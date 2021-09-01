Global Immunity Boosting Foods Market Report 2021: "Superfoods", "Functional Foods", "Immunity Boosting" Ingredients, and "Food as Medicine"
Immunity Boosting Foods: Gut Health & General Immunity Improvement is the go-to source for a complete understanding of U.S. consumer trends in this functional food market. This report combines the publisher's extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, and evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns during the pandemic and across the broader food and beverage market.
Historical and forecast data are available for retail sales of packaged foods and beverages marketed with various claims for gut health or immunity improvement (including claims such as "high in antioxidants," "high fiber," and "contains prebiotics/probiotics").
This report also includes figures for fresh produce consumption and production in pound from 2015-2020 and projected for 2025. Historical retail sales of vitamins and foods and beverages that often carry gut health or immunity claims (fruit juice; kefir; sauerkraut; soup, stock, and broth; tea and kombucha; and yogurt and yogurt drinks) are also included.
Immunity Boosting Foods: Gut Health & General Immunity Improvement examines product marketing; surveys retail channel trends; and analyzes consumer trends and motivations. This report contains dozens of numerical tables and charts, as well as numerous product photographs.
In 2020 and 2021, the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on consumer food purchases and desires for health and wellness. The publisher has found that over 40% of consumers have been buying more food or beverage products to protect their immune system because of the coronavirus.
Consumers are also eating more immune-boosting or healthy foods in general and buying supplements and vitamins during the pandemic. Survey results also reveal that those who are changing their behavior in relation to their diet are more likely to have experienced negative personal effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a focus on "what's next" and current consumer trends, Immunity Boosting Foods: Gut Health & General Immunity Improvement is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help food producers, retailers, packaging companies, employers, and investors gauge consumer perspectives and find areas for growth in a competitive market.
Immunity Boosting Foods: Gut Health & General Immunity Improvement delivers actionable predictions and recommendations designed to guide producers, retailers, and investors in making business decisions by providing data and insights about what consumers think about foods and beverages and what products consumers are buying/using that have claims for gut health or immunity improvement.
Key Topics Covered:
COVID-19 Effects on Consumers
Consumers Report Buying More Foods and Supplements to Protect Their Immune System During the Pandemic
Eating Habits Are Changing
Consumers Who Are Eating or Buying More Immune Boosting Foods or Supplements Express Greater Concerns about the Coronavirus
Consumers Who Report Eating or Buying More Immune Boosting Foods or Supplements Are Experiencing More Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic
Effects on Work Are Higher Among Those Eating or Buying More Immune Boosting Foods or Supplements
Shopping Patterns Are Shifting, With Many Consumers Cutting Back on Spending and Shopping Less Inside Stores
Increasing Use of Convenient Food Ordering Methods Is Higher Among Those Who Are Eating or Buying More Immune Boosting Foods and Supplements
Overview and Market Trends
The Connection Between Gut Health and Immunity
Many Consumers Think Probiotics Improve or Restore Gut Health, Even If These Claims Are Not FDA-Approved
Increasing Consumer Awareness of Prebiotics and their Connection to Wellbeing Are Leading to More Prebiotic Claims
Dietary Fiber Has Clear FDA-Approved Claims of Health Benefits
Interest in Gut Health Is Expanding in the Wake of the Pandemic with More People Cooking at Home
Gluten, Food Allergies, and Dietary Restrictions Are a Concern to Many Consumers
Vegetarians, Vegans, and Flexitarians: Plant-Based Eating, Sustainability, and Beyond
Companies Are Investing in Blockchain and Big Data to Satisfy Consumer Desires for Transparency
Consumers Think Small and Medium Businesses Have More Credibility
Drivers of Food Purchase Decisions
More Than Half of Consumers Say Healthfulness Matters More to Them Now When Deciding on Foods to Buy
Influential Labels in Food Purchasing Decisions
Half of Consumers Say Whether a Food Is Processed Affects Purchasing Decisions
A Majority of Consumers Want to Know Where Food Comes From
Sustainability Is Important to Many Consumers
Most Consumers Think Knowing Whether Food Choices Are Environmentally Sustainable Is Hard
Health Benefits in Foods
One-Fourth of Consumers Seek Health Benefits from Foods
Nutrients Considered Healthy by Consumers
Most Sought After Nutrients
Perception of Health Differences in Products
Market Size, Forecasts, and Historical Trends
Fresh Produce
Historical Sales of Selected Food Products and Vitamins
The Market for Foods and Beverages with Gut Health and General Immunity Improvement Claims
Retailing and Marketing Trends and Opportunities
"Superfoods", "Functional Foods", "Immunity Boosting" Ingredients, and "Food as Medicine"
"Better-for-You" Trends
Clean Label Trends
Fair Trade Foods as More Ethical Products Better for the Environment and Human Welfare
Unrefined Sugar
Sugar-Free/No Sugar Added Products and Alternative Sweeteners
Low-Carb/High Protein, Keto, and Paleo Diets
Addition of Nuts, Fruit, Seeds, and Other Ingredients for Increased Nutrition
Vegan/Plant-Based Products Appeals to Those Looking to Eat a Plant-Forward Diet
Organic Products
Targeting Families with Children
Direct-to Consumer (DTC) Marketing
New Companies and Products with Niche Appeal May Choose DTC Channels
Subscriptions Save Consumers Money Boost Sales
Private Labels
In-Store Purchasing Trends
Retail Stores Rely More On Impulse Purchases
Bringing Product Claims Front and Center
Private Label Products Are a Driver of Store Traffic and Retailer Loyalty
Some Consumers Engage in "Cleanse" and "Detox" Diets or Intermittent Fasting to Boost Immunity or Overall Health
Notable New Product Releases
Consumer Demographics
Women Are More Likely to Buy Food Labeled as Probiotic or High Fiber
Younger Consumers Are More Likely to Buy Probiotic Foods, While Older Consumers More Often Buy High Fiber Foods
Food Purchase Patterns Based on Household Income
Regional Patterns
Urban Consumers Most Likely to Be Changing Eating and Buying Behavior
Educational Attainment
Presence of Children in the Household
Race/Ethnicity
Plant-Forward Consumers
Consumer Psychographics
Consumers Who Seek Out Probiotic and High Fiber Foods Are More Likely to Use Vitamin and Dietary Supplements
Food Attitudes Among Consumers Who Buy Probiotic and High Fiber Foods
Probiotic and High Fiber Food Buyers Show A Greater Focus on Eating and Exercising Right
Grocery Shopping Activity
Higher Spending at Food Stores Is Prevalent Among Probiotic and High Fiber Food Buyers
Consumers Who Buy Probiotic Foods Are More Likely to Shop for Groceries Online
Probiotic and High Fiber Food Buyers Are Slightly More Likely to Use Blue Apron or HelloFresh Meal Kit Delivery Services
Consumer Opinions on Packaging and Recycling
