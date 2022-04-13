The global IAM market size is expected to grow from USD 13.4 billion in 2022 to USD 25.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker

The major factors fueling the IAM market include rising instances of security breaches and escalating instances of identity related fraud, growing awareness about compliance management, increasing need for IAM for IoT, increased spending on cybersecurity following COVID-19 pandemic etc.

Services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

As threats are evolving, businesses need to protect their valuable assets; hence, why IAM services also need to be in place to prevent such malicious attacks.With the right IAM services, IT can authorize access and grant the necessary privileges to both internal and external stakeholders.



Hence, there has been a demand for IAM services because they have become an important part of IT planning and strategy.Increasing demand for facilitating the needs of end users would drive IAM services.



Post the pandemic, many enterprises are struggling to provide suitable security to Middle East and African users and to all their remote workforce to defend against emerging advanced threats and thefts. IAM services enable enterprises to tackle security issues and maintain business continuity during the pandemic.



In region segment, North America to have a higher market share during the forecast period

Increasing migration toward cloud-based technologies is also expected to drive the adoption of IAM solutions in the region.Leading analysts from ForgeRock states that hybrid cloud and hybrid IAM will continue to be the best approach in the coming years to support legacy systems.



Legacy applications will continue to prevail until they are migrated to either SaaS applications or applications developed in DevSecOps. Organizations in regulated sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, public sector, manufacturing, retail, and government use the cybersecurity services offered by security vendors, such as IBM and Intel, as these vendors have in-country security centers with huge infrastructure investments. Supportive government initiatives for improving and ensuring cybersecurity across all federal departments and government agencies would drive the adoption of IAM solutions in the US and Canada.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the IAM market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



