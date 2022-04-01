U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market Report 2022-2030: Rising Need for In-depth Data from the Optical Images will Increase Demand for Hyperspectral Imaging Systems

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperspectral Imaging - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global hyperspectral imaging markets will reach US$49.4 bn through 2030 from US$20 bn in 2022.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the global hyperspectral imaging systems market over the next eight years, and provides market size forecasts. Furthermore, it covers key technological and market trends in the industry and analyzes factors influencing demand for hyperspectral imaging systems.

Hyperspectral imaging is becoming an important part of optical spectroscopy-based imaging services. These include space missions, airborne remote sensing programs, industrial inspection and grading, medical applications, health diagnostics, food quality inspections, and defence and security applications.

The availability of hyperspectral scanners in all types of spectral ranges has created ample industrial and commercial application opportunities for hyperspectral imaging worldwide. By 2030, the hyperspectral imaging business in the world will flourish in almost all types of end-use applications.

Non-destructive and non-invasive monitoring is making hyperspectral imaging popular among many commercial and industrial applications such as food quality testing, diagnosis of cancer, identifying counterfeits, identifying fake art, sorting recycled material, automotive dashboard cameras, and so on. The list will grow as many startups are entering into service-oriented businesses based on hyperspectral imageries.

Many hyperspectral imaging system developers and manufacturers are tech-driven and lack vision for the scalability of the business and lack skills for marketing. Headwall selling the majority of the equity to Arsenal Capital Partners or Specim selling their business to Konika Minolta are examples where lack of ability to scale has made these companies make such decisions.

Going further in the next ten years we could see more of such decisions from other hyperspectral imaging companies. Mostly due to lack of capital or lack of ability to scale the business. The business is going to be huge and will expand in many countries and applications.

Scope

  • The Hyperspectral Imaging market is projected to register a CAGR of 12.0% over 2022-2030

  • In terms of platforms, the airborne remote sensing applications is anticipated to account for the largest share of revenue globally

  • Industrial applications and laboratory analysis are anticipated to account for the second and third largest segments in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

  • The remaining market share is held by Defense and Security

  • Rising need for in-depth data from the optical images will increase demand for hyperspectral imaging system

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction
1.1 Objective
1.2 Market definition
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario
1.5 Who will benefit from this report?
1.6 Language

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Trends and Insights
2.2 Major Findings
2.3 Major Conclusions
2.4 Important Tables and Graphs
2.4.1 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Markets

3 Market Overview Hyperspectral Imaging
3.1 Notable Events
3.2 Hyperspectral value Chain
3.3 Leading Hyperspectral Companies and Products
3.3.1 Spaceborne Hyperspectral Cameras
3.3.2 Airborne Hyperspectral Systems for Remote Sensing
3.3.3 Hyperspectral Cameras for Research and Industrial Applications
3.3.4 Hyperspectral Software
3.1 Hyperspectral Imaging System Applications by Spectral Range
3.1.1 Applications of UV, UVNIR, and VNIR Hyperspectral Cameras
3.1.2 Applications of NIR, and SWIR Hyperspectral Cameras

4 Key Technologies and Developments in Hyperspectral Imaging
4.1 Hyperspectral Imaging Technology Overview
4.2 Hyperspectral Imaging System
4.3 Hyperspectral Sensors and Cameras
4.3.1 Spectral Range
4.3.2 Hyperspectral Sensors
4.3.3 Modern CMOS Sensors
4.4 Hyperspectral Image Capture Methods
4.4.1 Pushbroom or Line Scanners
4.4.2 Snapshot
4.4.3 Whiskbroom or Across-track Scanning
4.4.4 Wavelength or Area Scanners
4.5 Hyperspectral Image Processing
4.6 Hyperspectral Data Analysis and Presentation

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors
5.1 Forecast factors
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.2 Inhibitors
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.5 Forecast Assumptions

6 Market Segmentation Overview
6.1 Overview
6.1 Market Segmentation by Region
6.2 Market Segmentation by System Elements
6.3 Market Segmentation by Spectral Range
6.4 Market Segmentation by End-use

7 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Global and Regional Market Forecasts to 2030
7.1 North America Hyperspectral Imaging System Market to 2030
7.2 South America Hyperspectral Imaging Market by System Elements
7.3 Europe Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market to 2030
7.4 APAC Hyperspectral Imaging System Market to 2030
7.5 MEA Hyperspectral Imaging Market by System Elements

8 Hyperspectral Imaging System Market Forecasts by Spectral Range to 2030
8.1 Hyperspectral Imaging System Market by Spectral Range by End-use
8.2 Hyperspectral Imaging System Markets by Spectral Range by Region

9 Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market Forecasts by End-use to 2030
9.1 Overview
9.2 Aerial Remote Sensing
9.2.1 Agriculture and Fishing Industry
9.2.2 Ecological and Environmental Survey Service Providers
9.2.3 Mines and Minerals Mapping
9.2.4 Oil and Gas Exploration Industry
9.2.5 Airborne Remote Sensing Market Forecasts by Region to 2030
9.3 Laboratory Analysis
9.3.1 Food Inspections
9.3.2 Identify Counterfeits
9.3.3 Forensics
9.3.4 Laboratory Analysis Market Forecasts by Region to 2030
9.4 Industrial Applications
9.4.1 Industrial Inspection and Grading
9.4.2 Medical and Healthcare
9.4.3 Industrial Application Market Forecasts by Region to 2030
9.5 Defense and Security
9.5.1 Defense and Security Market Forecasts by Region to 2030

10 Impact Analysis
10.1 Covid-19 Impact
10.2 Benefits of Shut-down helped in Innovations
10.2.1 Increasing Efficiency of Existing Hyperspectral Cameras
10.2.2 Developments of Miniatured Hyperspectral Cameras
10.2.3 Integration of IoT, AI, and Big Data Analytics
10.3 Industries that will Demand Hyperspectral Imaging systems
10.3.1 Digital Agronomy Solutions
10.3.2 Ecological Data Imagery Services
10.3.3 Vehicle Dashboard Hyperspectral Camera
10.3.4 Hyperoptical Sorting and Grading

11 Leading Companies in the Hyperspectral Imaging Market

  • BaySpec

  • Brimrose

  • Clyde HSI

  • Condi Foods

  • Corning

  • Cubert GmbH

  • EVK Kerschhaggl GmbH

  • Gamaya

  • Headwall Photonics

  • Horiba Scientific

  • Hyspex (NEO)

  • HyVista

  • Outsight

  • Philumina LLC

  • Photon etc

  • Pixxel

  • SPECIM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/angp4l

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


