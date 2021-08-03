U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

Global Hygiene Adhesives Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hygiene Adhesives Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hygiene adhesives market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for disposable hygiene products, rising adoption of female hygienic products in emerging countries, product innovation in the hygiene industry.

Increasing adhesive bleed challenges are likely to hinder the market's growth. Growing product innovations for providing better hygienic properties are expected to act as an opportunity for the market.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Baby Care Applications

  • Hygiene adhesives can be used in absorbent sanitary baby diapers. More than half of the baby diapers market is dominated by the North American and European regions.

  • However, with the rise in the average birth rate of approximately 16.6% in developing markets, compared to 11.2% in developed markets, the baby diapers market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster pace.

  • There are various factors responsible for the enhancement of baby care industry including increased awareness of child hygiene, growing number of working parents and spending power of individuals among others.

  • The primary factory for the growth of baby care products is the rising parental concerns towards the child's hygiene.

  • With an increase awareness towards baby's hygiene, the sales of premium & good quality products are growing simultaneously.

  • All these above-mentioned factors are likely to drive the hygiene adhesives market in the baby care segment during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is the Fastest Growing Market

  • Asia Pacific is expected to show a good increase during the forecasted period.

  • Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets for baby care products, due to the rise in the birth rate. An increase in brand penetration and wide distribution network are the few factors driving the baby care products market in the region.

  • The rise in consumer awareness and an increase in investments by the key players, such as Johnson and Johnson, Unilever, among others are also expected to drive the market.

  • This growth is due to the growing adoption of female hygiene products in these countries, like India, China, etc.

  • Such factors are driving the market for hygiene adhesives in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

The hygiene adhesives market is partially fragmented, with many players holding the equivalent position in the market. Key players in the hygiene adhesives market include 3M, Dow, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H. B. Fuller Company, and SIKA AG, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

  • The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

  • 3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Disposable Hygiene Products
4.1.2 Growing Adoption of Female Hygiene Products in Asia-Pacific regions
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Adhesive Bleed Challenges
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Resin Type
5.1.1 Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)
5.1.2 Styrene-ethylene-butadiene-styrene (SEBS)
5.1.3 Styrene-isoprene-styrene (SIS)
5.1.4 Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS)
5.1.5 Other Resin Types
5.2 Product Type
5.2.1 Woven
5.2.2 Non-woven
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Baby Care
5.3.2 Adult Care
5.3.3 Feminine Care
5.3.4 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Australia & New Zealand
5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Spain
5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.4.5.1 Egypt
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 Abifor AG
6.4.3 ADTEK Malaysia Sdn Bhd
6.4.4 ALFA Klebstoffe AG
6.4.5 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)
6.4.6 Avery Dennison Corp
6.4.7 Beardow and Adams (Adhesives) Ltd
6.4.8 Dow
6.4.9 Evonik Industries AG
6.4.10 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.4.11 H. B. Fuller Company
6.4.12 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
6.4.13 Hexion
6.4.14 Huntsman Corp.
6.4.15 Ichemco srl
6.4.16 Jowat AG
6.4.17 Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG
6.4.18 OMNOVA Solutions Inc
6.4.19 PPG Industries
6.4.20 Sika AG
6.4.21 The Reynolds Co.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing product Innovations to provide better hygienic properties
7.2 Other opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rlzk8z

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


