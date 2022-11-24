U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.96
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.10
    +9.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.16 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0414
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2114
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6280
    -0.9450 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,561.09
    +46.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.96
    +4.38 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Global Hydrogen Generation Market Size to flourish at 9% CAGR through 2028

Market Study Report
·6 min read
Market Study Report
Market Study Report

The most recent analysis of ‘Global Hydrogen Generation Market’ enlightens readers on the elements influencing and impeding market expansion. In the years 2022 to 2028, according to business analysts, this industry will accumulate substantial earnings.

Pune, India, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global Hydrogen Generation Market was worth USD 214 million in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9% during 2022-2028, to amass USD 387.4 million by the end of the forecast period.

The research evaluates many industrial sub-segments to provide a precise insight into the present market situation, with a focus on geographical bifurcation, type, and application. Then, in the part that follows, are a few important factors that, throughout the course of the analysis period, changed market dynamics and produced sizable income. The report also covers the geographical organization of the sector and the strategies used by the main competitors to maintain their market positions.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5644562/    


Growth Drivers & Restraints:

Government's rules for desulfurization, rising attention to clean hydrogen generation, and lowering greenhouse gas emissions are the main factors influencing market growth.

Moreover, development of green hydrogen production technology is likely to flourish industry expansion during the forecast years.

However, the high cost associated with hydrogen storage for customized tanks may impede market development in the coming years.

Segmentation & Regional Overview:

Based on type terrain, the market is split into PEM electroliser and traditional alkaline electroliser. In terms of application, the industry is divided into power to gas, energy storage or fueling for FCEVs, industrial gases, electronics & photovoltaics, steel plant, power plants, and others.

Request Discount of this report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5644562/  

Regionally, the latest trends are studied across Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The report conducts a country-level analysis of these regions to ascertain the areas with the most potential for revenue generation during the review timeline for the stakeholders in global hydrogen generation market.

Competitive Dashboard:

The report offers a list of notable companies in the business landscape along with their strategic efforts & latest developments to help users to make precise decisions and expand their market presence along with increasing their revenue share. Toshiba Corporation, ITM Power plc, ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH, Kobelco Eco-Solutions Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Huaqin Technology Industry Co., Ltd., ErreDue S.p.A, Idroenergy S.P.A, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd., Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd., AREVA H2Gen, TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, McPhy Energy S.A., Beijing Zhongdian, Nel ASA, Hydrogenics, Teledyne Energy Systems, Inc., 718th Research Institute of CSIC, and Proton Energy Systems, Inc are the leading players in global hydrogen generation industry.

To access this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-hydrogen-generation-market-research-report-2022

Global Hydrogen Generation Market, By Type (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

  • PEM Electroliser

  • Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

Hydrogen Generation Market, By Application (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

  • Power to Gas

  • Energy Storage or Fueling for Fcevs

  • Industrial Gases

  • Electronics & Photovoltaics

  • Steel Plant

  • Power Plants

  • Others

Global Hydrogen Generation Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Mexico

South America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Rest of South America

Europe

  • Russia

  • Italy

  • France

  • Spain

  • UK

  • Germany

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • Australia

  • Singapore

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • New Zealand

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

  • Turkey

  • South Africa

  • Africa

  • UAE

  • Iran

  • Rest of MEA

Global Hydrogen Generation Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • ITM Power plc

  • ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

  • Kobelco Eco-Solutions Co., Ltd.

  • Shaanxi Huaqin Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

  • ErreDue SpA

  • Idroenergy S.P.A

  • Asahi Kasei Corporation

  • Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd.

  • Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd.

  • AREVA H2Gen

  • TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • McPhy Energy S.A.

  • Beijing Zhongdian

  • Nel ASA

  • Hydrogenics

  • Teledyne Energy Systems, Inc.

  • 718th Research Institute of CSIC

  • Proton Energy Systems, Inc

FAQs:

1. What are global hydrogen generation market’s size and projections for 2022-2028?

2. How is global hydrogen generation market being shaped throughout the assessment timeline by COVID-19 and its impeding factors?

3. In global hydrogen generation market, what are the best segments and regions to invest in throughout the forecast period?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for growth potential in global hydrogen generation market?

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Process

1.4 Scope and Coverage

1.4.1 Market Definition

1.4.2 Key Questions Answered

1.5 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Growth Opportunities by Segment

3.1 By Type

3.2 By Application

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.4 Pestle Analysis

4.5 Technological Roadmap

Chapter 5: Hydrogen Generation Market by Type

5.1 Hydrogen Generation Market Overview Snapshot and Growth Engine

5.2 Hydrogen Generation Market Overview

5.3 Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

5.4 PEM Electroliser

Chapter 6: Hydrogen Generation Market by Application

6.1 Hydrogen Generation Market Overview Snapshot and Growth Engine

6.2 Hydrogen Generation Market Overview

6.3 Power Plants

6.3.1 Introduction and Market Overview

6.3.2 Historic and Forecasted Market Size (2016-2028F)

6.3.3 Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.4 Power Plants: Geographic Segmentation

6.4 Steel Plant

6.4.1 Introduction and Market Overview

6.4.2 Historic and Forecasted Market Size (2016-2028F)

6.4.3 Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.4.4 Steel Plant: Geographic Segmentation

6.5 Electronics and Photovoltaics

Chapter 7: Company Profiles and Competitive Analysis

7.1 Competitive Landscape

7.1.1 Competitive Positioning

7.1.2 Hydrogen Generation Sales and Market Share By Players

7.1.3 Industry BCG Matrix

7.1.4 Heat Map Analysis

7.1.5 Hydrogen Generation Industry Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

7.1.6 Top 5 Hydrogen Generation Players Market Share

7.1.7 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.1.8 Business Strategies By Top Players

Related Report:

Green Hydrogen Market: Potential Market Size and Global Outlook till 2028

The global green hydrogen market is estimated to grow at a growth rate of over 51% during the forecast period. The factors that are driving the growth of the green hydrogen market include lowering cost of producing renewable energy by all sources, development of electrolysis technologies and high demand from FCEVs and power industry. Moreover, the increasing investments by the government in establishing green hydrogen ecosystems further gives a boost to the growth of the market.


About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

 
CONTACT: Contact Us:   Ritesh Tiwari Head - Press and Media Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com Phone: 1-866-764-2150 MarketStudyReport.com News:  https://www.ibmag.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Buy the fear like Warren Buffett. Here are 3 top stocks yielding as high as 9.2% — so you can ‘make your money on inactivity’

    Be greedy (and lazy) when others are fearful.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving or Black Friday? Here are the 2022 holiday hours

    What time does the stock market close the day before Thanksgiving? Is the stock market open on Black Friday?

  • FTX Assets Missing, Stolen; This Fund Sees Bitcoin At $1 Million

    FTX lawyers say a substantial amount of assets are missing or stolen in latest bankruptcy proceedings; Cathie Wood still sees Bitcoin at $1 million

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    In the early days of the pandemic, investors bet Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) would be a coronavirus vaccine winner. When the biotech's vaccine candidate fell behind, though, investors lost faith. With its shares down almost 90% this year, you may be wondering if Novavax presents a great buying opportunity.

  • Is Amazon Stock Really a Cheap Buy? Here's What the Charts Say

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best-performing stocks of the past generation, but 2022 has mostly been a disaster for the tech giant. The stock is down 47% year to date, revenue growth has slowed to all-time lows, it's closed dozens of warehouses after overestimating demand, shuttered once-promising projects like Amazon Care, and just reported that it's laying off 10,000 corporate employees. While it's clear Amazon has struggled this year, those challenges seem well-reflected in Amazon's stock price.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • Insiders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$4.1m worth of stock at a high price

    Despite the fact that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock rose 5.1% last week, insiders who sold US$4.1m...

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Keep Rallying. A Big Risk Is Being Ignored.

    China just notched the most daily Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic. Investors hoping for a market turnaround should think twice.

  • 2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The word "hypergrowth" does not describe the current technology bear market. Such a change may point to buying opportunities in tech stocks such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Amid the moratorium on student loan payments because of the pandemic, it had to pivot into other areas of finance.

  • 25 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 25 highest-paying monthly dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 10 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks. As high-interest rates and inflation have pulled down the market this year, dividend stocks are gaining a lot of traction […]

  • Billionaire George Soros Embraces Ford

    The legendary investor continues to believe that the Dearborn automaker will be one of the winners in the auto market.

  • UBS Analyst: This Is When Investors Should Buy the Dip

    Even though mid-term election results and encouraging inflation news have pushed U.S. stocks to their highest levels since August, a prominent UBS analyst says a recession is due and the global economy will continue to decline and that markets will … Continue reading → The post UBS Analyst Says This Is When Investors Should Buy the Dip appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Musk shuns EU as Twitter disbands entire Brussels office

    Elon Musk has disbanded Twitter's entire office in Brussels after a row over the policing of the social network's content in the bloc.

  • Coupa Software (COUP) Soars 28.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Coupa Software (COUP) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Thanksgiving and Black Friday Trading Hours.

    Instead of gearing up to trade Thursday, investors may be defrosting their Thanksgiving turkeys—and clipping coupons ahead of Black Friday.

  • Buying Verizon Stock for Its Dividend? Read This First.

    Among the telecoms is Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), the second-largest provider behind AT&T. The stock sports an attractive 6.89% dividend yield, which also places it in red-flag territory. Often, when a stock's dividend yield rises higher than 5%, it's seen as a warning sign that the company won't be able to pay its dividend obligations sustainably. Should Verizon shareholders be concerned?

  • Coinbase Debt Was ‘Canary in the Coal Mine’ for Crypto Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- In the wake of the spectacular meltdown of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, many investors are looking for early warning signs that may have foretold the contagion that was about to unfold. One possibility? Coinbase Global Inc.’s junk bonds.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s C