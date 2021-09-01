U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

Global Immunity Boosting Foods Market Report 2021: "Superfoods", "Functional Foods", "Immunity Boosting" Ingredients, and "Food as Medicine"

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunity Boosting Foods: Gut Health & General Immunity Improvement" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Immunity Boosting Foods: Gut Health & General Immunity Improvement is the go-to source for a complete understanding of U.S. consumer trends in this functional food market. This report combines the publisher's extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, and evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns during the pandemic and across the broader food and beverage market.

Historical and forecast data are available for retail sales of packaged foods and beverages marketed with various claims for gut health or immunity improvement (including claims such as "high in antioxidants," "high fiber," and "contains prebiotics/probiotics").

This report also includes figures for fresh produce consumption and production in pound from 2015-2020 and projected for 2025. Historical retail sales of vitamins and foods and beverages that often carry gut health or immunity claims (fruit juice; kefir; sauerkraut; soup, stock, and broth; tea and kombucha; and yogurt and yogurt drinks) are also included.

Immunity Boosting Foods: Gut Health & General Immunity Improvement examines product marketing; surveys retail channel trends; and analyzes consumer trends and motivations. This report contains dozens of numerical tables and charts, as well as numerous product photographs.

In 2020 and 2021, the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on consumer food purchases and desires for health and wellness. The publisher has found that over 40% of consumers have been buying more food or beverage products to protect their immune system because of the coronavirus.

Consumers are also eating more immune-boosting or healthy foods in general and buying supplements and vitamins during the pandemic. Survey results also reveal that those who are changing their behavior in relation to their diet are more likely to have experienced negative personal effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a focus on "what's next" and current consumer trends, Immunity Boosting Foods: Gut Health & General Immunity Improvement is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help food producers, retailers, packaging companies, employers, and investors gauge consumer perspectives and find areas for growth in a competitive market.

Immunity Boosting Foods: Gut Health & General Immunity Improvement delivers actionable predictions and recommendations designed to guide producers, retailers, and investors in making business decisions by providing data and insights about what consumers think about foods and beverages and what products consumers are buying/using that have claims for gut health or immunity improvement.

Key Topics Covered:

COVID-19 Effects on Consumers

  • Consumers Report Buying More Foods and Supplements to Protect Their Immune System During the Pandemic

  • Eating Habits Are Changing

  • Consumers Who Are Eating or Buying More Immune Boosting Foods or Supplements Express Greater Concerns about the Coronavirus

  • Consumers Who Report Eating or Buying More Immune Boosting Foods or Supplements Are Experiencing More Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic

  • Effects on Work Are Higher Among Those Eating or Buying More Immune Boosting Foods or Supplements

  • Shopping Patterns Are Shifting, With Many Consumers Cutting Back on Spending and Shopping Less Inside Stores

  • Increasing Use of Convenient Food Ordering Methods Is Higher Among Those Who Are Eating or Buying More Immune Boosting Foods and Supplements

Overview and Market Trends

  • The Connection Between Gut Health and Immunity

  • Many Consumers Think Probiotics Improve or Restore Gut Health, Even If These Claims Are Not FDA-Approved

  • Increasing Consumer Awareness of Prebiotics and their Connection to Wellbeing Are Leading to More Prebiotic Claims

  • Dietary Fiber Has Clear FDA-Approved Claims of Health Benefits

  • Interest in Gut Health Is Expanding in the Wake of the Pandemic with More People Cooking at Home

  • Gluten, Food Allergies, and Dietary Restrictions Are a Concern to Many Consumers

  • Vegetarians, Vegans, and Flexitarians: Plant-Based Eating, Sustainability, and Beyond

  • Companies Are Investing in Blockchain and Big Data to Satisfy Consumer Desires for Transparency

  • Consumers Think Small and Medium Businesses Have More Credibility

  • Drivers of Food Purchase Decisions

  • More Than Half of Consumers Say Healthfulness Matters More to Them Now When Deciding on Foods to Buy

  • Influential Labels in Food Purchasing Decisions

  • Half of Consumers Say Whether a Food Is Processed Affects Purchasing Decisions

  • A Majority of Consumers Want to Know Where Food Comes From

  • Sustainability Is Important to Many Consumers

  • Most Consumers Think Knowing Whether Food Choices Are Environmentally Sustainable Is Hard

  • Health Benefits in Foods

  • One-Fourth of Consumers Seek Health Benefits from Foods

  • Nutrients Considered Healthy by Consumers

  • Most Sought After Nutrients

  • Perception of Health Differences in Products

Market Size, Forecasts, and Historical Trends

  • Fresh Produce

  • Historical Sales of Selected Food Products and Vitamins

  • The Market for Foods and Beverages with Gut Health and General Immunity Improvement Claims

Retailing and Marketing Trends and Opportunities

  • "Superfoods", "Functional Foods", "Immunity Boosting" Ingredients, and "Food as Medicine"

  • "Better-for-You" Trends

  • Clean Label Trends

  • Fair Trade Foods as More Ethical Products Better for the Environment and Human Welfare

  • Unrefined Sugar

  • Sugar-Free/No Sugar Added Products and Alternative Sweeteners

  • Low-Carb/High Protein, Keto, and Paleo Diets

  • Addition of Nuts, Fruit, Seeds, and Other Ingredients for Increased Nutrition

  • Vegan/Plant-Based Products Appeals to Those Looking to Eat a Plant-Forward Diet

  • Organic Products

  • Targeting Families with Children

  • Direct-to Consumer (DTC) Marketing

  • New Companies and Products with Niche Appeal May Choose DTC Channels

  • Subscriptions Save Consumers Money Boost Sales

  • Private Labels

  • In-Store Purchasing Trends

  • Retail Stores Rely More On Impulse Purchases

  • Bringing Product Claims Front and Center

  • Private Label Products Are a Driver of Store Traffic and Retailer Loyalty

  • Some Consumers Engage in "Cleanse" and "Detox" Diets or Intermittent Fasting to Boost Immunity or Overall Health

  • Notable New Product Releases

Consumer Demographics

  • Women Are More Likely to Buy Food Labeled as Probiotic or High Fiber

  • Younger Consumers Are More Likely to Buy Probiotic Foods, While Older Consumers More Often Buy High Fiber Foods

  • Food Purchase Patterns Based on Household Income

  • Regional Patterns

  • Urban Consumers Most Likely to Be Changing Eating and Buying Behavior

  • Educational Attainment

  • Presence of Children in the Household

  • Race/Ethnicity

  • Plant-Forward Consumers

Consumer Psychographics

  • Consumers Who Seek Out Probiotic and High Fiber Foods Are More Likely to Use Vitamin and Dietary Supplements

  • Food Attitudes Among Consumers Who Buy Probiotic and High Fiber Foods

  • Probiotic and High Fiber Food Buyers Show A Greater Focus on Eating and Exercising Right

  • Grocery Shopping Activity

  • Higher Spending at Food Stores Is Prevalent Among Probiotic and High Fiber Food Buyers

  • Consumers Who Buy Probiotic Foods Are More Likely to Shop for Groceries Online

  • Probiotic and High Fiber Food Buyers Are Slightly More Likely to Use Blue Apron or HelloFresh Meal Kit Delivery Services

  • Consumer Opinions on Packaging and Recycling

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wufk4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-immunity-boosting-foods-market-report-2021-superfoods-functional-foods-immunity-boosting-ingredients-and-food-as-medicine-301366270.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

