The Global Hyperscale Data Center Market is expected to grow by $ 107.60 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 27% during the forecast period

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the hyperscale data center market and it is poised to grow by $ 107. 60 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 27% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the surge in cloud adoption, increase in business operational needs, and the rising demand for data center colocation facilities. In addition, the surge in cloud adoption is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hyperscale data center market analysis includes the infrastructure segment and geographic landscape.



The hyperscale data center market is segmented as below:

By Infrastructure

• Critical infrastructure

• Support infrastructure



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the construction of green data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the hyperscale data center market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of free cooling techniques and infrastructure innovations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hyperscale data center market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Facebook Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and NVIDIA Corp. Also, the hyperscale data center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

