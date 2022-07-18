U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

Global IIoT Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of IBM, Intel Schneider Electric, General Electric, Emerson Electric and Texas Instruments

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Internet of Things Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders.

The report also provides insightful information about how the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market is expected to progress during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the IIoT market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the IIoT market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the IIoT market, and estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Bn).

The study provides detailed segmentation of the IIoT market, along with country analysis, key information, and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the IIoT market, wherein various developments, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered:

  • Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market players?

  • Which factors will induce a change in demand for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) during the assessment period?

  • How will changing trends impact the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market?

  • How will COVID-19 impact the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market?

  • How can market players capture low-hanging opportunities in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market in developed regions?

  • Which companies are leading the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market?

  • What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market to upscale their position in this landscape?

  • What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market between 2021 and 2031

  • What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Market Introduction
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Research Methodology
2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling

3. Executive Summary: Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market

4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition
4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap
4.3. Market Factor Analysis
4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

5. Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Analysis and Forecast
5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Bn), 2016-2031
5.2. Pricing Model Analysis/ Price Trend Analysis

6. Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Analysis, by Component
6.1. Overview and Definitions
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2031

7. Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Analysis, by Industry
7.1. Overview and Definitions
7.2. Key Segment Analysis
7.3. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Industry, 2018 - 2031

8. Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast by Region, 2018-2031

9. North America Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Analysis and Forecast

10. Europe Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Asia Pacific Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Middle East & Africa Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Analysis and Forecast

13. South America Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Competition Landscape
14.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
14.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)
14.3. Competitive Scenario

15. Company Profiles

  • IBM

  • Intel

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • General Electric Company

  • Emerson Electric

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Accenture PLC

  • Tech Mahindra

  • Softweb Solutions

  • ZIH Corp.

  • Siemens AG

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • NEC

  • Kuka AG

  • Huawei Technology

  • Dassault Systemes

  • Texas Instruments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjcyx7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


