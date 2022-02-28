U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

The Global Image Guided Therapy System Market is expected to grow by $ 14.68 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Image Guided Therapy System Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the image guided therapy system market and it is poised to grow by $ 14. 68 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Image Guided Therapy System Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240789/?utm_source=GNW
35% during the forecast period. Our report on the image guided therapy system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence of cancer, increasing number of product launches, and rising geriatric population. In addition, high prevalence of cancer is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The image guided therapy system market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The image guided therapy system market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Hospitals and clinics
• Ambulatory surgical centers
• Research and academic institutions

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with image guided therapy systems as one of the prime reasons driving the image guided therapy system market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of partnerships and collaborations and increase in research and development and advances in technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on image guided therapy system market covers the following areas:
• Image guided therapy system market sizing
• Image guided therapy system market forecast
• Image guided therapy system market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading image guided therapy system market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Accuray Inc., Brainlab AG, Canon Inc., C-RAD AB, Elekta AB, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Ion Beam Applications SA, IsoRay Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corp., Siemens AG, and Stryker Corp. Also, the image guided therapy system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240789/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


