detection market is expected to grow from USD 543 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 704 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%

ReportLinker
·5 min read

during the forecast period. The rise in demand for hydrogen fluoride gas detection devices is increasing continuously owing to their increasing applications in the chemical & oil & gas industry. Growth of the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market can also be attributed to the rising global demand for miniaturized devices, technological advancements in electronic devices, and the availability of portable electronic devices for automotive, industrial, and healthcare applications.

New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type, End-user Industry and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223812/?utm_source=GNW


The fixed devices segment is projected to lead the global hydrogen fluoride gas detection market during the forecast period
Fixed devices are traditional hydrogen fluoride gas detection devices, which have been widely used in various end-user industries for a long time.Being the oldest device type in use, they are available in various gas sensing technologies, including electrochemical and photoionization.

They are permanently installed at industrial units and manufacturing facilities.Due to their various advantageous features, such as high accuracy, continuous monitoring, and high reliability, they have a high demand in the chemical, oil & gas, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Owing to this, the fixed devices segment accounted for a larger share of the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Chemical industry to witness the highest CAGR in hydrogen fluoride gas detection market during the forecast period.
In the chemical industry, a wide variety of gases are produced during different chemical preparations.These need to be measured for personnel safety, environmental safety, and process control reasons.

Hydrogen fluoride, a highly toxic, corrosive, and harmful gas, is found among these gases.The chemical industry is a major consumer of hydrogen fluoride gas and liquid and their detection solutions.

Hydrogen fluoride fumes may be emitted on leakage, spillage, or heating of fluorosilicic acid solutions or by concentrated solutions.If the hydrogen fluoride gas concentration is too high, there will be a risk of poisoning or suffocation and an explosion with spark.

Therefore, the staff must always know the composition and concentration of hydrogen fluoride gas in the site environment and take timely evacuation and other relevant measures. Thus, it is expected to increase the demand of hydrogen fluoride gas detection devices. Owing to this, the market for chemical industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global hydrogen fluoride gas detection market during the forecast period.

Based on region, APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market by 2026
In 2026, APAC is projected to hold the largest share of the overall hydrogen fluoride gas detection market.The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The major factor contributing to this growth is technological developments and a major focus on energy harvesting in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.China and Japan are industrial hubs that house numerous electronic equipment, devices, components, automotive, and other industries, in which semiconductor chips are core components.

Moreover, the industrial transformation toward digitalization is expected to transform manual processes into digital processes in the manufacturing industries.This is expected to increase the demand for highly advanced and miniatured electronic devices and products.

This increase in demand is expected to boost the demand for semiconductor chips. As hydrogen fluoride is widely used in semiconductor industry for etching and cleaning application, thus, it is expected to support the growth of the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market in the future.

In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), directors, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the hydrogen fluoride gas detection marketplace.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 45%, Directors– 35%, and Others – 20%
• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, and RoW – 10%

Honeywell International Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), MSA Safety Incorporated (US), GfG Instrumentation, Inc. (US), Sensidyne, LP (US), Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd. (UK), Analytical Technology, Inc. (ATI) (US), RKI Instruments, Inc. (US), and R.C. Systems, Inc. (US) are some of the key players in the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market based on type, end-user industry, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market.

It also analyzes agreements, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, and product launches, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall hydrogen fluoride gas detection market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223812/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


