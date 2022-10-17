Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrographic survey equipment market size reached US$ 2.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.32% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Hydrographic survey is conducted for scientifically measuring and analyzing the physical environment underwater, which affects maritime navigation, marine construction, and offshore oil exploration/drilling activities. It primarily relies on the hydrographic survey equipment for producing detailed plans of harbors, seabeds and waterways showcasing shapes, depths and contours.

This equipment comprises both software and hardware components, and it can be installed on autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), small crafts and large ships.



The significant increase in maritime trade and the escalating demand for accurate nautical charts represents one of the key factors favorably influencing the market. Moreover, the increasing utilization of big data and machine learning (ML), along with numerous other technological advancements, such as the incorporation of 3D and 4D technologies in hydrographic studies, is enhancing the predictive assessment for ports.

This can be accredited to the capability of these technologies to provide more realistic insight into developments of the surrounding waters. This, in confluence with a considerable rise in the demand for hydrographic equipment from offshore industries like oil and gas, is also contributing to the market growth. However, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak forced governments of numerous countries to shut down ports to prevent the spread of the disease.

This negatively impacted the demand for hydrographic survey equipment. The market is anticipated to experience growth on account of the rising development of offshore marine infrastructure fields, such as efflue;nt disposal systems, bridges and ports for several other industries, and coastal thermal power plants.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being EdgeTech, Innomar Technologie GmbH, iXblue SAS, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Sonardyne International Ltd., SyQwest Incorporated, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Topcon Corporation, Tritech International Limited (Moog Inc.) and Valeport Ltd.



