Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market to Surpass US$ 3,902.9 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,444.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market:

Increasing Research and development activities by key players in immune checkpoint inhibitors market is expected to drive the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market growth. For instance, in 2018, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. announced research collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California (USC), in order to develop a combination therapy of Reolycin (Oncolytics Biotech’s product), Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone for the treatment of multiple myeloma in May 2018. Furthermore, in January 2018, Keytruda, developed by Merck & Co. reported slow liver cancer progression in Phase 2 trial. Immuno-oncology combination therapies are also under research for various cancer indications.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period due to the increasing research and development activities by the key players in the market. For instance, in March 2021, Bristol Myers Squibb, pharmaceutical company, carried out research and development, and announced primary results from the Phase 2/3 RELATIVITY-047 (CA224-047) trial evaluating the fixed-dose combination of relatlimab, an anti-LAG-3 antibody, and Opdivo (nivolumab) versus Opdivo alone in patients with previously untreated metastatic or unresectable melanoma. The trial met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS). Follow up for overall survival, a secondary endpoint, is ongoing. The fixed-dose combination was well-tolerated. These are the first Phase 3 data to be reported from a trial evaluating an anti-LAG-3 antibody. Relatlimab is the third distinct checkpoint inhibitor (anti-PD-1, anti-CTLA-4 and anti-LAG-3) for Bristol Myers Squibb and, with Opdivo, the first fixed-dose combination to demonstrate a benefit for patients. Hence, immune checkpoint inhibitors alone or in combination have transformed treatment and improved survival rates for patients with metastatic or unresectable melanoma were studied by Bristol Myers Squibb. Lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG-3) is a cell-surface molecule expressed on effector T cells and regulatory T cells (Tregs). LAG-3 regulates an inhibitory immune checkpoint pathway that limits the activity of T cells, leading to an impaired ability to attack tumor cells.

Among region, the North America segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to the increased prevalence of Cancer which is increasing need for immune checkpoint inhibitors. For instance, in June 2021, according to data published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, Because of the growth and aging of the US population, we predict that the annual number of cancer cases will increase 49%, from 1,534,500 in 2015 to 2,286,300 in 2050, with the largest percentage increase among adults aged ≥75 years. In 2022, there will be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,360 cancer deaths in the United States.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis International AG, ImmunOs Therapeutics AG, Immutep Ltd., NewLink Genetics Corporation, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Pfizer, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, By Drug Class: Programmed Death Receptor-1 (PD-1) Inhibitors Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) Nivolumab (Opdivo) Cemiplimab (Libtayo) Others Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) Inhibitors Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) Avelumab (Bavencio) Durvalumab (Imfinzi) CTL-4 Checkpoint Inhibitor Ipilimumab (Yervoy) Indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) Inhibitors Lymphocyte-Activation Gene 3 Inhibitors

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, By Cancer Type: Lung Cancer Head & Neck Cancer Skin Cancer (Melanoma and Merkel Cell Carcinoma) Blood Cancer (Lymphoma) Bladder Cancer (Urothelial Carcinoma) Renal/Kidney Cancer Colorectal Cancer Breast Cancer Others

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







