The Global Hyperscale Data Center Market to Witness Investment of $176.43 Billion by 2027. Around 37.74 million Sq. ft to be Added- Arizton

The global hyperscale data center market size was valued at $127 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $176.43 billion by 2027.

Chicago, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, the global hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% from 2022 to 2027. The market across the globe is continuously witnessing growth in connectivity with the rising number of submarine cables. This is leading to increased data generation and increasing the demand for the construction of more data centers.



Most hyperscale data center operators follow the converged and hyperconverged server infrastructure approaches to manage their facilities. Converged Infrastructure (CI) is a hardware-based approach that includes the use of servers and networking equipment for storage networking through a storage protocol known as Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE). However, hyper-converged systems are rack-mounted devices designed to offer compute, storage, and networking resources to host a set of virtual machines.

Several government bodies have taken initiatives to develop special economic zones and industrial parks and provide tax exemptions for data center development. In 2021, there were several land acquisitions by global and local data center service providers for the development of new data center facilities.

Hyperscale Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $176.43 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $127 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 5.67% MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 7,135.5 MW (2027) MARKET SIZE (AREA) 37.74 million Square Feet BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 SEGMENTS COVERED IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction GEOGRAPHICAL COVERAGE North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and APAC

Key Insights

The accelerated adoption of cloud computing and other advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, and increased coverage of 5G worldwide are the major factors driving the hyperscale data center market.

Cloud services providers and IT companies such as Facebook, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Alibaba, and AWS contributed over 50% of the hyperscale investment in 2021. These operators deploy self-built facilities, or colocate space to expand their reach.

Among colocation operators, Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Vantage Data Centers, GDS Services, and NTT Global Data Centers, among others, are significant investors in the hyperscale market and build facilities that offer a capacity of over 15 MW on full build.

In 2021, North America contributed over 40% of the hyperscale market investment, followed by APAC and Western Europe. Countries such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, and Sweden were some major contributors to the market.

The hyperscale market will also grow due to the adoption of HPC computing, with operators assigning specific racks/spaces to be used for AI workloads that will use advanced liquid cooling, with other areas assigned for less intensive workloads.

Innovative data center technologies such as microgrids, hydrogen fuel cells, and advanced UPS systems are being adopted by hyperscale operators. For instance, Microsoft is testing hydrogen-powered fuel cells as an alternative to diesel generators.

North America Gaining Traction in the Hyperscale Data Center Market

The North American data center market leads growth in the overall data center industry, with early availability and adoption of innovative technology and investments from colocation service providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies. The region is a key driver and acts as an incumbent for any new technological innovation in the data center space. The growing construction of greenfield projects will provide promising revenue opportunities for associated infrastructure vendors. These investments will help local construction contractors to grow their expertise in data centers. During the forecast period, the market investment from Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Apple will continue to grow by billions of dollars.

Market Segmentation

Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling System

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units



Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS



Geography

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Nordic

Central & Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

APAC



Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Other IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

ATOS

Broadcom

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Inventec

Micron Technology

Mitac Holdings

NIMBUS Data

Oracle

Pivot3

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

Seagate Technology

Supermicro

Synology

Toshiba

Violin

Western Digital

Wistron (WIWYNN)

Key Support Infrastructure Provider

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv Group



Other Support Infrastructure Provider

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Assa Abloy

Carrier

Condair

Daikin Applied

Data Aire

Delta Electronics

EAE

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Nlyte Software

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Riello UPS

Rolls-Royce

Siemens

Trane

Yanmar

ZincFive

3M



Key Construction Contractors

AECOM

DPR Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs

M+W Group

Bouygues construction

Mercury



Arup

Aurecon Group

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Cap Ingelec

Corgan

DAR Group

Deerns

DSCO Group

Edarat Group

Faithful+Gould

Fluor Corporation

Fortis Construction

Gensler

Gilbane Building Company

HDR Architecture

ISG

Kirby Group Engineering

KKCG Group

Laing O'Rourke

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Linesight

Mace Group

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson Construction

NTT Facilities

Red

Royal HaskoningDHV

Sterling and Wilson

Structure Tone

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook (META)

Google

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers (NTT Communications)

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

Other Data Center Investors

21Vianet - (Century Internet Data Center)

Africa Data Centres

Bharti Airtel

AirTrunk Operating

Aligned

atNorth

Beyond.pl

Big Data Exchange

Bridge Data Centres

Canberra Data Centers

Chayora

Chindata

CloudHQ

ClusterPower

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Realty

DataBank

DATA4

DigiPlex (IPI Partners)

EdgeConneX

Etisalat Group

Flexential

GDS Services

Global Switch

Green Mountain

Gulf Data Hub

HostDime

InterNexa

Iron Mountain

IXAfrica

IXcellerate

Moro Hub

NEXTDC

ODATA

Ooredoo

Orange Business Services

Paratus Namibia

QTS Realty Trust

Raxio Group

Rostelecom Data Centers

Scala Data Centers

Sify Technologies

SUNeVison

Tenglong Holdings Group

Telecom Egypt

T5 Data Centers

Turkcell

Wingu

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

New Entrants in the Hyperscale Data Center Market

AdaniConneX

Cirrus Data Solutions

Data Center First

Hickory Group

Global Technical Realty

Kevlinx

Novva

Quantum Loophole

Stratus DC Management





Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

