U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,613.75
    -41.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,545.00
    -251.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,370.75
    -225.00 (-1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,139.80
    -17.90 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.90
    +1.08 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1379
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.47
    +1.16 (+5.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    -0.0060 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6680
    +0.0880 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,786.07
    -803.46 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.97
    -25.76 (-2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.16
    -40.07 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market Report 2021-2026: Increased Use of the High-priced Pirfenidone (Esbriet) and Nintedanib (Ofev) Brands in Favour of Off-label Pharmacological Therapies

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market - Analysis By Drug Type, End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Pipeline and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market is projected to display robust growth valued at USD 3271.3 Million in the year 2020 with North America leading the regional market share.

The primary driver of growth in the IPF market in recent years has been an increased use of the high-priced Pirfenidone (Esbriet) and Nintedanib (Ofev) brands in favour of off-label pharmacological therapies and non-pharmacological treatments. Prior to the approval of these drugs, cheap corticosteroids and immunosuppressant's were used to treat IPF despite negative recommendations in evidence-based guidelines for general treatment.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market include rise in prevalence of fibrotic disease and increase in geriatric population. In addition, surge in demand for cost-effective drugs and introduction of advanced treatment options propel the market growth.

Furthermore, changing lifestyle patterns and increasing consumption of nicotine products is providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, smoking tobacco and cigarettes is considered the most common causes for the development of IPF. In line with this, increasing health consciousness among the masses regarding the effective management strategies of IPF is also favoring the growth of the market.

Additionally, the advent of novel medicines and advancements in the IPF diagnostic and treatment methods, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. This, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, represents some of the other factors anticipated to drive the market.

Moreover, to pharmacological treatments, various non-pharmacological treatments are also used for IPF patients. The most used non-pharmacological treatments are lung transplantations, mechanical ventilation, oxygen therapy, and pulmonary rehabilitation. In general, the treatment approach in IPF is largely dependent on a patient's symptoms, the stage of the disease, and a patient's overall health.

The companies analysed in the report include AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck KGaA, Gilead Sciences, Liminal Biosciences, Cipla, Galapagos NV, FibroGen, Medicinova Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026
4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market

5. Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Segmentation - By Drug Type, By End User
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: By Drug Type
5.1.1 Nintedanib - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.1.2 Pirfenidone - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.1.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: By Treatment
5.2.1 Hospitals and Clinics - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.2 Academics and Research Organization - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Regional Analysis
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market : By Region

7. North America Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

7.1 North America Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
7.2 North America Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market - Prominent Companies
7.3 Market Segmentation By Drug Type (Nintedanib, Pirfenidone and Others)
7.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Academics and Research Organization and Others)
7.5 North America Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Country Analysis
7.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market - By Country, By Value, 2026
7.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: By Country
7.8 United States Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
7.9 United States Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Segmentation - By Drug Type, By End User (2016-2026)
7.10 Canada Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
7.11 Canada Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Segmentation - By Drug Type, By End User (2016-2026)

8. Europe Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9. Asia Pacific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market : An Analysis (2016-2026)

10. Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Dynamics
10.1 Drivers
10.2 Restraints
10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness
11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market - By Drug Type, 2026
11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market - By End User, 2026
11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market - By Region, 2026

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Product Pipeline of Leading Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies
12.2 Market Share Analysis

13. Company Analysis
13.1 AbbVie Inc.
13.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb
13.3 F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
13.4 Boehringer Ingelheim
13.5 Merck KGaA
13.6 Gilead Sciences
13.7 Liminal Biosciences
13.8 Cipla
13.9 Galapagos NV
13.10 FibroGen
13.11 Medicinova Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nx3d95

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis-ipf-market-report-2021-2026-increased-use-of-the-high-priced-pirfenidone-esbriet-and-nintedanib-ofev-brands-in-favour-of-off-label-pharmacological-therapies-301462590.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Some Good News for Novavax That Investors Are Overlooking

    Nothing seems to be going right for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) these days. The European Commission granted authorization to Novavax's Nuvaxovid COVID vaccine in December. On Jan. 14, HAS approved Nuvaxovid, making it the fifth COVID-19 vaccine approved in the country.

  • 2 Risky Growth Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Growth stocks, on balance, have fallen out of favor in recent months. Political gridlock in Washington, D.C., historically high inflation rates, and concerns about an interest rate increase have dampened investors' appetite for risk. Which unloved biotech stocks should risk-tolerant investors have on their radar right now?

  • Moderna Targets Fall 2023 for Covid-Flu Combo Vaccine

    Moderna is looking to expand the use of mRNA drug technology to other vaccines. So far, investors haven't been impressed by progress on a flu shot.

  • Is Moderna Stock Too Expensive in 2022?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock has soared for the past two years thanks to its leadership in the coronavirus vaccine market. Then, they doubled down on their positions when Moderna commercialized its product and started to generate billions of dollars in revenue and profit. Considering this point, is Moderna stock too expensive?

  • Fourth Covid Vaccine Not Enough to Stop Omicron, Says Preliminary Israeli Study

    Preliminary research showed fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine boosts antibodies, but did not prevent Omicron infections

  • Sanofi CEO Says Vaccine Incumbents Will Win the Coming Showdown

    When the pandemic settles down, CEO Paul Hudson says, "We’ll have the global machine that knows how to get it done.” “We either win with the vaccine we have or, we’ll win with mRNA,” he adds.

  • Moderna CEO says data for Omicron-specific shot likely available in March

    Moderna is also developing a single vaccine that combines a booster dose against COVID-19 with its experimental flu shot. Bancel said the best case scenario was the combined COVID/flu vaccine would be available by the fall of 2023, at least in some countries.

  • ‘Not a tolerable situation’: Patient groups take aim at CMS over Alzheimer’s coverage decision

    Their goal is to strong arm the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services into covering Aduhelm, the $28,200-per-year drug, for far more people.

  • How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

    Booster jabs provide up to 70 per cent protection, study finds

  • Canada approves Pfizer's oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment, deliveries delayed

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada on Monday approved Pfizer Inc's oral antiviral treatment for mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults, but said global supply shortages meant only a few doses would be ready now. Rising infections and hospitalizations due the Omicron variant are forcing provinces to put in restrictions and the federal government to support impacted businesses. Ottawa said last month it had signed a deal with Pfizer for a million treatment courses, pending approval.

  • Inmates file lawsuit over involuntary Ivermectin treatment

    “It was not consensual. They used us as an experiment — like we’re livestock,” one of the inmates said

  • FDA data on chemical abortions scrutinized in new study

    The FDA's data on chemical abortions is encountering fresh scrutiny from authors alleging that significant discrepancies have occurred in previous figures.

  • Popular Drug Used to Treat Type 2 Diabetes Recalled Over Cancer-Causing Impurity

    Viona Pharmaceuticals is recalling 23 lots of metformin, a popular type 2 diabetes medication. Here’s everything you need to know about the metformin recall.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: This EV Startup Flashes Buy Signal

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Binance Ties Up With Bangkok Billionaire on Thai Crypto Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd. reached an agreement with Thai billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi’s Gulf Energy Development PCL to study a digital asset exchange in the Southeast Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateSurging Bond Yiel

  • Macau casino operators gain billions as govt keeps licences at six, Sands China soars

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Macau's top casino operators racked up as much as HK$65.53 billion ($8.42 billion) on Monday - or 15% of their market value - as the government of the world's largest gambling hub retained the limit on casino licences to six. By the close of the Hong Kong market, the six Macau casino operators had gained 9.9% in value, or HK$42.2 billion, putting the overall market value of the oprators at about HK$469 billion. Sands China led the rally.

  • Issa brothers plot multi-billion bid for Boots

    Asda’s owners, the billionaire Issa brothers, are examining a multi-billion pound swoop for pharmacy chain Boots as tightening debt markets may threaten to scupper a potential deal.

  • Mutual Funds: How They Pay Dividends

    A mutual fund's dividend distributions may include both stock dividends and bond interest. They may be reinvested or taken as income.

  • Crypto Spending on Luxury Products Increased by 31% in 2021: BitPay

    Crypto payment processor BitPay has revealed that an increased number of consumers are using cryptocurrencies to pay for luxury products.

  • India’s Oyo Hotel Startup to Target $9 Billion Valuation in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Oyo Hotels, the once hard-charging Indian startup that struggled during the pandemic, is eyeing a valuation of about $9 billion in its initial public offering after preliminary conversations with potential investors, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming