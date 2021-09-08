The global hyperspectral imaging in agriculture market is expected to reach $56.88 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 11.93% during the forecast period 2021-2026

The growth rate in the market is because of the increased emphasis on precision farming around the world. Due to the increasing global food demand, growers must adopt better ways for growing to maximize their yield increase production.

The technology provides a wide range of solutions for the agricultural industry such as crop stress detection, pathogen detection, and monitoring. With improved technological advancements and better adoption of the technology, hyperspectral imaging will help drive the precision farming market globally.



Market Segmentation



Global Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Market by Product



Hyperspectral imaging in agriculture market in the product segment is dominated by hyperspectral imaging cameras.These cameras are the primary equipment that are required to capture hyperspectral images, and data collected by the cameras is processed after.



With a hyperspectral camera, the light is captured through a lens and split into different spectral lengths by a dispersive element such as a prism or a diffraction grating.



Global Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Market by Application



Hyperspectral imaging in agriculture market in the application segment is dominated by stress detection.Hyperspectral imaging is primarily focused on monitoring crop health and maintaining a better yield.



Thus, stress detection in the plant is leading the application segment of the market.



Global Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Market by Region



North America generated the highest revenue of $10.06 million in 2020, which is attributed to the technological advancements in the North America region. In the region, government support along with technological advancement has helped in the growth of the market. Also, leading players in the hyperspectral imaging in agriculture market are operating in the North America region, which gives a wide range of options to the growers purchasing hyperspectral imaging-based equipment. The region is expected to witness high growth of CAGR 13.16% during the forecast period.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Analytik Ltd., BaySpec, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Cubert GmbH, FluroSat, Gamaya, HAIP Solution GmbH, Imec, ImpactVision, Inno-spec GmbH, INO, Malvern Panalytical Ltd, Resonon Inc., Surface Optics Corporation, Teledyne FLIR LLC



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (which hold 50-60% of the market), mid-segment players (comprising 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the hyperspectral imaging in agriculture industry.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Brazil

• Rest-of-South America

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Rest-of- Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South Africa

• Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

