Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global hydrographic survey equipment market size reached US$ 2.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.32% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Hydrographic survey is conducted for scientifically measuring and analyzing the physical environment underwater, which affects maritime navigation, marine construction, and offshore oil exploration/drilling activities. It primarily relies on the hydrographic survey equipment for producing detailed plans of harbors, seabeds and waterways showcasing shapes, depths and contours.

This equipment comprises both software and hardware components, and it can be installed on autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), small crafts and large ships.

The significant increase in maritime trade and the escalating demand for accurate nautical charts represents one of the key factors favorably influencing the market. Moreover, the increasing utilization of big data and machine learning (ML), along with numerous other technological advancements, such as the incorporation of 3D and 4D technologies in hydrographic studies, is enhancing the predictive assessment for ports.

This can be accredited to the capability of these technologies to provide more realistic insight into developments of the surrounding waters. This, in confluence with a considerable rise in the demand for hydrographic equipment from offshore industries like oil and gas, is also contributing to the market growth. However, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak forced governments of numerous countries to shut down ports to prevent the spread of the disease.

This negatively impacted the demand for hydrographic survey equipment. The market is anticipated to experience growth on account of the rising development of offshore marine infrastructure fields, such as efflue;nt disposal systems, bridges and ports for several other industries, and coastal thermal power plants.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being EdgeTech, Innomar Technologie GmbH, iXblue SAS, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Sonardyne International Ltd., SyQwest Incorporated, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Topcon Corporation, Tritech International Limited (Moog Inc.) and Valeport Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global hydrographic survey equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hydrographic survey equipment market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the depth?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global hydrographic survey equipment market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Sensing Systems
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Positioning Systems
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Subsea Sensors
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Software
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Unmanned Vehicles
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Depth
7.1 Shallow Water
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Deep Water
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Platform
8.1 Surface Vessels
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 USVs and UUVs
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Aircraft
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Hydrographic or Bathymetry Survey
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Port and Harbor Management
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Offshore Oil and Gas Survey
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Cable or Pipeline Route Survey
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End Use
10.1 Commercial
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Research
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Defense
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 EdgeTech
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Innomar Technologie GmbH
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 iXblue SAS
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.5 Raytheon Technologies Corporation
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Sonardyne International Ltd.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 SyQwest Incorporated
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Teledyne Technologies Inc.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Topcon Corporation
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Tritech International Limited (Moog Inc.)
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 Valeport Ltd.
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n5nkh3

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hydrographic-survey-equipment-market-report-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301650582.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

