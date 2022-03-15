Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors $30 Billion Market Opportunity

Company Logo

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Biomarkers & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Immune checkpoint inhibitors have gained interest in the market. To date, several immune checkpoint inhibitors have entered the market and various others are present in clinical development, thus driving this sector during the forecast period. However, these immune checkpoint inhibitors are shown to be effective in about 20%-30% of the cancer patients. Therefore, there is unmet need to develop and validate accurate biomarkers to assist immune checkpoint therapy in cancer patients.



Currently, the FDA has approved three predictive biomarkers for immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy in cancer patients including programmed cell death ligand-1 (PD-L1); microsatellite instability (MSI), and tumor mutational burden (TMB). Apart from this, several others are present in clinical development. The report provides comprehensive analysis on the ongoing clinical trials related to biomarker for approved immune checkpoint inhibitors as well as inhibitors which are under clinical trials. Furthermore, the role of biomarker in different therapeutic conditions is also mentioned in the report.



Many pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in research and development of novel biomarkers for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Many potential candidates are in their end stage of development and are projected to give a tremendous boost to the market after their launch. Recently in 2022, Personalis announced a strategic alliance with the Moores Cancer Center at University of California San Diego Health, a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, to support clinical diagnostic testing in patients with advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The collaboration will bring Personalis' leading comprehensive genomic tumor profiling test to UC San Diego health care professionals and their cancer patients to help guide FDA-approved therapy decisions, as well as clinical trial treatment options.



The US will continue to dominate the global market in terms of biomarker research and Immune checkpoint inhibitor sales during the forecast period driven by several factors including higher adoption of advanced technologies like next generation sequencing, and the increasing number of research studies establishing the role of biomarkers in drug discovery and development, and cancer diagnosis. Additionally, rising prevalence of cancer in the region and surge in awareness among population regarding the availability of biomarkers will also aid in the growth of market. Furthermore, rapid approval of diagnostic tests in the region will also propel the growth of the market. For instance in 2022, Oxford BioDynamics announced the US launch of its checkpoint inhibitor test (EpiSwitch CIRT) for cancer.



The global immune checkpoint inhibitor biomarkers market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period due to increase in prevalence of various types of cancers such as breast, prostate, and lung cancer. In addition, surge in importance of biological and targeted drug therapies, technological advancements, accuracy, and reliability of cancer biomarkers also contribute toward the growth of the market.

Moreover, increase in investments from governments and public and private sector toward research and development for cancer diagnostics have a positive impact on the market. The key players in the market include Roche, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Centogene, Myriad, and others.

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Biomarkers and Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > USD 30 Billion

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight: CTLA-4, LAG3, PD-1/PD-L1, TIGIT Inhibitors

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight: > 300 Drugs In Trials

Biomarkers Insight By Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Classification

Insight On Biomarkers Sourced From Trials By Drugs and Indication

Biomarker Name and Function Insight By Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Drug



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Market Overview



2. CTLA4 Protein Inhibitors Biomarkers and Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication and Phase



3. Marketed CTLA-4 Inhibitors Drugs Biomarkers Insight



4. Global LAG3 Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication and Phase



5. PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Biomarkers and Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication and Phase



6. Marketed PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Drugs Biomarkers Insight



7. TIGIT Protein Inhibitors Biomarkers and Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication and Phase



8. PD-1/PD-L1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor - Availability, Patent, Price and Dosage Analysis

9. CTLA-4 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor - Availability, Patent, Price and Dosage Analysis



10. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Sales Insights 2028

11. Competitive Landscape

