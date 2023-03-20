U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

Global Identity Management Software Market to Reach $46.6 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Identity Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817634/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Identity Management Software Market to Reach $46.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Identity Management Software estimated at US$21 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 10.5% over the period 2022-2030. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.7% CAGR and reach US$22.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.5% CAGR

The Identity Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 8.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)
- BMC Software, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- Cognitec Systems GmbH
- Gemalto NV
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Imprivata, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- NEC Corporation of America
- NetIQ
- Oracle Corporation
- Quest Software, Inc.
- Tibco Software, Inc.
- Unisys Corporation
- Verisign, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817634/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Identity Management Software - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Identity Management Software
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Education by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Education by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Sector & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Public Sector & Utilities
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Public Sector &
Utilities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Identity Management Software Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Identity Management Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and
Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Identity Management Software
by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by End-Use - Public Sector &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare,
Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Identity Management Software
by End-Use - Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI,
Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and
Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by End-Use - Public Sector &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare,
Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Identity Management Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and
Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by End-Use - Public Sector &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare,
Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

CHINA
Identity Management Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and
Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by End-Use - Public Sector &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare,
Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: China Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Identity Management Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and
Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by End-Use - Public Sector &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare,
Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Identity Management Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and
Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by End-Use - Public Sector &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare,
Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: France Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Identity Management Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and
Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by End-Use - Public Sector &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare,
Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and
Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by End-Use - Public Sector &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare,
Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Identity Management Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and
Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Identity Management Software
by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by End-Use - Public Sector &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare,
Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: UK Historic Review for Identity Management Software
by End-Use - Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI,
Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and
Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by End-Use - Public Sector &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare,
Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and
Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by End-Use - Public Sector &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare,
Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Identity Management Software by Type - On-Premise,
Cloud and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Identity
Management Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Identity
Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Identity Management Software by End-Use - Public
Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Identity
Management Software by End-Use - Public Sector & Utilities, IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Identity
Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI,
Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Identity Management Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Identity Management Software by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Identity
Management Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Identity Management Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud
and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Identity
Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Identity Management Software by End-Use - Public Sector &
Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare,
Education and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by End-Use - Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Identity
Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Public Sector & Utilities, IT & Telecom, BFSI,
Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Identity Management Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Identity Management Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and
Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Identity Management
Software by Type - On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Identity
Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 122: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817634/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


