Global ICT Investment in Government Market Size Will Touch USD 695.32 Billion Mark by 2026, at a 6.2% CAGR: Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·7 min read

[179+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global ICT Investment in Government Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 484.6 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 695.32 billion by 2026, and grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period 2021- 2026. The leading market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Huawei Technologies co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Airtel, Reliance, Cisco Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Avaya Inc., ABB Ltd., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Capgemini S.A., Imex Systems Inc., Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, OpenGov Inc., and others.

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ICT Investment in Government Market by Solution (Devices, Software, IT Services, Data Center Systems, and Communication Services) and By Technology (IoT, Big data, Cloud Computing, Content management, and Security): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global ICT Investment in Government Market size & share is expected to reach USD 695.32 billion by 2026 from USD 484.6 Billion in 2020, and grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

Report Overview:

Government agencies are increasing their spending on system infrastructure maintenance while also investing in development, modernization, and enhancement projects. The investments have gained traction, prompting ICT suppliers to set aside funds for the development of the digital marketplace on an annual basis. Government entities are using linked platforms to streamline operations in order to provide high-quality services in challenging contexts.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/ict-investment-in-government-market

Market Growth Dynamics

Factors such as the expansion of digital services across government agencies, simpler access from remote endpoints, and the requirement for regulatory enforcement are promoting the growth of the market.

Increased Storage and Computational Power

For the sake of continuity and enforcement, federal agencies and other government bodies around the world realize the importance of controlling and monitoring cloud data. The Government cloud enables these institutions to manage and keep their data in a secure and effective manner. As a result, teams become stronger and more cohesive, allowing them to tackle larger tasks at a lower cost. Government organizations and other minor departments may benefit from cloud hosting services.

These facilities can be rented indefinitely to meet processing power and data storage requirements. This eliminates the need to procure one-time fees for servers and manage continuing costs for maintaining expensive data centers. Furthermore, the government cloud gives better computing capabilities since it allows government agencies to create specific backup settings, such as backup location, data and application kinds, and backup sequence while adopting disaster recovery solutions.

Competitive Players

  • Huawei Technologies co. Ltd.

  • Nokia Corporation

  • Airtel

  • Reliance

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.

  • Avaya Inc.

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Entrust Datacard Corporation

  • Capgemini S.A.

  • Imex Systems Inc.

  • Symantec Corporation

  • IBM Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • OpenGov Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What are the Market Size and Growth Rates of Various Segments at Global and Regional Market?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the ICT Investment in Government Market forward?

  • What are the key companies operating in the ICT Investment in Government market?

  • What segments does the ICT Investment in Government Market cover?

  • How do the Value Chain and Supply Chain function in the market?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the ICT Investment in Government Market sample report and company profiles?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/ict-investment-in-government-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2020

USD 484.6 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2026

USD 695.32 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

6.2% CAGR

Base Year

2020

Forecast Years

2021-2026

Key Market Players

Huawei Technologies co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Airtel, Reliance, Cisco Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Avaya Inc., ABB Ltd., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Capgemini S.A., and Others

Key Segment

By Solution, By Technology, and By Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Segmentation Analysis

Based on the solution, the market is bifurcated into software, devices, IT services, communication services, and data center systems. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into security, IoT, cloud computing, big data, and content management.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/ict-investment-in-government-market

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the market is divided into five major regions; North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and The Middle East & Africa.

North America Region Dominates the Global ICT Investment in Government Market

North America dominated the ICT investment in government market. The main growth is owing to the presence of numerous technology players in the United States and Canada. Moreover, it has been observed that the region is the early adopter of any advanced technology. In between 2016 to 2017, the market for software declined to owe to cyber threat issues. Later, investment for solutions to address such concerns, the government invested for better IT asset management. As enterprises continue to retool their environments with mobility, cloud, IoT, and infrastructure solutions, the requirement for advanced products and services to solve information security gaps is becoming more prominent in the region.

Asia Pacific Region is Anticipated to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in globalization in this region and the growing need for the adoption of advanced technologies such as Cloud, IoT, and Big Data among others are boosting the market growth. Additionally, the rise in employment in India has increased the number of small and medium firms. Thereby, to manage work efficiently and to increase business outcomes, both the enterprise and the government sectors are leveraging software infrastructure. Moreover, initiatives for 5G and smart cities may propel the market in upcoming years. For instance, The Government of India's Smart Cities Mission is built on a long-term, inclusive development strategy.

Inquire before buying this Research Report - https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/ict-investment-in-government-market

Browse the full “ICT Investment in Government Market by Solution (Devices, Software, IT Services, Data Center Systems, and Communication Services) and By Technology (IoT, Big data, Cloud Computing, Content management, and Security): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/ict-investment-in-government-market

This report segments the global ICT Investment in Government market as follows:

By Solution Segment Analysis

  • Devices

  • Software

  • IT Services

  • Data Center Systems

  • Communication Services

By Technology Segment Analysis

  • IoT

  • Big data

  • Cloud computing

  • Content management

  • Security

By Region Segment Analysis

  • North America

    • The U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • The UK

    • France

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Southeast Asia

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • GCC Countries

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Insights from Primary Research

  • According to our research, the ICT Investment in the Government market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% from 2021 to 2026.

  • The ICT Investment in the Government market was valued at around USD 484.6 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 695.32 billion by 2026.

  • North America region is projected to dominate market growth on the basis of region.

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global ICT Investment in Government Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/ict-investment-in-government-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Browse All Other Technology & Media Industry Research Reports from Facts & Factors – https://www.fnfresearch.com/category/technology-media

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: https://talkmarketresearch.com/


