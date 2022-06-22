The Global Hyperscale Data Center Market to Witness Investment of $176.43 Billion by 2027. Around 37.74 million Sq. ft to be Added- Arizton
The global hyperscale data center market size was valued at $127 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $176.43 billion by 2027.
Chicago, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, the global hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% from 2022 to 2027. The market across the globe is continuously witnessing growth in connectivity with the rising number of submarine cables. This is leading to increased data generation and increasing the demand for the construction of more data centers.
Most hyperscale data center operators follow the converged and hyperconverged server infrastructure approaches to manage their facilities. Converged Infrastructure (CI) is a hardware-based approach that includes the use of servers and networking equipment for storage networking through a storage protocol known as Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE). However, hyper-converged systems are rack-mounted devices designed to offer compute, storage, and networking resources to host a set of virtual machines.
Several government bodies have taken initiatives to develop special economic zones and industrial parks and provide tax exemptions for data center development. In 2021, there were several land acquisitions by global and local data center service providers for the development of new data center facilities.
Hyperscale Data Center Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
MARKET SIZE (2027)
$176.43 Billion
MARKET SIZE (2021)
$127 Billion
CAGR (2022-2027)
5.67%
MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)
7,135.5 MW (2027)
MARKET SIZE (AREA)
37.74 million Square Feet
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2022-2027
SEGMENTS COVERED
IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction
GEOGRAPHICAL COVERAGE
North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and APAC
Key Insights
The accelerated adoption of cloud computing and other advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, and increased coverage of 5G worldwide are the major factors driving the hyperscale data center market.
Cloud services providers and IT companies such as Facebook, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Alibaba, and AWS contributed over 50% of the hyperscale investment in 2021. These operators deploy self-built facilities, or colocate space to expand their reach.
Among colocation operators, Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Vantage Data Centers, GDS Services, and NTT Global Data Centers, among others, are significant investors in the hyperscale market and build facilities that offer a capacity of over 15 MW on full build.
In 2021, North America contributed over 40% of the hyperscale market investment, followed by APAC and Western Europe. Countries such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, and Sweden were some major contributors to the market.
The hyperscale market will also grow due to the adoption of HPC computing, with operators assigning specific racks/spaces to be used for AI workloads that will use advanced liquid cooling, with other areas assigned for less intensive workloads.
Innovative data center technologies such as microgrids, hydrogen fuel cells, and advanced UPS systems are being adopted by hyperscale operators. For instance, Microsoft is testing hydrogen-powered fuel cells as an alternative to diesel generators.
North America Gaining Traction in the Hyperscale Data Center Market
The North American data center market leads growth in the overall data center industry, with early availability and adoption of innovative technology and investments from colocation service providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies. The region is a key driver and acts as an incumbent for any new technological innovation in the data center space. The growing construction of greenfield projects will provide promising revenue opportunities for associated infrastructure vendors. These investments will help local construction contractors to grow their expertise in data centers. During the forecast period, the market investment from Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Apple will continue to grow by billions of dollars.
Market Segmentation
Infrastructure
IT Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
IT Infrastructure
Server
Storage
Network
Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches & Switchgears
PDUs
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
Racks
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling System
CRAC & CRAH Units
Chiller Units
Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
Other Cooling Units
Cooling Technique
Air-Based Cooling Technique
Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
General Construction
Core & Shell Development
Installation & Commissioning Services
Building & Engineering Design
Physical Security
DCIM/BMS
Geography
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Nordic
Central & Eastern Europe
Middle East & Africa
APAC
Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Inspur
Other IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks
ATOS
Broadcom
Juniper Networks
Lenovo
NetApp
Extreme Networks
Fujitsu
Hitachi Vantara
Inventec
Micron Technology
Mitac Holdings
NIMBUS Data
Oracle
Pivot3
Pure Storage
Quanta Cloud Technology
Seagate Technology
Supermicro
Synology
Toshiba
Violin
Western Digital
Wistron (WIWYNN)
Key Support Infrastructure Provider
ABB
Caterpillar
Cummins
Eaton
Legrand
Rittal
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Vertiv Group
Other Support Infrastructure Provider
Airedale International Air Conditioning
Alfa Laval
Asetek
Assa Abloy
Carrier
Condair
Daikin Applied
Data Aire
Delta Electronics
EAE
Generac Power Systems
Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
HITEC Power Protection
Honeywell International
Johnson Controls
KOHLER
KyotoCooling
Mitsubishi Electric
Munters
Nlyte Software
Panduit
Piller Power Systems
Riello UPS
Rolls-Royce
Siemens
Trane
Yanmar
ZincFive
3M
Key Construction Contractors
AECOM
DPR Construction
Holder Construction
Jacobs
M+W Group
Bouygues construction
Mercury
Key Construction Contractors
Arup
Aurecon Group
BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
Cap Ingelec
Corgan
DAR Group
Deerns
DSCO Group
Edarat Group
Faithful+Gould
Fluor Corporation
Fortis Construction
Gensler
Gilbane Building Company
HDR Architecture
ISG
Kirby Group Engineering
KKCG Group
Laing O'Rourke
Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
Linesight
Mace Group
Morrison Hershfield
Mortenson Construction
NTT Facilities
Red
Royal HaskoningDHV
Sterling and Wilson
Structure Tone
Syska Hennessy Group
Turner Construction
Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
Key Data Center Investors
Apple
AWS (Amazon Web Services)
CyrusOne
Digital Realty
Equinix
Facebook (META)
Keppel Data Centres
Microsoft
NTT Global Data Centers (NTT Communications)
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
Vantage Data Centers
Other Data Center Investors
21Vianet - (Century Internet Data Center)
Africa Data Centres
Bharti Airtel
AirTrunk Operating
Aligned
atNorth
Beyond.pl
Big Data Exchange
Bridge Data Centres
Canberra Data Centers
Chayora
Chindata
CloudHQ
ClusterPower
Cologix
Compass Datacenters
COPT Data Center Solutions
CoreSite Realty
DataBank
DATA4
DigiPlex (IPI Partners)
EdgeConneX
Etisalat Group
Flexential
GDS Services
Global Switch
Green Mountain
Gulf Data Hub
HostDime
InterNexa
Iron Mountain
IXAfrica
IXcellerate
Moro Hub
NEXTDC
ODATA
Ooredoo
Orange Business Services
Paratus Namibia
QTS Realty Trust
Raxio Group
Rostelecom Data Centers
Scala Data Centers
Sify Technologies
SUNeVison
Tenglong Holdings Group
Telecom Egypt
T5 Data Centers
Turkcell
Wingu
Yondr
Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
New Entrants in the Hyperscale Data Center Market
AdaniConneX
Cirrus Data Solutions
Data Center First
Hickory Group
Global Technical Realty
Kevlinx
Novva
Quantum Loophole
Stratus DC Management
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
