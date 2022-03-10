U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

ON THE RISE:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

The Global Hypochlorite Bleaches Market is expected to grow by $ 395.92 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Hypochlorite Bleaches Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the hypochlorite bleaches market and it is poised to grow by $ 395. 92 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hypochlorite Bleaches Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243671/?utm_source=GNW
81% during the forecast period. Our report on the hypochlorite bleaches market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for sodium hypochlorite, rising demand from water purification, and rising demand from food industry. In addition, the growing demand for sodium hypochlorite is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The hypochlorite bleaches market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The hypochlorite bleaches market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Sodium hypochlorite
• Calcium hypochlorite
• Potassium hypochlorite
• Lithium hypochlorite

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• The Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the rising demand for disinfectants as one of the prime reasons driving the hypochlorite bleaches market growth during the next few years. Also, demand for sodium hypochlorite is growing in cosmetic industry and rise in demand from cosmetics industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on hypochlorite bleaches market covers the following areas:
• Hypochlorite bleaches market sizing
• Hypochlorite bleaches market forecast
• Hypochlorite bleaches market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hypochlorite bleaches market vendors that include Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., AGC Inc., American Elements, ANSA McAL Group of Companies, Arkema SA, DCM Shriram Ltd., Ecoviz Kft, Hawkins Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Merck KGaA, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Odyssey Manufacturing Co., Olin Corp., PCC SE, Shijiazhuang Xinlongwei Chemical Co. Ltd., Somavrac Group, The Andhra Sugars Ltd., Tianjin YuFeng Chemical Co. Ltd., Tosoh Corp., and Vynova Beek BV. Also, the hypochlorite bleaches market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243671/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


