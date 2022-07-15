U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

Global IaaS Sourcing and Procurement Report with Top Suppliers, Supplier Evaluation Metrics, and Procurement Strategies - SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This report offers detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, top suppliers, most suitable supplier selection criteria, supplier evaluation metrics, SLA that buyers should consider and innovations of the IaaS procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions.

IaaS Market
IaaS Market

The IaaS procurement category is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.16% during the forecast period. This IaaS procurement market report provides detailed analysis of procurement strategies deployed by major category end-users across several industries while sourcing for IaaS requirements. In addition, most adopted and high potential pricing models considered by buyers have been analyzed in this report, which will help understand business scopes for revenue expansion. These data will assist buyers to realize cost savings and identify business strategies to improve sales.

https://spendedge.com/sample-procurement-report/iaas-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Who are the Top Suppliers in the IaaS Market?

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several top suppliers. Some of the leading IaaS suppliers profiled extensively in this report include:

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • IBM Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp

These are a few of the key suppliers in IaaS market. Discover more about these vendors, including the detailed analysis of procurement strategies deployed by major category end-users across several industries while sourcing for IaaS requirements.

https://spendedge.com/sample-procurement-report/iaas-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

What are the Most Adopted Procurement Strategies for the IaaS Market?

The research includes a complete analysis of the most commonly used procurement strategies by buyers across sectors, as well as an insight into these strategies' innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost. Adopting these procurement tactics would enable buyers to minimize category TCO and achieve cost savings while sourcing IaaS.

What Are the Most Effective Price Strategy That a Vendor Can Adopt and What is The Forecasted Incremental Spend?

It is critical to monitor current and future pricing changes in order to maximize the value of the purchase. Price forecasts can assist in purchase planning, especially when combined with constant monitoring of price-influencing factors. The market expects an incremental spend of USD 195.8 billion over the forecast period as a result of several market drivers prevalent across multiple geographies. In addition, the sourcing and procurement report discusses different cost-cutting factors by analyzing the following criteria:

  • Identify favorable opportunities in IaaS TCO (total cost of ownership)

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities

https://spendedge.com/sample-procurement-report/iaas-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Which are the Key Regions for IaaS Market?

The IaaS market will register an incremental spend of about USD 195.8 billion during the forecast period. However, only a few regions will drive the majority of this growth. Moreover, on the supply side, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base. The growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand and adoption of the category across those few regions.

Smart Procurement Starts Here:

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy-to-use platform:

Subscribe now for free, to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-iaas-sourcing-and-procurement-report-with-top-suppliers-supplier-evaluation-metrics-and-procurement-strategies--spendedge-301586882.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

