U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,553.15
    +3.37 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,704.54
    +101.46 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,162.88
    -52.82 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,298.97
    +2.78 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.98
    +0.48 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.50
    +29.60 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.63 (+2.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1647
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6620
    -0.0140 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6300
    -0.3580 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,585.75
    -2,434.97 (-3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,463.34
    -39.70 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,230.73
    +40.43 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Report 2021-2028 Featuring Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Siemens, Analogic, GE Healthcare, Varian Medical Systems, Brainlab, Olympus, & Stryker

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Endoscopes, MRI), by Application (Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery), by End-use (Hospitals, ASCs), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global image-guided therapy systems market size is expected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing geriatric population base and increasing cases of chronic diseases are expected to boost the market growth. Other factors propelling the market growth include a rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements in image-guided therapy systems. Various initiatives undertaken in the area of cancer radiotherapy are also driving the market.

New product launches by major companies are also having a positive impact on market growth. For instance, in September 2020, Olympus Corporation launched ENDO-AID, an AI platform and endoscopy application with computer-aided detection for gastrointestinal applications.

The AI platform with an endoscopy system-EVIS X1 enables real-time display. The growing adoption of such advanced systems is expected to drive the market. The increasing number of initiatives undertaken by public and private firms in the area of cancer radiotherapy is also estimated to have a positive impact on market growth.

Many academic institutions are also investing in cancer radiotherapy projects for increasing the effectiveness of treatment therapies. This is also likely to contribute to market expansion.

The development of the Image-guided Therapy Program by the Brigham and Women's Hospital aimed at advancing imaging and therapeutic technologies for developing minimally invasive surgical and interventional techniques is an example of one such initiative.

Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Report Highlights

  • North America accounted for the largest share in 2020 owing to the rising geriatric population and high per capita expenditure

  • By product, the endoscopes segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to technological advancements, a high volume of endoscope-guided surgeries, and the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries

  • By application, cardiac surgery emerged as the largest application segment in 2020 owing to factors, such as rising incidence of target diseases, increasing preference for minimally invasive cardiac surgeries, and R&D initiatives aimed at developing real-time cardiac intervention systems

  • By end use, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 as the hospital settings are equipped with technologically advanced devices

  • The ambulatory surgery centers segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

  • Rise in geriatric population and an increase in the burden of chronic diseases

  • Increase in number of initiatives for cancer radiotherapy

  • Technological advancements

  • Increase in preference for minimally invasive surgeries

Market restraint analysis

  • High price of image-guided therapy systems

Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Analysis Tools

  • Industry Analysis - Porter's

  • PESTEL analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Medtronic Plc.

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Analogic Corporation

  • GE Healthcare

  • Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

  • Brainlab AG

  • Olympus Corporation

  • Stryker

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qsqx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-image-guided-therapy-systems-market-report-2021-2028-featuring-koninklijke-philips-medtronic-siemens-analogic-ge-healthcare-varian-medical-systems-brainlab-olympus--stryker-301406639.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Slapped With Sell Rating Despite CDC Authorization For Covid Boosters

    Vaccine stocks diverged Friday after the CDC authorized Moderna, J&J boosters, plus a mix-and-match strategy for Covid booster shots.

  • Roku Stock Is at an 'Interesting' Juncture

    Roku, if you did not know, is the company whose devices are small streaming boxes or streaming sticks that connect to your television. In the daily bar chart of ROKU, below, we see an interesting picture.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe sto

  • China Tears Up the Rule Book in the Race to Fix Its Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Drones buzz above traffic-clogged roads in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, as white-capped police officers attempt to manage lines of hundreds of trucks waiting to be loaded with cargoes of coal. Many have been there for days. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a C

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • Oil on Longest Run of Weekly Gains Since 2015 Amid Supply Pinch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is poised to post the longest stretch of weekly advances since 2015 as OPEC+ producers only modestly supply the market and as U.S. crude supplies shrink. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureCru

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Huge Catalysts Incoming

    Right now, investors are waiting for news from BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI), Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK), and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) that could send their stock prices screaming higher, or lower, overnight. Shares of BeyondSpring more than tripled in August after the clinical-stage biotech's lead candidate, plinabulin, produced positive results. During a clinical trial with lung cancer patients called Dublin-3, adding plinabulin to standard chemotherapy significantly reduced patients' risk of death.

  • Down 25% in 2021, Is Compass Pathways Undervalued?

    To help people suffering from depression and other mental illnesses, Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) makes psychedelic therapies based on chemicals like psilocybin. While its interventions may never be as widely used as the first-line depression treatments of today like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), they just might offer a source of hope. Compass' shares are down by more than 25% from the start of the year, and there's no guarantee that they'll recover.

  • Magnesium Buyers Warn Crunch Threatens Millions of European Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s magnesium shortage could shutter industrial operations within weeks, threatening thousands of businesses and millions of jobs in sectors from cars to packaging, associations warned. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its S

  • Boosters could create more enduring immunity for new Covid-19 variants: Doctor

    Dr. Manish Garg, Emergency Medicine Physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, discusses the latest research on Covid-19 booster shots and the new Delta Plus variant surging in the UK.

  • 'Breakfast will get a whole lot more expensive': strategist

    Prices are skyrocketing on a number of consumer staples — everything from coffee to milk to soap — as companies try to offset surging costs due to supply constraints and production challenges. And relief may not be coming anytime soon.

  • Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s treatment had ‘potentially the worst drug launch of all time,’ analyst says

    A Wall Street analyst described the launch of Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug as 'potentially the worst drug launch of all time,' and others are also unimpressed.

  • Exclusive-Italy woos Intel over multibillion-euro chip plant -sources

    Rome is drawing up an offer to try to convince Intel to invest billions of euros in an advanced chipmaking plant in Italy, as Germany emerges as frontrunner to land an even bigger megafactory planned by the U.S. company, three sources said. The plants would be part of a drive by the U.S. group to build cutting-edge manufacturing capacity in Europe to help avoid future supply shortages of the kind currently crippling the automotive industry in particular. Rome is already in talks with Intel about the potential investment, which according to preliminary estimates would be worth more than 4 billion euro ($4.7 billion), the sources who are involved in the discussions said.

  • Biden says running LA ports 24/7 will help save Christmas shopping. It's not that simple, experts warn.

    Biden's plan to speed holiday gift deliveries by prodding California ports to operate round-the-clock leaves other supply-chain snarls unresolved.

  • Ford's fleet customers send mixed signals on electric vehicles -exec

    Ford Motor Co sees a robust market for electric trucks and vans by 2030, but it is facing some early pushback from commercial customers that are a key audience for the automaker's new F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, a top executive said on Thursday. The Lightning pickup and E-Transit van "are targeted at real people doing real work," said Ted Cannis, chief executive of Ford Pro, at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. But some of those potential fleet buyers are taking a "wait and see" attitude, partly from a lack of experience with electric vehicles and partly from a lack of clarity on government policy and regulations around EVs.

  • Landfill Gas Has Big Potential in the Circular Economy

    Words by Tina Casey

  • Why Uranium Energy Stock Just Jumped 11%

    Shares of uranium mining company Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) jumped 11% as of 2:50 p.m. EDT Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal reported this morning on how "day traders are driving uranium prices higher." The cost of yellowcake has risen 46% since early August, reported the Journal, hitting $47.10 per pound -- and according to data from TradingMarkets.com, it's up another 3.7% today.

  • 3 Long-Term Investments You'll Thank Yourself for Later

    These companies are not only leaders of their respective markets, but also part of markets with permanent staying power.