U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.25
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,984.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,130.25
    +5.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.90
    +1.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.90
    +1.42 (+2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.80
    +5.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.21 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.74
    +0.59 (+3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3868
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4520
    +0.1470 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,993.06
    +2,251.66 (+5.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.90
    +67.57 (+6.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.02
    -7.28 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Global Ice Cream Market, By Category, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Store, and Others, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Global Ice Cream Market, By Category (Take-Home Ice Cream, Impulse Ice Cream, and Artisan Ice Cream), By Product Type (Brick, Tub, Cup, Cone, Stick, and Others (Ice Cream Sandwiches and Jellies)), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Store, and Others (Push Carts and Online), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ice Cream Market, By Category, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Store, and Others, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128272/?utm_source=GNW

The global ice cream market was valued USD111.58 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at an CAGR of over 5.71% during the forecast period. The global ice cream market is driven by increasing population, economic development, and rising purchasing power of consumers. Ice cream is majorly consumed in the summer season, providing several benefits such as minerals and vitamins. Not only does ice cream has nutritional value, but it also is an incredible source of energy. Ice cream is rich in carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, which are all needed for human body to produce energy. Ice cream is consumed by people of all age groups. New innovations are made by the manufacturers to offer low sugar or sugar-free ice cream which will facilitate the growth of the industry in the forecast period. The demand for indulgence products like ice cream and frozen desserts has been steady and the forecasts are promising. Ice cream consumption is increasing, particularly among young adults to ascertain a refreshing feeling.

The global ice cream market is segmented into category, product type, distribution channel, region, and company.Based on category, the global ice cream market is further fragmented into take-home ice cream, impulse ice cream, and artisan ice cream.

Among them, ‘Take-home ice cream’ segment held market share of around 43% in 2020.An increase in consumption of take-home ice cream is because many people prefer buying family packs of ice cream as it is easy to carry.

The take-home ice cream is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% over the next five years, largely due to the introduction of more convenient packaging and affordable pricing. On the other hand, artisan ice cream is the fastest growing segment as consumers are shifting toward products which are made of natural ingredients.

Based on by product type, the global ice cream market is categorized into brick, tub, cup, cone, stick, and others (Ice Cream Sandwiches and Jellies).Among them, ‘bricks’ held the largest market share of around 27% in 2020, as family packs are largely preferred.

Based on distribution channel, the global ice cream market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others (Push carts and Online). Among which, the “supermarkets/hypermarkets” held a major market share of around 24%, due to the availability of all varieties, flavors, and packaging under one roof.

In terms of regional analysis, the global ice cream market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.Among all these regions, North America, outcomes to be the largest producer of ice cream.

The major players operating in the global ice cream market are Inspire Brands, Unilever, Kahala Franchising, L.L.C, LOTTE., Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., Amul Dairy, Anand., D.Q. Corp., Blue Bell Creameries, Nestle, General Mills Inc. and others., and others. Major companies are developing advanced techniques and launching new low sugar, fruit base ice creams to stay competitive in the market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021E
Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and estimate the market size of the global ice cream market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global ice cream market from 2021E to 2026F and growth rate until 2026F.
• To classify and forecast the global ice cream market based on the category, product type, distribution channel, and regional distribution.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global ice cream market.
• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global ice cream market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global ice cream market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global ice cream market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global ice cream market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of the global ice cream market using a top-down approach in the overall market, bottom-up approach in the regional market, wherein data for various segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these product types and categories for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Ice cream manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to ice cream.
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global ice creammarket has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Ice Cream Market, By Category:
o Take-Home Ice Cream
o Impulse Ice Cream
o Artisan Ice Cream
• Global Ice creamMarket, By Product Type:
o Cup
o Cone
o Stick
o Brick
o Tub
o Others (Ice Cream Sandwiches and Jellies)
• Global Ice Cream Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
o Convenience Store
o Specialty Store
o Others (Push Carts, Online)
• Global Ice Cream Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
o Europe
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Germany
Spain
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global ice cream market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128272/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • A rape allegation at Alibaba has prompted an outpouring in China about toxic work culture

    Forced drinking with clients is among many ways in which work culture in China still demeans women, online commentators noted.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 10th, 2021

    Following Monday’s rally, steering clear of the day’s pivot levels would deliver further upside for the majors on the day.

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

    As the world’s most exciting oil play continues to post stellar results, we had a chance to speak with the man behind the project

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Smarter Wireless Earphones Boost Apple?

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Alibaba Fires Manager As Sexual Assault Case Rocks China

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has fired a manager accused of rape, moving to contain the fallout after an employee’s account of her ordeal went viral on social media and ignited fierce debate about rampant sexism across China’s tech industry.The Chinese internet giant didn’t identify the manager. Li Yonghe, appointed just last month to lead a newly created division overseeing much of Alibaba’s non-retail businesses from food delivery to travel, has resigned alongside his human resour

  • China’s New Oil Giants Flourish in Xi’s Clean Energy Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s newest oil refiners are thriving by aligning themselves with President Xi Jinping’s vision, expanding even as their older rivals and several other private businesses have been reined in by Beijing.These newcomers have gained the moniker Teapot 2.0 in China, and are benefiting because they are fitting into Xi’s push for cleaner industries and greater energy efficiency.Still little known in international trading circles, companies like Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong Co. and Hengl

  • USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Continues to Rally on Strong JOLTs Report

    US Treasury yields rise

  • When Is It Too Late to Have Nothing Saved for Retirement?

    It is never too late to start saving money you will use in retirement. However, the older you get, the more constraints may limit your options.

  • Starr Peak Announces Additional Expansion of Drilling Program to 60,000 Metres on NewMétal Property

    Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ("Starr Peak" or the "Company") (TSXV: STE) (OTC: STRPF) is pleased to announce another significant expansion to its ongoing drilling campaign on its NewMétal property ("NewMétal" or "the Property"), located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec near the town of Normétal. The NewMétal project also includes the past-producing Normétal Mine, from which ~10.1M tonnes of 2.15% Cu, 5.12% Zn, 0.549 g/t Au, and 45.25 g/t Ag were produced (Boivin, 1988).

  • Despite US Crypto Tax Plans, Institutional Investors Return to Bitcoin: Blockchain Data

    Increased institutional on-chain activities have accompanied bitcoin's latest price rally.

  • Chinese Chipmakers Slump as Beijing Sends Speculation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s microchip industry is feeling the heat of Beijing’s regulatory scrutiny.A warning in state media Friday that regulators will show no tolerance in cracking down on speculators in the chip market sent related stocks lower on Monday.China’s biggest chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. dropped 5% in Hong Kong, while Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. tumbled 5.7% in its worst drop in nearly three months. Shanghai-listed Will Semiconductor Co. fell 5.7%, while

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Anticipation Builds for Apple IPhone 13s, T-Mobile Marketing Push

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.

  • Delivery Hero to expand in Germany after Berlin return

    Delivery Hero said on Tuesday it would roll out its food and grocery delivery services in more German cities this autumn, heating up competition in the home market it quit three years ago to focus on Asia. The group founded a decade ago now spans around 50 countries but exited its home city of Berlin in 2018 when CEO Niklas Ostberg sold its German operations to Just Eat Takeaway for $1.1 billion. Ostberg announced a Berlin relaunch in May and, with its food delivery and quick commerce markets now up and running in four districts of the capital, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich will follow this autumn.

  • Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland

    Mineral exploration company KoBold Metals, backed by billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, has signed an agreement with London-listed Bluejay Mining to search in Greenland for critical materials used in electric vehicles. KoBold, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to hunt for raw materials, will pay $15 million in exploration funding for the Disko-Nuussuaq project on Greenland's west coast in exchange for a 51% stake in the project, Bluejay said in a statement.

  • Earnings Update: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ), which a week ago released some...

  • Deliveroo shares soar as German rival sparks takeover speculation

    A £300m stake in Deliveroo has been snapped up by a German rival, sending the takeaway app's shares surging to their highest level since the company's disastrous stock market float amid hopes it will be swept into a wave of industry dealmaking.

  • Types of Retirement Explained

    The prospect of retirement sparks a myriad of questions about how much you have saved up, where you want to live and when you plan to start. Retirement used to connote a post-work life of leisure on the front porch … Continue reading → The post Types of Retirement Explained appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Israel’s Mossad seeks crypto and fintech experts

    Israel’s national intelligence agency, Mossad, is seeking a cryptocurrency expert with at least three years of experience in the fintech industry.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.