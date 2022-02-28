U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

The global ice cream market is valued at USD113.82 billion in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.47% in the forecast period to reach USD165.04 billion by 2027

·5 min read
Increased demand for convenience food products among millennials, rising disposable income of consumers, and the launch of ice cream in different flavors to entice customers to drive the demand for the global ice cream market in the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ice Cream Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128272/?utm_source=GNW

The rise in the per capita income of consumers is enabling them to afford quality lifestyles and luxury products.Rapid urbanization and globalization are fueling consumer awareness about different ice cream brands, which is acting as a driver for the global ice cream market.

The development of an efficient supply chain and technical innovations in deep freezer technology is aiding ice cream vendors to store ice cream edible for longer durations.Adopting attractive marketing strategies by the market players by investing in lucrative advertisements, social media campaigns, boardings, and posters boosts brand awareness and visibility among consumers.

The surge in health consciousness among consumers makes the market players launch ice creams with high nutritional content and less sugar than conventional ice creams.
The global ice cream market is segmented on category, product type, distribution channel, company, and regional distribution.Based on category, the global ice cream market is divided into take-home ice cream, impulse ice cream, and artisan ice cream.

Take-home ice cream is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. The introduction of new flavors by the market players and increased consumption of ice cream as snack options are expected to accelerate the market demand in the forecast period.
Unilever PLC, Inspire Brands, Inc., Kahala Franchising, L.L.C., Lotte Corporation, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, International Dairy Queen Inc., Blue Bell Creameries, L.P., General Mills Inc., Nestlé SA, etc. are the major market players leading the growth of the global ice cream market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global ice cream market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global ice cream market from 2021 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast the global ice cream market based on category, product type, distribution channel, company, and regional distribution.
• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global ice cream market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global ice cream market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global ice cream market.
• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global ice cream market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global ice cream market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of the global ice cream market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Ice cream manufacturers/ distributors
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to ice cream market
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global ice cream market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Ice Cream Market, By Category:
o Take-Home Ice Cream
o Impulse Ice Cream
o Artisan Ice Cream
• Global Ice Cream Market, By Product Type:
o Brick
o Tub
o Cup
o Cone
o Stick
o Others
• Global Ice Cream Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
o Convenience stores
o Specialty stores
o Online
o Others
• Global Ice Cream Market, By Region:
o North America
o Asia-Pacific
o Europe
o South America
o Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global ice cream market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128272/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


