Global Hydrolyzed Starch Market is Likely to Hit Worth of US$ 12.4 Bn in 2022 and is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to Reaching US$ 21.8 Bn by Year 2032-End | Data report by FMI

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / The global hydrolyzed starch market is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period by exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2032. The global market is expected to be valued at $12.4 billion in 2022, reaching $21.8 billion by 2032. Most of the time, hydrolyzed starch is utilized as a sweetener. Artificial sweeteners, such as hydrolyzed starch, are becoming more popular as consumer demand for low-calorie foods grows. The overall demand for hydrolyzed starch is expected to rise in the coming years.

Hydrolyzed starch is a type of sugar alcohol extracted from starch. It is made up of corn starch along with various other raw materials such as rice, wheat, or potato starch. Many food products contain hydrolyzed starch as an ingredient.

Hydrolyzed starch is expected to add texture and bulk and it can also be utilized as a humectant to keep moisture in. Hydrolyzed starch is also known to have a laxative effect. It is prepared artificially because it does not occur naturally in vegetables and fruits. It is widely used as a primary ingredient in low-calorie foods and sugar-free candies, and it is commercially sold as sugar alcohol. Other foods that contain hydrolyzed starch include chewing gum, ice cream, baked goods, jams, and spreads.

Attributing to its nutritional value, hydrolyzed starch is rich in sensorial and other functional properties. It has drastically become one of the vital ingredients in the food and beverage industry. Hydrolyzed starch production and applications have grown rapidly in recent years.

Hydrolyzed starch-based sweeteners are gradually replacing sugar in the food industry. The confectionery industry's high demand is expected to be a key driver for the market. The approval of regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EFSA for the use of hydrolyzed starch as a food ingredient has significantly boosted the market.

The key players in the global hydrolyzed starch market are anticipated to expand significantly in the upcoming years. The ever-expanding food industry is expected to drive the market's overall growth. Several product launches have occurred over the last decade. The dominant players in the market are focusing on research and development in order to use hydrolyzed starch in several other industries. Furthermore, prominent companies in the market are expanding their production in order to cater to the ever-increasing demand of customers over the assessment period from 2022 to 2032.

The global hydrolyzed starch market is expected to generate maximum revenue from European regions. The European hydrolyzed starch market is anticipated to dominate the global market by growing at a phenomenal compound annual growth rate of around 4.1% throughout the projection period. In addition to that, the growing demand for hydrolyzed starches in bakery and confectionery products in Europe is expected to drive up the price of hydrolyzed starches in the region.

In European countries, more than half of the food service companies offer processed foods incorporating wheat-based hydrolyzed starch, such as maltodextrins, glucose syrup, and so on. In addition to that, Europe generates the maximum demand for wheat-based hydrolyzed starch and this trend is expected to bolster throughout the assessment period due to its widespread application in various food items.

The Asia-Pacific market for hydrolyzed starch is estimated to expand significantly. The growth of the region is attributed to the ever-growing population in such regions. In developing countries like India and China, the population is on a rapid rise which is resulting in increasing the demand for food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Because of the low cost of labor and raw materials, these countries are also growing as pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs.

In developing economies like India, the government has permitted 100 percent FDI in numerous food processing industries which are in return anticipated to bolster growth in the market over the coming years. According to the reports of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), India's food processing sector is expected to attract investments worth US$ 33 billion between 2017 and 2027, boosting growth in the hydrolyzed starch market over the forecast period.

By Nature, the Hydrolyzed Starch market is segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

By Functionality, the Hydrolyzed Starch market is segmented into:

Sweetening

Moisture Retainer

Texturizing

By End-use, the Hydrolyzed Starch market is segmented into:

Bakery

Confectionary

Dairy

Jams and Spreads

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Source, the Hydrolyzed Starch market is segmented into:

Rice

Wheat

Potato

Others

By Form, the Hydrolyzed Starch market is segmented into:

Powder

Coarse-Grain

Granulated

