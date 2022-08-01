U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

The global hyperspectral imaging market was estimated to be at $791.2 million in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.17% and reach $1,640.3 million by 2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The growth in the global hyperspectral imaging market is expected to be driven by the widespread applications of hyperspectral imaging technology, the increasing demand and investments from military and defense sectors, the increased emphasis of government on research and development activities, increasing prevalence of various chronic disorders and growing geriatric population, the growing awareness regarding early diagnosis of diseases, and the increasing global food safety concerns.

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hyperspectral Imaging Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310918/?utm_source=GNW


Market Lifecycle Stage

The hyperspectral market is still in the nascent phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop more hyperspectral imaging products.

The increasing technological advancements in hospitals, diagnostic centers, military and defense sectors, agriculture practices, and research centers are some of the major opportunities in the global hyperspectral imaging market. Moreover, the increasing demand in developing regions is also an opportunity for the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a debilitating impact on the global ecosystem.The pandemic led to a shutdown of production facilities, which do not come under essential goods which led to a negative impact on several markets.

Hyperspectral imaging was negatively impacted since the pandemic led to a decline in the number of non-essential activities performed in the facilities and research centers, which subsequently impacted the adoption of hyperspectral imaging devices.Major players in the global hyperspectral imaging market faced disruptions in supply chains and the demand for products was also reduced substantially.

However, this impact was offset by the continued R&D in the field of HSI along with newer research on how HSI could help detect COVID-19 more quickly and accurately.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hyperspectral imaging market is expected to be short term, and as the recovery phase of the pandemic is beginning the adoption rate for hyperspectral devices has started to resume, and increased demand for HSI is expected in the future due to unique and wide-spread benefits of the technology in the several industries.

Market Segmentation:
Segmentation 1: by Application
• Healthcare (Medical Imaging/Diagnostics, Pharmaceuticals, Image-Guided Surgery, Others)
• Defense
• Environmental Monitoring and Agriculture
• Mining and Material
• Food Inspection
• Others (Art Conservation, Machine Vision, and Optical Sorting)

The global hyperspectral imaging market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by the mining and material segment.

Segmentation 2: by Technology
• Push-broom
• Snap-shot
• Others (Whiskbroom (Point Scanning), Tunable Filters (Wavelength Scanning), and Imaging FTIR (Time Scanning))

Global hyperspectral imaging is dominated by the push-broom technology segment.

Segmentation 3: by Spectral Range
• Visible Hyperspectral Imaging
• Visible Near-Infrared (VNIR) Hyperspectral Imaging
• Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) Hyperspectral Imaging
• Mid-Wave Infrared and Long-Wave Infrared Hyperspectral Imaging
• Others

Global hyperspectral imaging is dominated by the visible near-infrared (VNIR) hyperspectral imaging segment.

Segmentation 4: by Product
• Hyperspectral Imaging Cameras
• Other Accessories

Segmentation 5: by Region
• North America - U.S., Canada
• Europe - Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest-of-Europe
• Asia-Pacific - Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Rest-of-Latin America
• Middle East and Africa - U.A.E., South Africa, Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

North America held the largest share in the global hyperspectral imaging market in 2021, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Recent Developments in Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market

• In April 2022, IMEC International established a partnership with Bühler Group’s Leybold Optics for the production of new generation, low-cost hyperspectral imaging sensors with high resolution.
• In March 2022, Swift Medical launched a hyperspectral imaging medical device to make healthcare more accessible, Swift Ray-1.
• In January 2022, Emberion received funding of €6 million ($6.36 million) from Nidoco AB, Tesi, and Verso Capital, to step up the expansion of its infrared imaging business.
• In December 2021, Emberion announced the launch of its VS20 VIS-SWIR 400-2000 nm hyperspectral imaging camera, which can be used in the application of medical diagnosis and image-guided surgeries.
• In November 2021, Diaspective Vision and OmniVision partner to develop a new medical hyperspectral imaging camera for endoscopes.
• In May 2021, Diaspective Vision GmbH launched a new series of TIVITA, TIVITA Mini, and TIVITA Mobile for the European market. The TIVITA Mini provides colored images of human tissue for diagnosis and the TIVITA Mobile allows non-invasive analysis of a wound and can be used in mobile and outpatient facilities.
• In March 2021, IMEC International established a collaboration with scientists and engineers from Katholieke Universiteit (KU) Leuven, Universitair Ziekenhuis (UZ) Leuven, and the research organization VITO for research on the early detection of Alzheimer’s using hyperspectral imaging technology.
• In June 2019, Gamaya entered an alliance with Mahindra & Mahindra as the company invested $4.3 million for an 11.35% stake in Gamaya.

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are the drivers for the hyperspectral imaging market:
• Wide-Spread Applications of Hyperspectral Imaging Technology
• Increasing Demand and Investments from the Military and Defense Sectors
• Increasing Investments by the Government for Research and Development Activities
• Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders and Geriatric Population Boosting the Growth of Medical Hyperspectral Imaging
• Growing Awareness Regarding Early Diagnosis of Diseases
• Increased Global Food Safety Concerns

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:
• High Cost of The Hyperspectral Devices
• Lack of Infrastructure and Skilled Professionals to Support Hyperspectral Devices
• High Volume of Produced Data

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of hyperspectral products and accessories available for use in different fields. Moreover, the study provides the reader a detailed understanding of the different hyperspectral products by application, by technology, by spectral range, and by product type.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global hyperspectral imaging market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture.The favored strategy for the companies has been partnerships, alliances, and business expansions to strengthen their position in the hyperspectral imaging market.

For instance, in May 2022, Specim Spectral Imaging Ltd., a subsidiary of Konica Minolta, Inc., collaborated with Grupo Álava to expand its presence in Portugal and Spain.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global hyperspectral imaging market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players that offer hyperspectral devices.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global hyperspectral imaging market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:
Company Type 1: Established Companies
• BaySpec, Inc.
• Corning Incorporated
• CytoViva, Inc.
• Headwall Photonics, Inc.
• HORIBA Ltd.
• HyperMed Imaging, Inc.
• IMEC International
• Inno-spec GmbH
• Konica Minolta, Inc.
• Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S
• Photon Etc.
• Resonon, Inc.
• Swift Medical Inc.
• Teledyne FLIR LLC

Company Type 2: Emerging Companies
• Clyde Hyperspectral Imaging and Technology Ltd.
• Cubert GmbH
• Diaspective Vision GmbH
• Emberion
• GAMAYA
• HAIP Solutions GmbH

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• Italy
• France
• U.K.
• Spain
• Rest-of-Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia
• South Korea
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest-of-Latin America
• Middle East Africa
• U.A.E.
• South Africa
• Rest-of-Middle East and Africa
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310918/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


