U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.16
    +1.66 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.40
    +11.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    +0.20 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1647
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    -0.0038 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4800
    -0.5080 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,863.06
    -1,939.75 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Global Hydroponics Market Report 2021: Continuous Improvements of Innovative, State-of-the-Art Technologies, Including Environmental and Temperature Sensing, Remote Growth Monitoring

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydroponics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Aggregate Systems, Liquid Systems), By Crops (Tomatoes, Lettuce, Peppers, Cucumbers, Herbs), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global hydroponics market size is estimated to reach USD 9.76 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.7% from 2021 to 2028

The adoption of smart farming technologies, such as vertical farming, which has helped the evolution of hydroponics, is expected to spur market growth. Continuous improvements in hydroponics technologies and the introduction of innovative, state-of-the-art technologies, including environmental and temperature sensing, remote growth monitoring, and automatic nutrient reading, are likely to fuel the demand.

Based on type, the market is categorized into aggregate systems and liquid systems. The aggregate systems segment is projected to continue holding the largest market share over the forecast period. The liquid systems segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR over the forecast period.

Aggregate hydroponics farming encompassed multiple technologies, namely, drip, wick, and ebb and flow. Herein, the plants are grown with the presence of a medium such as rock wool, perlite, and others. It is essential for the farmers to choose the right kind of media for certain crops, as they vary in terms of pH and thickness, which may hinder the smooth growth of roots.

However, the liquid systems eliminate the use of such as media and provide the nutrients directly to the roots, reducing the time required for yield. Hence, the adoption of liquid systems, such as deep-water culture and Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

The primary crops cultivated through the hydroponics method are tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber, and herbs. The majority of indoor farmers use hydroponic systems to grow tomatoes. As a result, the tomatoes segment dominates the entire market in 2020 and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Europe held the largest share of the hydroponically grown tomatoes market in 2020 owing to the high cultivation rate in the Netherlands and Italy. Rising demand for organically grown, pesticide-free, and highly nutritious vegetables is expected to drive the adoption of hydroponics for the cultivation of lettuce and other leafy vegetables along with other indoor farming techniques.

Among all the leafy vegetables, green leaf lettuce is increasingly gaining popularity among the growers owing to its high consumption rate and worldwide demand. However, owing to the changing and favorable regulations about the growth of legalized marijuana, cannabis farmers across the globe are increasingly adopting the hydroponic farming method.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2020, as countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan are finding lucrative opportunities in hydroponics farming to cater to the rising food demand. However, Europe is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the favorable government scenario regarding the development and adoption of alternative farming technologies.

Hydroponics Market Report Highlights

  • Middle East, South America, and Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness a lukewarm rise in terms of adoption of hydroponics, on account of the lack of government incentives to set up the infrastructure.

  • Increasing demand for cannabis for medical and recreational uses is expected to boost the adoption among indoor farmers from Canada, Georgia, South Africa, and other such countries.

  • NFT in the liquid hydroponic systems is one of the highly adopted methods used by indoor farmers. However, the state-of-the-art NFT technique is gaining more popularity amongst the growers.

  • Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2020 owing to the substantial demand from countries, such as South Korea, China, India, and Hong Kong.

  • Europe is likely to emerge as the prominent segment, holding the largest market share by 2028. The countries such as the Netherlands, Turkey, and Spain witness a high adoption rate of hydroponics.

  • Mexico is projected to portray lucrative opportunities in near future, owing to the presence of market players, such as Hydroponic Systems, Cultura H, and General Hydroponics. Also, the drylands spread over 100 million hectares in the country restrict the agricultural expansion, driving the adoption of hydroponics and other vertical farming technologies.

Competitive Landscape

  • AeroFarms

  • AmHydro

  • Argus Control Systems Limited

  • Emirates Hydroponics Farms

  • Freight Farms

  • Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc.

  • Heliospectra AB

  • LumiGrow

  • Signify Holding

  • Terra Tech Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5j1zfs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hydroponics-market-report-2021-continuous-improvements-of-innovative-state-of-the-art-technologies-including-environmental-and-temperature-sensing-remote-growth-monitoring-301406706.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Roku Stock Is at an 'Interesting' Juncture

    Roku, if you did not know, is the company whose devices are small streaming boxes or streaming sticks that connect to your television. In the daily bar chart of ROKU, below, we see an interesting picture.

  • Why oil traders say this key crude delivery point looks ‘basically empty’

    Backwardation in the futures contracts for U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil implies a shortage of supplies at the Cushing, Okla. delivery hub for the contracts, an analyst told MarketWatch on Friday.

  • Apple's electric car dreams veer off track as battery talks flounder

    Apple’s dreams of building an electric car have been thrown off course as talks with its battery suppliers threaten to fall apart.

  • Boom times for Shell amid record gas prices

    Major oil companies are expected to reveal booming profits after global gas prices soared. Shell is forecast to post quarterly revenue of $2.1bn (£1.5bn) for its natural gas division when it reports on Thursday, an almost three-fold increase on the same quarter last year.

  • 'Breakfast will get a whole lot more expensive': strategist

    Prices are skyrocketing on a number of consumer staples and breakfast items — everything from coffee to milk — as companies try to offset surging costs due to supply constraints and production challenges. And relief may not be coming anytime soon.

  • Schlumberger's Q3 Revenue Misses But Sees 'Favorable Conditions,' Halliburton Sees Long 'Upcycle'

    Schlumberger's revenue missed Friday, but it sees "favorable conditions. Fellow oil service provider Halliburton sees a long 'upcycle."

  • Oil Has Longest Run of Weekly Gains Since 2015 Amid Supply Pinch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted the longest stretch of weekly advances since 2015 as OPEC+ producers only modestly supply the market and as U.S. crude supplies shrink. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerCrud

  • Copper, Aluminum Erase Gains as Energy Crisis Roils Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper, aluminum and nickel erased early gains to resume their slide as the global energy crisis and growing concerns about global growth continue to roil the industry.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of

  • ‘Tremendous pent-up’ car demand going into 2022: AutoNation CEO

    According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, wholesale used car and truck prices rose 8.3% in the first 15 days of October compared to September. Going into 2022, AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson believes demand for vehicles will not abate anytime soon.

  • Services Are Yet Another Snag for Oil and Gas

    All three major oil field servicers—Halliburton, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes—have less equipment and fewer employees after years of austerity, prompting them to negotiate price hikes with their customers.

  • Whirlpool's Charts Tell Me the Stock Is Still in the Spin Cycle

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money Thursday night, Jim Cramer spoke with Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool , the appliance maker. Bitzer explained that he's built a different Whirlpool for a direct world. Whirlpool is no longer a cyclical, boom-and-bust company, he said.

  • Why Gentex Missed Q3 Estimates and Cut Its Full-Year Sales Guidance

    Auto industry supplier Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) reported that its net income fell by 34.5% year over year in the third quarter to $76.7 million ($0.32 per share) as its automaker customers were forced to cut production amid an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors. Gentex is the world's leading supplier of automotive rear-view mirrors that do anything more than simply reflect light. If your car's mirror automatically dims, has any sort of information display embedded in it, or has switches on it that control other functions in your vehicle, it was almost certainly made by Gentex.

  • Electrified cars hit almost a fifth of EU Q3 vehicle sales

    Nearly one in five vehicles sold in the European Union in the third quarter was an electrified model as sales continued to soar while fossil-fuel cars slumped, according to sales data released on Friday by a trade organization. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, which represents major European car, truck, van and bus makers, said that battery electric and plug-in hybrid model sales across the European Union made up just under 19% of all sales. Battery electric vehicle sales jumped nearly 57% to more than 212,000 units, while plug-in hybrid models rose nearly 43% to more than 197,000 units.

  • Logistics and distribution key to fighting COVID-19 worldwide, says former commerce secretary.

    Gary Locke, former U.S. Commerce Secretary, talks vaccine distribution, intellectual property, and why cold storage and personnel are critical to fighting COVID-19 around the world.

  • Your Bowl of Pasta Is Getting More Expensive as Drought Zaps Wheat Fields

    (Bloomberg) -- So much for cheap noodles.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerPasta is poised to become the latest staple consumers are forced to pay more for after drought scorched North American produc

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower Coal, Gas Prices Could Trigger Short-Term Drop of $3.00 – $4.00

    Oil prices are being capped by a forecast calling for a warm U.S. winter despite lingering concerns over tight supply and a global energy crunch.

  • Lack of Investments Behind Energy Future Volatility

    The situation could even become worse very soon, if the ongoing activistic approach taken by investment funds, pension funds or shareholders continues.

  • Oil dives, forecast of mild U.S. winter spurs retreat from multi-year highs

    Oil tumbled on Thursday as a forecast for a warm U.S. winter put the brakes on a rally that drove prices to a three-year high above $86 a barrel early in the session on tight supply and a global energy crunch. Winter weather in much of the United States is expected to be warmer than average, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released Thursday morning. "The report, indicating drier and warmer conditions across the southern and eastern U.S., is putting pressure on the complex," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

  • Grocers grapple with supply chain, labor woes as shelves empty out ahead of holidays

    As the holiday season inches closer, economists are predicting that it's going to be harder to find some favorite items.

  • Southwest CEO: 'It may be 2022' before sustained profitability

    Southwest Airlines reported third quarter earnings and CEO Gary Kelly said flight cancellations earlier this month cost the airline $75 million in passenger refunds.