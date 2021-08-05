Global Immersion Cooling Market Report 2021: Market Size is Anticipated to Reach $458.4 Million by 2028, Registering a CAGR of 14.6%

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immersion Cooling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Two-phase, Single-phase), by Application (High-performance Computing, AI), by Cooling Liquid, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global immersion cooling market size is anticipated to reach USD 458.4 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period. Rising demand for data center infrastructure along with the increased consumption of power by other cooling systems is likely to boost the demand for immersion cooling systems over the forecast period.



Cooling infrastructure in data center facilities accounts for almost half of the total energy consumption. The demand for data infrastructure is rising rapidly, resulting in the servers storing a higher amount of data and reaching their heat rejection thresholds faster. Data centers are adopting immersion cooling systems as it reduces energy consumption & overhead costs.



Apart from lowering the energy consumption, immersion cooling ensures less space utilization and helps increase the server density in the same installation space, thereby reducing the total cost of ownership. In addition, the data center industry has a significant carbon footprint resulting in an increased focus on the implementation of energy-efficient processes.



Data centers are focusing on using immersion cooling solutions to reduce their impact on the environment. For instance, in January 2020, LiquidCool Solutions collaborated with MIRIS to minimize its datacenters' contribution to global warming by merging the use of waste heat with renewable energy sources and immersion cooling technology.



Immersion Cooling Market Report Highlights

High-performance computing is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2028 as immersion cooling helps in improving HPC performance by delivering extraordinary IT hardware density while saving up to 95% of the cooling cost

The mineral oil segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 15.0% due to the high demand for mineral oil

Mineral oil provides improved efficiency and simplicity in the facility design compared to the traditional air-cooling systems, thereby offering cost benefits

North America accounted for over 35% of the global revenue share in 2020 due to the presence of intelligent building, large-scale data centers, and building automation vendors in the region

Companies in the market are focusing on business expansion. For instance, in March 2021, Submer announced its collaboration with SYNNEX Corp. for increasing its presence in the U.S.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Immersion Cooling Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Technological Trends

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Immersion Cooling Market - Market dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Immersion Cooling Market

3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.1.1. Supplier Power

3.7.1.2. Buyer Power

3.7.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.7.1.4. Threat from New Entrants

3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.2.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3. Social Landscape

3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape



Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Immersion Cooling Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Immersion Cooling Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Single-Phase

5.3. Two-Phase



Chapter 6. Immersion Cooling Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Immersion Cooling Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2. High-performance Computing

6.3. Edge Computing

6.4. Cryptocurrency Mining

6.5. Artificial Intelligence



Chapter 7. Immersion Cooling Market: Cooling Liquid Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Immersion Cooling Market: Cooling Liquid Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2. Mineral Oil

7.3. Fluorocarbon-based Fluids

7.4. Deionized Water



Chapter 8. Immersion Cooling Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 9. Immersion Cooling Market: Competitive Analysis

9.1. Key Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.4. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

9.5. Public Companies

9.5.1. Company Market Position Analysis

9.6. Private Companies

9.6.1. List of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

Submer

Fujitsu

Liquid Stack

Midas Green Technologies

Asperitas

DCX The Liquid Cooling Company

LiquidCool Solutions

DUG Technology

ExaScaler Inc.

Iceotope Technologies Ltd.

TAS

AMAX

