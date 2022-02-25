U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report 2022 - Strategic Opportunities Windows and Assessment of Unmet Needs

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market, By Therapy, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market held a market value of USD 2.07 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 4.29 billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.4% over the projected period.

The growing geriatric population, increase in smokers' population, and favourable support through funding for the pulmonary fibrosis research is anticipated to boost the market growth. Despite the driving factors, high treatment cost are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Growth Influencers

Growing Geriatric Population

Geriatric population is more likely to suffer from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), which is likely to boost the market growth. According to the WHO, the geriatric population is expected to nearly double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. Also, according to Medscape, as of July 2021, approximately two third of IPF patients are above the age of 60 years. It also stated that in the U.S., the incidence rate of IPF in people aged 18 to 34 years is around 0.4-1.2 cases per 100,000 people and in people aged 75 years or older is ranged between 27.1-76.4 cases per 100,000 people. Therefore, growing geriatric population is expected to fuel the market growth over the projected period.

Increase in Smokers' Population

According to BioNews, Inc., as of October 2021, current smokers are at higher risk of IPF as compared to former smokers. The exact cause of IPF is unknown, however smoking cigarettes is most probably the most well-established risk factor for IPF. The source also stated that, at the end of 2016, in a study, 27.2% of IPF patients were current smokers, 23.2% were former smokers, and 49.6% were never-smokers. Therefore, the growing smokers' population is expected to boost the market growth.

Segments Overview

The Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market is segmented based on therapy:

  • Esbriet (Pirfenidone)

  • Ofev (Nintedanib)

  • Tipelukast

  • Pamrevlumab

  • KD025

  • PRM 151

  • GKT831

  • Other IPF Therapies

The Esbriet (Pirfenidone) segment is expected to account for the highest share of 30% in the U.S. market in 2021. This is because it has received the label of "conditional recommendation for IPF treatment". The tipelukast segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% in the UK market, owing to the growing number of players involved in the development of tipelukast.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market is divided into the U.S., EU5, and Japan.

The U.S. is estimated to account for the largest market share of over 60% in 2021 owing to the growing research activities for IPF and presence of a significant infrastructure for the development of innovative therapies.

EU5 is further divided into the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy. The UK is expected to hold an opportunity of USD 232.2 million during 2021 to 2030. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in the country.

The prevalent population of IPF is usually based on the severity, gender, and age. In Japan, the prevalent population was 18.849. Similarly, in the U.S., the prevalent population of IPF, based on severity was 74,230 in 2021 and 1,27,397 in 2030 based on radiological markers of disease severity and 43,973 in 2021, based on the composite measures of disease severity.

Competitive Landscape

Currently marketed products include Esbriet (Pirfenidone) by Genentech, Inc. and Ofev by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG. In March 2020, Esbriet received U.S. FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation for adults suffering from unclassifiable interstitial lung disease. Similarly, in March 2020, Ofev by Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH received U.S. FDA approval for use as a first treatment for people suffering from chronic fibrosing interstitial lung diseases (ILDs). Also, in October 2021, Ofev was recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for the treatment of adult patients suffering from chronic fibrosis ILD with a progressive phenotype, PF-ILD.

The market report provides insights on the below pointers:

  • Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

  • Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

  • Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

  • Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

  • Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

  • Current Treatment Practices: ATS//ERS/JRS/ALAT Clinical Practice Guideline: Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (An Update of 2011 Clinical Practice Guideline)

  • Organizations contributing towards IPF: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF), National Organization for Rare Disorder, Second Wind Lung Transplant Association, Inc., Other Organizations

  • Case Reports: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: A Case Discussion in the US, Occurrence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis during immunosuppressive treatment: A Case Report of Europe, Nintedanib prevented fibrosis progression and lung cancer growth in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - A Japanese Case Report

  • Marketed Products, Esbriet (Pirfenidone): Genentech, Inc. (Drug Description, Regulatory Milestones, Advantages & Disadvantages, Safety and Efficacy, Side Effects of Esbriet, Product Profile); Ofev: Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH and Co. KG

  • Emerging Therapies: Tipelukast: MediciNova (Drug Description, Clinical Development, Clinical Trial Information, Primary Outcomes, Secondary Outcomes, Product Profile, Pamrevlumab: FibroGen, KD025: Kadmon Corporation, LLC, Promedior: PRM-151); GKT831: Genkyotex

  • Other Promising Candidates: CC-90001: Celgene Corporation, LT-1001: Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical, LT-1002: ChongKun DangPharmaceutical, BG00011: BiogenInc, PBI4050: ProMetic LifeSciences, TD139: Galecto Biotech, VAY736: Novartis

The report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market during the assessment period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market?

  • What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market?

  • What are the unmet needs in IPF Market?

Companies Profiled

  • MediciNova

  • FibroGen

  • Kadmon Corporation LLC

  • Promedior, Inc.

  • Genkyotex

  • Celgene Corporation

  • Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical

  • Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical

  • Biogen Inc.

  • ProMetic LifeSciences

  • GalectoBiotech

  • Novartis

  • Taiho Pharmaceutical

  • Nitto Denko Corporation

  • Trevi Therapeutics

  • Respivant Sciences

  • Merck and Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hprq8b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis-market-report-2022---strategic-opportunities-windows-and-assessment-of-unmet-needs-301490552.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

