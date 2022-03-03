U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

Global Immune Health Supplements Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2026

·8 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Immune Health Supplements - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Immune Health Supplements - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 2777
Companies: 223 - Players covered include Alticor, Inc.; Bayer AG; Biotech Pharmacal, Inc.; Cellderm Technologies Inc.; DuPont Nutrition & Health; EuroPharma, Inc; Glanbia PLC; Kerry Group PLC; Koninklijke DSM NV; Now Foods; Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.; Nutrigold, Inc.; Seroyal USA, LLC; USANA Health Sciences, Inc.; Vital Nutrients and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Ingredient Type (Vitamins, Herbal Extracts, Probiotics, Amino Acids, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Minerals, Other Ingredient Types)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Immune Health Supplements Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2026
Immune health supplements are well-known to play a crucial role in managing chronic conditions, including indigestion, malabsorption, constipation, diabetes and obesity. Regular intake of these supplements helps one to maintain a healthy lifestyle, minimizes the risk of nutrient deficiencies, promotes a good appetite, and also safeguards the body against varied health conditions. These supplements are available for all age groups, encompassing geriatrics, adults, children and infants, and benefits significantly those who are predisposed to conditions such as obesity and diabetes, chronic and neurological diseases, or renal failures among others.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Immune Health Supplements estimated at US$20.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Vitamins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.8% CAGR to reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Herbal Extracts segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.4% share of the global Immune Health Supplements market.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, people are rediscovering power of nutrition to fortify the body's immune system. The year 2020 has however led to increased focus on health and wellness. With COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the world, people are focused on maintaining immunity health, thus fueling demand for products with functional ingredients. COVID-19 outbreak has boosted consumer interest in functional foods, given their ability to offer health benefits like immunity enhancement. Even after a year of the pandemic, health issues continue to mount among consumers, driving sustained focus onto health and wellness. The COVID outbreak has led to increased focus on immunity building, with consumers taking measures to ensure protection against diseases for instance through greater consumption of supplements and vitamins. This is hence fueling demand for Immune health supplements. There is especially growing use of immune health supplements among younger population, with Gen Z and millennials driving demand for these products for immune health. Further, the consumption of immune health supplements is also rising among 65+ population.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026
The Immune Health Supplements market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 33.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Immune health supplements is a rapidly growing global market where demand is influenced by increasing consumer awareness with respect to their health issues, growing consumer interest in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and a good health profile, and the popularity of the wellness trends. A key trend is the inclination towards personalized nutrition, especially among those facing simple metabolic disorders or gut-associated health issues that often fall outside the realm of generic treatment. Another important and noteworthy factor propelling demand for immune health supplements is the recent outbreak of the coronavirus infection that brought to forefront the role a strong immune system plays in keeping infections at bay.

Changing lifestyles, busy schedules and increasing health issues are causing consumer interest to grow in immunity care. This is leading time-starved consumers, including those following a healthy and balanced diet, to support their nutritional requirements through supplements. As a result, a global trend has emerged for consumers to boost their immunity with the health of supplements as a way to ward off infectious diseases and remain healthy. As consumer interest in and demand for immune health supplements is growing, manufacturers are looking out for ingredients that are well-recognized for boosting the human immunity. Even as their search for immunity boosting ingredients continues, they are relying on omega-3 fatty acids, elderberry, probiotics and medicinal mushrooms as key ingredients to formulate supplement mixes. Meanwhile, research and development of immune health supplements is also continuing and successfully delivering highly-effective products that address the nutritional needs of body and strengthen the immune system.

Probiotics Segment to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2026
Probiotics comprise mixed cultures or sometimes just a single culture of live microorganism capable of positively effecting host by sustaining the much required lung and intestinal microbiota. These microbiota play a significant role in maintaining human health. There is currently, certain amount of scientific evidence highlighting the ability of probiotics in boosting immunity of humans by preventing pathogen colonization and thus reducing incidence as well as severity of not just coronavirus but many other infections. In the global Probiotics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$423.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 10.4% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-immune-health-supplements-market-to-reach-27-6-billion-by-2026--301493603.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

