Global Hygiene Adhesives Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts

The hygiene adhesives market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for disposable hygiene products, rising adoption of female hygienic products in emerging countries, product innovation in the hygiene industry.

Increasing adhesive bleed challenges are likely to hinder the market's growth. Growing product innovations for providing better hygienic properties are expected to act as an opportunity for the market.

Increasing Demand from Baby Care Applications

Hygiene adhesives can be used in absorbent sanitary baby diapers. More than half of the baby diapers market is dominated by the North American and European regions.

However, with the rise in the average birth rate of approximately 16.6% in developing markets, compared to 11.2% in developed markets, the baby diapers market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster pace.

There are various factors responsible for the enhancement of baby care industry including increased awareness of child hygiene, growing number of working parents and spending power of individuals among others.

The primary factory for the growth of baby care products is the rising parental concerns towards the child's hygiene.

With an increase awareness towards baby's hygiene, the sales of premium & good quality products are growing simultaneously.

All these above-mentioned factors are likely to drive the hygiene adhesives market in the baby care segment during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is the Fastest Growing Market

Asia Pacific is expected to show a good increase during the forecasted period.

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets for baby care products, due to the rise in the birth rate. An increase in brand penetration and wide distribution network are the few factors driving the baby care products market in the region.

The rise in consumer awareness and an increase in investments by the key players, such as Johnson and Johnson, Unilever, among others are also expected to drive the market.

This growth is due to the growing adoption of female hygiene products in these countries, like India, China, etc.

Such factors are driving the market for hygiene adhesives in the Asia-Pacific region.

The hygiene adhesives market is partially fragmented, with many players holding the equivalent position in the market. Key players in the hygiene adhesives market include 3M, Dow, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H. B. Fuller Company, and SIKA AG, among others.



