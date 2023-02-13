The Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market is forecast to grow by $710.17 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market and is forecast to grow by $710.17 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period.

Our report on the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing availability of hydrolyzed vegetable proteins across e-commerce platforms, growing prominence of private-label brands, and increasing demand for a protein-based diet.



The hydrolyzed vegetable protein market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Dry powder

• Liquid

• Paste



By Distribution Channel

• Direct

• Indirect



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of organic and natural ingredients as one of the prime reasons driving the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing usage in cosmetic industry and changing lifestyle among individuals will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market covers the following areas:

• Hydrolyzed vegetable protein market sizing

• Hydrolyzed vegetable protein market forecast

• Hydrolyzed vegetable protein market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hydrolyzed vegetable protein market vendors that include Aarkay Food Products Ltd., Aipu Food Industry, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., AKOLA CHEMICALS Ltd., BELVITA FOOD INGREDIENTS PVT. LTD., Caremoli SpA, Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Givaudan SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Innova Flavors, Kerry Group Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical, SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC, Tate and Lyle Plc, Titan Biotech Ltd., YESRAJ AGRO EXPORTS PVT. LTD., and Koninklijke DSM NV. Also, the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

