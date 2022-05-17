The Global Hyperscalers Market is expected to grow by $ 45.49 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.37% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

37% during the forecast period. Our report on the hyperscalers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing investments in data centers, growing internet traffic and increasing 5G adoption, and increasing adoption of cloud in SMEs.

The hyperscalers market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The hyperscalers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Solution

• Service



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the strategic initiatives of market players as one of the prime reasons driving the hyperscalers market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in data center traffic and growth in spending on data center technology and a growing emphasis on the reduction of Capex and Opex among large-scale organizations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on hyperscalers market covers the following areas:

• Hyperscalers market sizing

• Hyperscalers market forecast

• Hyperscalers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hyperscalers market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hyper Scalers Pty Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kamatera Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Quanta Computer Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., SAP SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., VMware Inc., and Oracle Corp. Also, the hyperscalers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

