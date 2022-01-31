U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,411.00
    -12.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,444.00
    -151.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,458.75
    +25.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,949.70
    -15.90 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.38
    +0.56 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.40
    +6.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.19 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1194
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8030
    +0.0210 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    28.47
    -2.02 (-6.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3443
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3100
    +0.1200 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,290.07
    -710.05 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.02
    +13.57 (+1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.43
    +10.36 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

The global hydrogen gas turbines market is projected to reach USD 3 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, as per Tersus Strategy Report

·15 min read

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Gas Turbines Market by Design Type (Heavy Duty, Aeroderivative), Fuel Composition – %H2 (up to 20%, 20% to 60%, 60 to 100%), Turbine Type (New, Retrofit), Application (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Other Industrial), Rated Capacity (Less than 40 MW, 40–120 MW, 120–300 MW, Above 300 MW) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA) - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tresus Strategy's offering.

Tersus Strategy
Tersus Strategy

Energy is the cornerstone of industry. As energy choices steadily increase, thermal power still remains a key energy source. Efforts have continuously been made toward reducing emissions by enhancing efficiency through technological innovation. But it doesn't change the fact that substantial CO2 is still emitted in the generation of gas-fired thermal power.

There are multiple approaches for low-carbon or carbon-free fuels, including the use of hydrogen for power generation. Modern gas turbines are capable of operating on a wide range of H2 concentrations, with multiple commercial power plants having considerable experience. Thus, gas turbines operating on hydrogen could provide the needed grid firming while at the same time generating significantly less carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Companies like Mitsubishi Power, GE Power, Siemens Energy, and Ansaldo Energia to develop 100% hydrogen-fueled gas turbines have recently shifted into high gear, owing in part to new carbon reduction policies worldwide that have accelerated renewables capacity. The companies—which all manufacture large gas turbines but are jostling to sell them in a diminished market—are also actively competing for a concrete footing in future markets, including those that could thrive in a hydrogen economy.

For more information about this report visit https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-hydrogen-gas-turbines-market-2022-2030/

The heavy duty segment is projected to lead the global hydrogen gas turbines market during the forecast period

The heavy duty (frame) segment is expected to be the largest hydrogen gas turbines market by 2030. Heavy-Duty hydrogen gas turbines have two combustor configurations capable of operating on fuels with higher H2 content. The Single Nozzle (SN) or standard combustor and the Multi-Nozzle Quiet Combustor (MNQC). Today, hydrogen levels up to ~90-100% (by volume) for applications with the MNQC combustor or single nozzle combustor are possible.

Aeroderivative gas turbines can be configured with a single annular combustor (SAC), which can operate on a variety of fuels, including process fuels and fuel blends with hydrogen. Depending on the specific Aeroderivative gas turbine model, SAC combustors can handle hydrogen concentrations from 30% (by volume) up to 85% (by volume).

The up to 20% segment is projected to lead the global hydrogen gas turbines market during the forecast period

An advantage to gas turbines is that they can be re-configured for operation on new fuels, including fuels with increased levels of hydrogen fuels. Changing to a fuel with increased levels of hydrogen may require making changes to the gas turbine, gas turbine accessories, and/or the balance of plant. The magnitude of the required changes is a function of the amount of hydrogen in the fuel.

Within pipeline gas applications, H2 will displace some portion of the natural gas in the pipeline. It is expected that the H2 content of the gas will not exceed 20% for the near future. Within the industrial process market, H2 content is greater than 20% and as high as 100%.

Several OEMs offer gas turbines which can handle H2 contents in the fuel up to 30 - 60% volume. However, no fuel flexible gas turbine that can handle pure hydrogen is nowadays commercially available, and additional R&D activities are needed to pave the way for such a technology. The development of combustion systems that can handle the full range of 0-100% hydrogen contents blended with natural gas is even more challenging, but required for potential fluctuations in future hydrogen fuel supply.

Based on region, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the hydrogen gas turbines market by 2030

At the 2021 Climate Change Summit, the leaders of major emitters announced ambitious targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. In addition, a target of virtually zero emissions by 2050 to 2060 was announced.

Each country has made progress in various areas such as the use of hydrogen in industrial fields, the introduction of hydrogen power generation, and the investigation of CO2-free hydrogen chain for the import of hydrogen.

Along with Japan, members of EUTurbines—an association of the entire gas and steam turbine sector in the European Union (EU)—in January committed to provide gas turbines that can handle 20% hydrogen by 2020, and 100% hydrogen by 2030.

For more information about this report visit https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-hydrogen-gas-turbines-market-2022-2030/

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and scope
1.2. Regional Scope
1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline

2. Market Research Methodology
2.1. Research methodology and design
2.2. Sample selection
2.3. Reliability and validity

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Analysis
4.1. Market size and growth rates
4.2. Market growth drivers, market dynamics and trends
4.3. Market scenarios and opportunity forecasts
4.4. Market constraints and challenges
4.5. National hydrogen strategy
4.6. Industry value chain analysis
4.7. Industry analysis – Porter's
4.7.1. Threat of new entrants
4.7.2. Bargaining power of suppliers
4.7.3. Bargaining power of buyers
4.7.4. Threat of substitutes
4.7.5. Competitive rivalry
4.8. PEST analysis
4.8.1. Political/legal landscape
4.8.2. Economic landscape
4.8.3. Social landscape
4.8.4. Technological landscape

5. Market Breakdown – by Design Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Heavy duty
5.3. Aeroderivative

6. Market Breakdown – by Fuel Composition (% H2)
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Up to 20%
6.3. 20% to 60%
6.4. 60 to 100%

7. Market Breakdown – by Turbine Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. New
7.3. Retrofit

8. Market Breakdown – by Rated Capacity
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Less than 40 MW
8.3. 40–120 MW
8.4. 120–300 MW
8.5. Above 300 MW

9. Market Breakdown – by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Power Generation
9.3. Oil & Gas
9.4. Other Industrial

10. Market Breakdown – by Geography
10.1. North America
10.1.1. North America Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.1.2. North America Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.1.3. North America Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.1.4. North America Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.1.5. North America Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.1.6. North America Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application
10.1.7. North America Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Country
10.1.7.1. U.S.
10.1.7.1.1. U.S. Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.1.7.1.2. U.S. Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.1.7.1.3. U.S. Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.1.7.1.4. U.S. Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.1.7.1.5. U.S. Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.1.7.1.6. U.S. Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application
10.1.7.2. Canada
10.1.7.2.1. Canada Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.1.7.2.2. Canada Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.1.7.2.3. Canada Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.1.7.2.4. Canada Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.1.7.2.5. Canada Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.1.7.2.6. Canada Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application
10.2. South America
10.2.1.1. South America Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.2.1.2. South America Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.2.1.3. South America Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.2.1.4. South America Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.2.1.5. South America Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.2.1.6. South America Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application
10.2.1.7. South America Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Country
10.2.1.7.1. Brazil
10.2.1.7.1.1. Brazil Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.2.1.7.1.2. Brazil Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.2.1.7.1.3. Brazil Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.2.1.7.1.4. Brazil Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.2.1.7.1.5. Brazil Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.2.1.7.1.6. Brazil Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application

10.3. Europe
10.3.1.1. Europe Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.3.1.2. Europe Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.3.1.3. Europe Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.3.1.4. Europe Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.3.1.5. Europe Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.3.1.6. Europe Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application
10.3.1.7. Europe Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Country
10.3.1.8. Germany
10.3.1.8.1.1. Germany Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.3.1.8.1.2. Germany Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.3.1.8.1.3. Germany Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.3.1.8.1.4. Germany Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.3.1.8.1.5. Germany Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.3.1.8.1.6. Germany Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application
10.3.1.9. France
10.3.1.9.1.1. France Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.3.1.9.1.2. France Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.3.1.9.1.3. France Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.3.1.9.1.4. France Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.3.1.9.1.5. France Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.3.1.9.1.6. Franc
10.3.1.10.1.1. U.K. Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.3.1.10.1.2. U.K. Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.3.1.10.1.3. U.K. Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.3.1.10.1.4. U.K. Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.3.1.10.1.5. U.K. Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.3.1.10.1.6. U.K. Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application
10.3.1.11. Russia
10.3.1.11.1.1. Russia Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.3.1.11.1.2. Russia Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.3.1.11.1.3. Russia Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.3.1.11.1.4. Russia Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.3.1.11.1.5. Russia Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.3.1.11.1.6. Russia Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application
10.3.1.12. Italy
10.3.1.12.1.1. Italy Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.3.1.12.1.2. Italy Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.3.1.12.1.3. Italy Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.3.1.12.1.4. Italy Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.3.1.12.1.5. Italy Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.3.1.12.1.6. Italy Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application
10.3.1.13. Netherlands
10.3.1.13.1.1. Netherlands Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.3.1.13.1.2. Netherlands Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.3.1.13.1.3. Netherlands Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.3.1.13.1.4. Netherlands Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.3.1.13.1.5. Netherlands Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.3.1.13.1.6. Netherlands Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application

10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.4.1.1. APAC Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.4.1.2. APAC Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.4.1.3. APAC Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.4.1.4. APAC Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.4.1.5. APAC Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.4.1.6. APAC Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application
10.4.1.7. APAC Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Country
10.4.1.8. China
10.4.1.8.1.1. China Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.4.1.8.1.2. China Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.4.1.8.1.3. China Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.4.1.8.1.4. China Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.4.1.8.1.5. China Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.4.1.8.1.6. China Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application
10.4.1.9. Japan
10.4.1.9.1.1. Japan Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.4.1.9.1.2. Japan Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.4.1.9.1.3. Japan Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.4.1.9.1.4. Japan Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.4.1.9.1.5. Japan Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.4.1.9.1.6. Japan Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application
10.4.1.10. South Korea
10.4.1.10.1.1. South Korea Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.4.1.10.1.2. South Korea Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.4.1.10.1.3. South Korea Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2) 10.4.1.10.1.4. South Korea Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.4.1.10.1.5. South Korea Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.4.1.10.1.6. South Korea Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application
10.4.1.11. Australia
10.4.1.11.1.1. Australia Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.4.1.11.1.2. Australia Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.4.1.11.1.3. Australia Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.4.1.11.1.4. Australia Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.4.1.11.1.5. Australia Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.4.1.11.1.6. Australia Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application
10.4.1.12. India
10.4.1.12.1.1. India Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.4.1.12.1.2. India Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.4.1.12.1.3. India Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.4.1.12.1.4. India Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.4.1.12.1.5. India Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.4.1.12.1.6. India Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application

10.5. Middle East & Africa
10.5.1.1. MEA Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.5.1.2. MEA Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.5.1.3. MEA Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.5.1.4. MEA Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Type
10.5.1.5. MEA Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.5.1.6. MEA Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application
10.5.1.7. Saudi Arabia
10.5.1.7.1.1. Saudi Arabia Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.5.1.7.1.2. Saudi Arabia Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.5.1.7.1.3. Saudi Arabia Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.5.1.7.1.4. Saudi Arabia Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.5.1.7.1.5. Saudi Arabia Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.5.1.7.1.6. Saudi Arabia Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application
10.5.1.8. UAE
10.5.1.8.1.1. UAE Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, 2022-2028
10.5.1.8.1.2. UAE Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Design Type
10.5.1.8.1.3. UAE Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Fuel Composition (% H2)
10.5.1.8.1.4. UAE Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Turbine Type
10.5.1.8.1.5. UAE Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Rated Capacity
10.5.1.8.1.6. UAE Hydrogen Gas Turbine Market, by Application

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Company Market Positioning
11.2. Company Geographical Presence Analysis
11.3. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players

12. Company Profiles

  • Company Overview

  • Financial Performance

  • Product Benchmarking

  • Recent Developments

12.1. GE Gas Power
12.2. Siemens Energy
12.3. Mitsubishi Power
12.4. Ansaldo Energia
12.5. Doosan Heavy Industries
12.6. Baker Hughes
12.7. MAN Energy Solutions
12.8. Solar Turbines
12.9. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
12.10. OPRA Turbines

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-hydrogen-gas-turbines-market-2022-2030/

Media Contact:
Tersus Strategy
Kevin Matthew, Business Development Manager
Info@tersusstrategy.com
+1 (414) 882-8941
333 W Brown Deer Rd. 53217-2372 Milwaukee Wisconsin USA

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-hydrogen-gas-turbines-market-is-projected-to-reach-usd-3-billion-by-2030-it-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-9-4-during-the-forecast-period-as-per-tersus-strategy-report-301471445.html

SOURCE Tersus Strategy

Recommended Stories

  • Three signs you’re ready to retire

    Some people can’t quite bring themselves to retire, often out of fear of the unknown. If you’re struggling with the decision, look for these 3 signs.

  • T-Mobile will fire unvaccinated corporate employees starting April 2nd

    T-Mobile will fire corporate employees who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 2nd.

  • What happens when colleagues know each other’s salaries

    A new academic study found that pay transparency makes wages more equitable and decouples performance from salary.

  • Walmart Wants to Be More Like Target (And to Stop Wasting Your Time)

    The retailer wants to make its stores someplace people actually want to be, you know, like a Target.

  • Occidental Petroleum: Low-Priced Opportunity

    I am bullish on Occidental Petroleum (OXY), as Wall Street analysts are generally bullish on it and the average price target indicates strong upside potential over the next year. Additionally, the business should benefit from macro trends and the valuation multiples look very cheap relative to historical averages. Occidental Petroleum is a company that was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Texas, United States. In the U.S., Chile, and Canada, the company operates as a petrochemical manufac

  • U.S. helps fund California port project as export delays hurt food makers

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Sunday it will help fund a new container yard for agricultural exports at California's Port of Oakland, as the government, ports and food companies scramble to ease costly shipping delays. Ships delivering cargo at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, have also skipped Oakland, a major hub for agricultural exports, to return to Asia more quickly. Oakland's export volume in 2021 declined 8% from the previous year, the port said, hurting shipments of products like nuts, dairy and produce.

  • Fears of food and drink shortages grow as CO2 supply deal ends

    The Government struck a deal in October to keep CO2 supply going to firms, but this is due to expire on Monday.

  • Oil forward curves signal tight market, supporting price rally

    The risk of geopolitical disruption to oil supply at a time of already tight inventories due to the strong post-pandemic recovery has sent the premium commanded by barrels for prompt delivery soaring, suggesting the current price rally has further to run. Under this "backwardated" market structure, the current price is higher than that of later-dated contract months, encouraging traders to release oil from storage and sell it promptly. The six-month spread between Brent for March delivery versus September delivery was $6.75 on Friday, the steepest since 2013.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead Earnings: Alphabet, PayPal, Exxon Mobil, Meta, Qualcomm and Amazon in Focus

    The following is a list of earnings slated for release from January 31 to February 4, along with a few previews.

  • Rising geopolitical tension and demand send oil price outlook soaring

    Oil prices will build on a strong start to the year with geopolitical risks to supply complementing a strong demand rebound as fears over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant fade, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. A survey of 43 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $79.16 a barrel this year, the highest projection for 2022 thus far and a notable increase from December's $73.57 consensus. U.S. crude was forecast to average $76.23 in 2022, versus the $71.38 forecast last month.

  • Fission Resource Upgrade Drilling Hits 19.0m @ 18.27% U3O8 in 46.0m @ 8.01% U3O8

    FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from its resource upgrade drill program on the R840W zone of the high-grade Triple R deposit at its' PLS project, in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. A total of 25 holes were completed. All 25 holes hit mineralization, with nineteen intercepting significant intervals of high-grade mineralization. The goal of the resource drilling is to upgrade the majority of the R840W zone to Indicated classific

  • Russia-Ukraine Tensions Drive Global Wheat Prices Higher

    The two nations account for just under a third of global wheat exports, much of which goes to the Middle East to keep bread prices affordable.

  • Burger King, Domino’s Pull Back on Value Menus as Costs Rise

    Chains are reducing their menus of discounted items or shrinking portions, hoping it will bring less pushback from consumers than straight price increases.

  • What to Expect from JPMorgan’s Viva Wallet Acquisition

    JPMorgan (JPM) is America’s largest investment banking stock by market cap. Led by Jamie Dimon, the firm has achieved tremendous success in recent times through offerings in investment banking, trading, loan origination, related consumer products, and more. I am bullish on the stock. Viva Wallet Acquisition JPMorgan has agreed a deal to acquire 49% of a European cloud-based payments company, Viva Wallet. The acquisition reiterates the bank's emphasis on speeding up its payment solutions by expan

  • Alabama’s Pension Bought Ford and Broadcom Stock, and Sold GM and Intel

    Retirement Systems of Alabama said it likes Ford’s growth prospects in EV, and sees a “multiyear tailwind” for Broadcom.

  • The future of mining cryptocurrency and the electricity consumption challenges

    Cryptocurrency is the financial sector’s ‘Knight in Shining Armour’, introducing millions of people to the great things it comes with – anonymity, adaptability, security among others, with Bitcoin and Ethereum being its two most loved squires.

  • LOWE'S CANADA IS RECRUITING: OVER 5,000 PEOPLE WILL HAVE A GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY TO DEVELOP LIFELONG SKILLS

    Lowe's Canada, one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating or servicing over 450 corporate and affiliated stores under various banners, is launching a major spring hiring campaign today to fill over 5,000 positions in its Lowe's, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt corporate store network.

  • Citigroup Is Hiring Across Gulf, Awaits Another Record IPO Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is boosting its presence in the Gulf region as it expects activity including initial public offerings to reach a new historic high.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldS&P 500 Futures Fall, Signaling Volatile Day Ahead: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Yea

  • Career expert: Here's how to launch a side business while still at your 9-to-5 job

    If you’re wondering how to toe the line between pursuing a side hustle and keeping your boss happy, here are some tips.

  • Thai cafe serves up crypto advice with coffee and cake

    A cafe in northeast Thailand has become home to cryptocurrency traders, adding banks of screens showing the latest market moves and dishing out investment advice alongside coffee and cake. Behind a calm exterior of cherry blossom trees, customers of HIP Coffee & Restaurant stare at their laptops, supping nervously on iced coffee - part of a surging interest in digital assets in Thailand that has regulators worried. "It's exciting for me to be here because I get to meet people who share the same interests," said Detnarong Satianphut, a 35-year-old crypto trader.