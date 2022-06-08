Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Market Research Report 2022-2026: Diagnostics Plays New Key Role in Therapeutic Development and Clinical Trials
Diagnostics, companion diagnostics, is driving the success of Immuno-oncology Therapeutics. An entire new segment of the diagnostics industry is being created. And its not a small segment either.
It promises to grow dramatically. Histology, genomics and liquid biopsy are converging. A complicated network of pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic companies and instrumentation suppliers are jockeying for position in a new approach to conquering cancer. The approach seems to be working and showing great promise.
A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. New therapy based on using the body's natural immune defenses is having unprecedented success. But diagnostics, especially biomarkers are desperately needed to help select the right therapy.
The technology is moving faster than the market. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. Tumor Mutational Burden? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size in this new expanded and comprehensive report.
Cancer Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Recent Developments
OncoHost Expands Prophet Platform Research
Protein-Based Liquid Biopsy Panel Assesses TME
Oncimmune Announces Sixfold Revenue Increase
Mayo Clinic, Personalis Ink Collaboration
Lucence Liquid Biopsy Test Tracks Immune Treatment ctDNA Changes
Qiagen, OncXerna Close Companion Dx Development Deal
Natera Test to Guide Therapy for Bladder Cancer
Veracyte Halio Acquisition to Boost Immuno-oncology Activity
Freenome Eyes New Dx Possibilities
Oncocyte Data has Potential as Immunotherapy Response Predictor
OncoDNA use HalioDx to Expand into North America
Adaptive Biotechnologies, Q2 Solutions Agreement for ImmunoSeq Assay
Qiagen Expands Immuno-Oncology Portfolio
Immune Profiling System Redirected to Fight COVID-19
IncellDx Awarded PD-L1 Detection Patent
FDA Approves CDx for Trastuzumab
Promega Nabs CE Mark for Microsatellite Instability IVD
ArcherDx partners with AstraZeneca for Immuno-Oncology
Germline Results Guides Precision Therapy
Agilent PD-L1 Assay Gets FDA Approval
Bayer, OrigiMed Form Companion Diagnostic Development Alliance
Bio-Me to Develop Microbiome Biomarker Test for Cancer Immunotherapy123
SkylineDx, BioInvent Collaborate to Characterize Predictive Immunological Signatures
Biocare Medical Launches 7 Novel IVD Antibodies
Oncocyte to Acquire Insight Genetics for $12M
Novigenix and BioLizard to develop NGS Based Diagnostic Algorithm
Biodesix and Immodulon Collaborate for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment
Generex to Merge with NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology
Cellgen Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Cooperative Partner to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Cancer Therapies
Hematogenix Launches FDA Approved Immuno-oncology Test for TripleNegative Breast Cancer
Icon Acquires MolecularMD
Profiles of Key Immuno-oncology Companies
10x Genomics, Inc.
Abbott Diagnostics
AccuraGen Inc.
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Aethlon Medical
Agena Bioscience, Inc.
Agilent/Dako
Anchor Dx
ANGLE plc
ApoCell, Inc.
ARUP Laboratories
Asuragen
AVIVA Biosciences
Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
Bioarray Genetics
Biocartis
Biocept, Inc.
Biodesix Inc.
BioFluidica
BioGenex
BioIVT
Biolidics Ltd
bioMerieux Diagnostics
Bioneer Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Bio-Reference Laboratories.
Bio-Techne
Bioview
Bolidics
Boreal Genomics
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Burning Rock
Cancer Genetics
Cardiff Oncology
Caris Molecular Diagnostics
Castle Biosciences, Inc.
CellMax Life
Cepheid (Danaher)
Charles River Laboratories
Chronix Biomedical
Circulogene
Clinical Genomics
Cynvenio
Cytolumina Technologies Corp.
CytoTrack
Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
Diagnologix LLC
Diasorin S.p.A.
Enzo Biochem
Epic Sciences
Epigenomics AG
Eurofins Scientific
Exosome Diagnostics
Exosome Sciences
Fabric Genomics
Fluidigm Corp
Fluxion Biosciences
Foundation Medicine
Freenome
FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
GeneFirst Ltd.
Genetron Holdings
GenomOncology
GILUPI Nanomedizin
Grail, Inc.
Guardant Health
HalioDx
HansaBiomed
HeiScreen
Helomics
Horizon Discovery
HTG Molecular Diagnostics
iCellate
Illumina
Incell Dx
Inivata
Integrated Diagnostics
Invitae Corporation
Invivogen
Invivoscribe
Janssen Diagnostics
MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.
MDx Health
Menarini Silicon Biosystems
Millipore Sigma
Miltenyi Biotec
MIODx
miR Scientific
Molecular MD
MyCartis
Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
NantHealth, Inc.
Natera
NeoGenomics
New Oncology
NGeneBio
Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.
Oncocyte
OncoDNA
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Panagene
Perkin Elmer
Personal Genome Diagnostics
Personalis
Precipio
PrecisionMed
Promega
Qiagen
Rarecells SAS
RareCyte
Roche Molecular Diagnostics
Screencell
Sense Biodetection
Serametrix
Siemens Healthineers
Silicon Biosystems
simfo GmbH
Singlera Genomics Inc.
Singulomics
SkylineDx
Stratos Genomics
Sysmex Inostics
Tempus Labs, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Thrive Earlier Detection.
Todos Medical
Volition
Vortex Biosciences
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
Outcome potential
Companion Diagnostics
Funding
Technology Environment
Target Solutions
Factors Limiting Growth
Complex Role of Diagnostics
Clinical Trials Role
Protocols
Diagnostic Technology Development
Combinations - Issues and Complexity
Shifting Role of Diagnostics
Multiplexing and Foundation One
The Disruption Dynamic
The Race for Biomarkers
The Next Five Years
Immunotherapy - Guide to Immune Technologies
Immune System
Innate immune system
Surface barriers
Inflammation
Complement system
Cellular barriers
Natural killer cells
Adaptive immune system
Lymphocytes
Killer T cells
Helper T cells
Gamma delta T cells
B lymphocytes and antibodies
Tumor immunology - the immune surveillance system
Immuno Oncology Diagnostics
Checkpoint Assays
Cytokine Assays
Genomic Germline
Genomic Tumour
Tumor Microenviroment
Players in a Dynamic Market
Academic Research Lab
Diagnostic Test Developer
Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier
Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
Independent Testing Lab
Public National/regional lab
Hospital lab
Physician Lab
Audit Body
Certification Body
