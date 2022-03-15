U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.00
    -7.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,865.00
    -79.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,041.75
    -3.75 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,927.40
    -9.30 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.98
    -6.03 (-5.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.90
    -28.90 (-1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.39 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    +0.0052 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.90
    +2.15 (+6.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3044
    +0.0040 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9570
    -0.2250 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,620.00
    -454.44 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.26
    +2.08 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.46
    -90.01 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors $30 Billion Market Opportunity

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Biomarkers & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors have gained interest in the market. To date, several immune checkpoint inhibitors have entered the market and various others are present in clinical development, thus driving this sector during the forecast period. However, these immune checkpoint inhibitors are shown to be effective in about 20%-30% of the cancer patients. Therefore, there is unmet need to develop and validate accurate biomarkers to assist immune checkpoint therapy in cancer patients.

Currently, the FDA has approved three predictive biomarkers for immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy in cancer patients including programmed cell death ligand-1 (PD-L1); microsatellite instability (MSI), and tumor mutational burden (TMB). Apart from this, several others are present in clinical development. The report provides comprehensive analysis on the ongoing clinical trials related to biomarker for approved immune checkpoint inhibitors as well as inhibitors which are under clinical trials. Furthermore, the role of biomarker in different therapeutic conditions is also mentioned in the report.

Many pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in research and development of novel biomarkers for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Many potential candidates are in their end stage of development and are projected to give a tremendous boost to the market after their launch. Recently in 2022, Personalis announced a strategic alliance with the Moores Cancer Center at University of California San Diego Health, a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, to support clinical diagnostic testing in patients with advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The collaboration will bring Personalis' leading comprehensive genomic tumor profiling test to UC San Diego health care professionals and their cancer patients to help guide FDA-approved therapy decisions, as well as clinical trial treatment options.

The US will continue to dominate the global market in terms of biomarker research and Immune checkpoint inhibitor sales during the forecast period driven by several factors including higher adoption of advanced technologies like next generation sequencing, and the increasing number of research studies establishing the role of biomarkers in drug discovery and development, and cancer diagnosis. Additionally, rising prevalence of cancer in the region and surge in awareness among population regarding the availability of biomarkers will also aid in the growth of market. Furthermore, rapid approval of diagnostic tests in the region will also propel the growth of the market. For instance in 2022, Oxford BioDynamics announced the US launch of its checkpoint inhibitor test (EpiSwitch CIRT) for cancer.

The global immune checkpoint inhibitor biomarkers market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period due to increase in prevalence of various types of cancers such as breast, prostate, and lung cancer. In addition, surge in importance of biological and targeted drug therapies, technological advancements, accuracy, and reliability of cancer biomarkers also contribute toward the growth of the market.

Moreover, increase in investments from governments and public and private sector toward research and development for cancer diagnostics have a positive impact on the market. The key players in the market include Roche, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Centogene, Myriad, and others.

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Biomarkers and Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights

  • Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > USD 30 Billion

  • Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight: CTLA-4, LAG3, PD-1/PD-L1, TIGIT Inhibitors

  • Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight: > 300 Drugs In Trials

  • Biomarkers Insight By Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Classification

  • Insight On Biomarkers Sourced From Trials By Drugs and Indication

  • Biomarker Name and Function Insight By Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Drug


Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Market Overview

2. CTLA4 Protein Inhibitors Biomarkers and Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication and Phase

3. Marketed CTLA-4 Inhibitors Drugs Biomarkers Insight

4. Global LAG3 Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication and Phase

5. PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Biomarkers and Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication and Phase

6. Marketed PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Drugs Biomarkers Insight

7. TIGIT Protein Inhibitors Biomarkers and Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication and Phase

8. PD-1/PD-L1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor - Availability, Patent, Price and Dosage Analysis

  • Pembrolizumab (Keytruda )

  • Nivolumab (Opdivo)

  • Durvalumab (Imfinzi)

  • Avelumab (Bavencio)

  • Atezolizumab (Tecentriq)

  • Cemiplimab (Libtayo)

  • Dostarlimab (Jemperli)

  • Toripalimab (Tuoyi)

  • Sintilimab (Tyvyt)

  • Camrelizumab (AiRuiKa)

  • Tislelizumab (Baize'an)

  • Envafolimab (Enweida)

  • Sugemalimab (Cejemly)

  • Zimberelimab

  • Penpulimab

9. CTLA-4 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor - Availability, Patent, Price and Dosage Analysis

10. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Sales Insights 2028

  • Keytruda

  • Yervoy

  • Opdivo

  • Imfinzi

  • Tecentriq

  • Libtayo

  • Jemperli

  • Bavencio

  • Tyvyt

11. Competitive Landscape

  • Amgen

  • AstraZeneca

  • Bristol Myers Squibb

  • F-Star Therapeutics

  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • Immutep

  • Innovent

  • Macrogenics

  • Merck

  • Nanobiotix

  • Novartis

  • Ono Pharmaceutical

  • Pfizer

  • Roche

  • Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vnc9ob

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.6% on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it dosed the first participant in a new clinical trial for its experimental vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the vaccine's safety profile and ability to provoke an immune response in approximately 100 adults aged 18 to 55 years who are HIV negative. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is helping to fund the trial.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese equities deepened on Tuesday as concerns about the country’s ties with Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sent shares on a downward spiral. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bum

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day. Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • Oil Extends Slump Below $100 With Retreat Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- The heat is coming out of the oil market, and fast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullWest Texas Intermediate oil futures have shed around 20% since closing at the highest since 20

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • XPeng Stock Is Crashing Today: Is It a Buy?

    Chinese stocks suffered their worst single-day sell-off since 2008 on Monday, and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) stock is seeing a dramatic pullback. The China-based electric vehicle (EV) company's share price was down roughly 13.9% as of 2:30 p.m. ET. With today's sell-off, XPeng now has a market capitalization of roughly $17 billion and is valued at approximately 2.7 times this year's expected sales.