Global IDs is named Champion in Bloor's Market Update on Sensitive Data Discovery Tools

·2 min read

Global IDs, a leading data management platform, was named "Champion" for its Data Evolution Ecosystem Platform (DEEP) in Bloor's Market Update on Sensitive Data Discovery Tools.

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IDs, a leader for over two decades in metadata management solutions, is pleased to announce that it was named a "Champion" in the prestigious Bloor Market Update on Sensitive Data Discovery Tools 2022.

Everyone is concerned about how companies handle their private information and privacy laws around the world are getting more restrictive. Companies struggle with the mass of information they need to collect and store just to run their business and service their customers and employees. Keeping up with ensuring all sensitive data is properly protected is an insurmountable challenge. "Global IDs is proud to be considered a Champion in this capability bringing automation through ML and AI to deliver at scale. We are focused on delivering solutions that enable the C-level to sleep at night knowing they are taking the steps they need to protect customer, employee and other sensitive data with minimal human resource support to achieve results", commented Lisa DiGiorgio, SVP, Client and Channel Engagement at Global IDs.

Bloor's report evaluates several software vendors offering sensitive data discovery and shares great insight on the importance of implementing a solution that automates this process. Read more at https://www.bloorresearch.com/research/discovering-sensitive-data-2/. Conducting business in a digital world without these fundamental capabilities could lead to undesirable consequences. Global IDs has taken an approach to help any size company quickly identify with a high level of confidence where all sensitive data is stored, helping companies to avoid major risks associated with data loss or improper use of personal information.

About Global IDs, Inc.

Global IDs is an innovative software company delivering purpose-built solutions for data-centric organizations. Global IDs is committed to helping organizations of any size solve business problems with core metadata management techniques in an automated and scalable approach. You can learn more at www.globalids.com.

Press Contact: Lisa DiGiorgio, +1 (609) 683-1066, http://www.globalids.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ids-is-named-champion-in-bloors-market-update-on-sensitive-data-discovery-tools-301715636.html

SOURCE Global IDs, Inc.

