U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.25
    -9.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,828.00
    -76.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,582.00
    -27.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.60
    -3.40 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.40
    +1.33 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.00
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.79
    -2.54 (-8.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6920
    +0.0960 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,029.01
    -183.75 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.65
    +19.07 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.87
    -26.05 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Global Hydroxychloroquine Market Projected to Reach Over USD 2,598.6 Million by 2028 - Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hydroxychloroquine Market size is expected to reach over USD 2,598.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Market Synopsis

The Hydroxychloroquine Market globally is driven majorly by high prevalence of such situations, especially in the emerging nations of Southeast Asia and Africa. Additionally, it has seen a sudden boost in demand, due to some of the restricted-scale studies which proved its efficacy opposite to COVID-19 virus. Nonetheless, a lot more clinical trials and tests are required before Hydroxychloroquine commercializes as the drug for COVID-19 treatment, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Hydroxychloroquine Market by Application (Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), Malaria, Lupus Erythematosus, Rheumatoid Arthritis), by Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The Hydroxychloroquine Market stood at USD 901.4 Million in the year 2021.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/hydroxychloroquine-market-1265/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 160+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

List Of Prominent Players in the Hydroxychloroquine Market:

  • Sanofi

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Mylan N.V.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Novartis AG

  • Zydus Cadila

  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Lupin Limited

  • Prasco Laboratories

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rise in Spread of Diseases Like, Covid-19, and Malaria

The Hydroxychloroquine Market growth enhanced by the increasing cases of contagious diseases that includes majorly malaria and coronavirus and expanded R&D. In addition, advancements in the treatment choices and existence of well-established facilities in healthcare are some of the impacting determinants for the Hydroxychloroquine drugs demand. Nevertheless, discontinuation and product recalls of drugs are also the factors which can hinder the market growth.

Hydroxychloroquine is an analogue and medication of chloroquine. It has antimalarial as well as antirheumatic features. It has been widely used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis as well. It has been acknowledged that clinical use of the drug Hydroxychloroquine has substantially enhanced the treatment proportion of patient who are suffering from COVID-19.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/hydroxychloroquine-market-1265/1

Benefits of Purchasing Hydroxychloroquine Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Restraint: Side Effects with the Use of Hydroxychloroquine

One of the key factors hampering the market growth for Hydroxychloroquine is side effects which are related with the use of it. In addition, the clinical efficacy via randomized clinical is not assessed for harmful effects in COVID-19. The ambivalence of effects which are long term is likely to harm the market growth for Hydroxychloroquine Market. Studies have shown the side effects associated with the use of this drug which are, cardiac problem, diarrhea, stomach ache, and other side effects due to its prolonged use.

Regional Trends

North America is likely to witness an upward growth for Hydroxychloroquine Market during the forecasted period due to high occurrence of malaria and increase in the demand for Hydroxychloroquine drug for the treatment of coronavirus. North-America is likely to be the second largest expanding regional segment owing to the existence of high diagnostic rate and refined healthcare infrastructure.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hydroxychloroquine-market-1265

Recent Developments

  • June, 2021: Catalent, Inc. announced the acquisition of RheinCell Therapeutics Gmbh, a leading developer and manufacturer of GMP Grade human induced pluripotent stem cells. This acquisition will help the company’s existing stem cell therapy process development and manufacturing capabilities.

  • Dec, 2020: Lonza announced an expansion and collaboration with Arunia pharmaceuticals in order to expand a manufacturing capacity for an efficient production and manufacturing of Voclosporin.

  • July, 2020: The USFDA cautioned against the use of hydroxycloroquine and chloroquine to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients due to risk of heart rhythm problems, blood and lymph system disorders, liver failure and problems, and kidney injuries.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Hydroxychloroquine Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 167 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Hydroxychloroquine Market by Application (Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), Malaria, Lupus Erythematosus, Rheumatoid Arthritis), by Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/hydroxychloroquine-market-833138

The report on Hydroxychloroquine Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Hydroxychloroquine Market?

  • How will the Hydroxychloroquine Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Hydroxychloroquine Market?

  • What is the Hydroxychloroquine market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Hydroxychloroquine Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Hydroxychloroquine Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 901.4 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 2,598.6 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 5.7% From 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 – 2028

Segments Covered

Application

  • Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

  • Malaria

  • Lupus Erythematosus

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis

Distribution Channel

  • Online Pharmacy

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Retail Pharmacy

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/hydroxychloroquine-market-1265/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • Shopify Stock Falls As Q4 Earnings, Revenue Top Estimates

    Shopify fell despite topping views for earnings, revenue and gross merchandise volume. Management provided a general 2022 revenue outlook.

  • Roblox misses earnings estimates, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines Roblox's earnings miss as the company's stocks sink in after-hours trading.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘My partner is afraid to marry me because of my debt.’ I’m 35 and have $380K in student loans from two master’s degrees. What should I do?

    Need help getting out of student loan debt or other debt? Answer: Though this issue likely seems insurmountable, and you’re scared about what happens when your student loan payments may resume in May, don’t panic: You’re already doing some things right, like getting on the income-based repayment program, which no doubt, has lowered your payments already. Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet, advises that you “stay on it,” adding that “after 20 or 25 years, depending on your debt, your loans will be forgiven.”

  • Relative Analysis for Micron (NASDAQ:MU) v.s. Peers, Reveals why the Stock may be Mispriced

    Micron Technology Inc., (NASDAQ:MU) seems unusually attractive when compared to a select set of peers. Today, we will explore how we can do competitor analysis on a fundamental level and see why Micron seems to stand out.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Kraft Heinz shares rise after earnings beats expectations

    Kraft Heinz Co. stock rose 1.6% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food company reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. Net losses totaled $257.0 million, or 21 cents per share, after net income of $1.03 billion, or 84 cents per share, last year. Kraft largely attributed the loss to the divestiture of its cheese business, which drove a $1.3 billion non-cash impairment loss. Adjusted EPS of 79 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 63 cents. Sales of $6.709 billion we

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Hit $300 Again?

    On Feb. 8 of last year, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) commanded a price near $319, with the market's fervor for its jab feeding more and more into the hype. Given that its coronavirus vaccine is Novavax's only product on the market, sales of the jab are the single biggest factor in its share price.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Are Today. Gaming and Data Center Are the Money Makers.

    Analysts are looking for big jumps in earnings and revenue from the chip maker, along with an upbeat outlook.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Ericsson Shares Sink After Company Says It May Have Made Payments to ISIS

    Ericsson said an internal investigation in 2019 found evidence of corruption-related misconduct and suspect payments in Iraq.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has been announcing more and more potential new customers recently, but one it highlighted on Friday is surely the one with the  highest profile. The promotion with Anheuser-Busch Inbev leading into Super Bowl weekend has Nikola shares popping today. After jumping more than 7% earlier Monday, Nikola stock remained up 2.6% as of 3:53 p.m. ET.

  • Virgin Galactic stock soars after space ticket sales open

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Virgin Galactic stock as the company announces reservations to go into space.

  • Cisco Earnings Are Coming. Here’s What to Expect.

    Cisco System will report financial results for its January quarter on Wednesday afternoon. When Cisco (ticker: CSCO) reported earnings in November, the company said it expected revenue growth between 4.5% and 6.5% for the fiscal second quarter ended in January, which implies $12.6 billion at the midpoint of the range. Street consensus now calls for $12.65 billion.

  • Barrick Gold's stock gains after earnings beat, raised dividend and new $1 billion share repurchase program

    Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the gold miner reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations, set a $1.0 billion stock buyback program and raised its dividend. Net earnings rose to $726 million, or 41 cents a share, from the $685 million, or 39 cents a share, reported a year ago. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents topped the FactSet consensus of 30 cents. Revenue grew 0.9% to $3.31 billion, beating the Fact