U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,141.50
    -17.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,024.00
    -141.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,664.50
    -47.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,909.20
    -9.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.82
    +0.41 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.35
    -0.72 (-2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2542
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6510
    +1.0350 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,530.76
    +926.99 (+3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.32
    +20.68 (+3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.16
    -17.77 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Market Research Report 2022-2026: Diagnostics Plays New Key Role in Therapeutic Development and Clinical Trials

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics, Including Executive/Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting/Analysis 2022 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diagnostics, companion diagnostics, is driving the success of Immuno-oncology Therapeutics. An entire new segment of the diagnostics industry is being created. And its not a small segment either.

It promises to grow dramatically. Histology, genomics and liquid biopsy are converging. A complicated network of pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic companies and instrumentation suppliers are jockeying for position in a new approach to conquering cancer. The approach seems to be working and showing great promise.

A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. New therapy based on using the body's natural immune defenses is having unprecedented success. But diagnostics, especially biomarkers are desperately needed to help select the right therapy.

The technology is moving faster than the market. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. Tumor Mutational Burden? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size in this new expanded and comprehensive report.

Cancer Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Recent Developments

  • OncoHost Expands Prophet Platform Research

  • Protein-Based Liquid Biopsy Panel Assesses TME

  • Oncimmune Announces Sixfold Revenue Increase

  • Mayo Clinic, Personalis Ink Collaboration

  • Lucence Liquid Biopsy Test Tracks Immune Treatment ctDNA Changes

  • Qiagen, OncXerna Close Companion Dx Development Deal

  • Natera Test to Guide Therapy for Bladder Cancer

  • Veracyte Halio Acquisition to Boost Immuno-oncology Activity

  • Freenome Eyes New Dx Possibilities

  • Oncocyte Data has Potential as Immunotherapy Response Predictor

  • OncoDNA use HalioDx to Expand into North America

  • Adaptive Biotechnologies, Q2 Solutions Agreement for ImmunoSeq Assay

  • Qiagen Expands Immuno-Oncology Portfolio

  • Immune Profiling System Redirected to Fight COVID-19

  • IncellDx Awarded PD-L1 Detection Patent

  • FDA Approves CDx for Trastuzumab

  • Promega Nabs CE Mark for Microsatellite Instability IVD

  • ArcherDx partners with AstraZeneca for Immuno-Oncology

  • Germline Results Guides Precision Therapy

  • Agilent PD-L1 Assay Gets FDA Approval

  • Bayer, OrigiMed Form Companion Diagnostic Development Alliance

  • Bio-Me to Develop Microbiome Biomarker Test for Cancer Immunotherapy123

  • SkylineDx, BioInvent Collaborate to Characterize Predictive Immunological Signatures

  • Biocare Medical Launches 7 Novel IVD Antibodies

  • Oncocyte to Acquire Insight Genetics for $12M

  • Novigenix and BioLizard to develop NGS Based Diagnostic Algorithm

  • Biodesix and Immodulon Collaborate for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

  • Generex to Merge with NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology

  • Cellgen Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Cooperative Partner to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Cancer Therapies

  • Hematogenix Launches FDA Approved Immuno-oncology Test for TripleNegative Breast Cancer

  • Icon Acquires MolecularMD

Profiles of Key Immuno-oncology Companies

  • 10x Genomics, Inc.

  • Abbott Diagnostics

  • AccuraGen Inc.

  • Adaptive Biotechnologies

  • Aethlon Medical

  • Agena Bioscience, Inc.

  • Agilent/Dako

  • Anchor Dx

  • ANGLE plc

  • ApoCell, Inc.

  • ARUP Laboratories

  • Asuragen

  • AVIVA Biosciences

  • Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

  • Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

  • BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

  • Bioarray Genetics

  • Biocartis

  • Biocept, Inc.

  • Biodesix Inc.

  • BioFluidica

  • BioGenex

  • BioIVT

  • Biolidics Ltd

  • bioMerieux Diagnostics

  • Bioneer Corporation

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Bio-Reference Laboratories.

  • Bio-Techne

  • Bioview

  • Bolidics

  • Boreal Genomics

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb

  • Burning Rock

  • Cancer Genetics

  • Cardiff Oncology

  • Caris Molecular Diagnostics

  • Castle Biosciences, Inc.

  • CellMax Life

  • Cepheid (Danaher)

  • Charles River Laboratories

  • Chronix Biomedical

  • Circulogene

  • Clinical Genomics

  • Cynvenio

  • Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

  • CytoTrack

  • Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

  • Diagnologix LLC

  • Diasorin S.p.A.

  • Enzo Biochem

  • Epic Sciences

  • Epigenomics AG

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Exosome Diagnostics

  • Exosome Sciences

  • Fabric Genomics

  • Fluidigm Corp

  • Fluxion Biosciences

  • Foundation Medicine

  • Freenome

  • FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

  • GeneFirst Ltd.

  • Genetron Holdings

  • GenomOncology

  • GILUPI Nanomedizin

  • Grail, Inc.

  • Guardant Health

  • HalioDx

  • HansaBiomed

  • HeiScreen

  • Helomics

  • Horizon Discovery

  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics

  • iCellate

  • Illumina

  • Incell Dx

  • Inivata

  • Integrated Diagnostics

  • Invitae Corporation

  • Invivogen

  • Invivoscribe

  • Janssen Diagnostics

  • MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

  • MDx Health

  • Menarini Silicon Biosystems

  • Millipore Sigma

  • Miltenyi Biotec

  • MIODx

  • miR Scientific

  • Molecular MD

  • MyCartis

  • Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

  • NantHealth, Inc.

  • Natera

  • NeoGenomics

  • New Oncology

  • NGeneBio

  • Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Oncocyte

  • OncoDNA

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies

  • Panagene

  • Perkin Elmer

  • Personal Genome Diagnostics

  • Personalis

  • Precipio

  • PrecisionMed

  • Promega

  • Qiagen

  • Rarecells SAS

  • RareCyte

  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics

  • Screencell

  • Sense Biodetection

  • Serametrix

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Silicon Biosystems

  • simfo GmbH

  • Singlera Genomics Inc.

  • Singulomics

  • SkylineDx

  • Stratos Genomics

  • Sysmex Inostics

  • Tempus Labs, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Thrive Earlier Detection.

  • Todos Medical

  • Volition

  • Vortex Biosciences

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

  • Outcome potential

  • Companion Diagnostics

  • Funding

  • Technology Environment

  • Target Solutions

Factors Limiting Growth

  • Complex Role of Diagnostics

  • Clinical Trials Role

  • Protocols

Diagnostic Technology Development

  • Combinations - Issues and Complexity

  • Shifting Role of Diagnostics

  • Multiplexing and Foundation One

  • The Disruption Dynamic

  • The Race for Biomarkers

  • The Next Five Years

Immunotherapy - Guide to Immune Technologies

Immune System

  • Innate immune system

  • Surface barriers

  • Inflammation

  • Complement system

  • Cellular barriers

  • Natural killer cells

Adaptive immune system

  • Lymphocytes

  • Killer T cells

  • Helper T cells

  • Gamma delta T cells

  • B lymphocytes and antibodies

  • Tumor immunology - the immune surveillance system

Immuno Oncology Diagnostics

  • Checkpoint Assays

  • Cytokine Assays

  • Genomic Germline

  • Genomic Tumour

  • Tumor Microenviroment

Players in a Dynamic Market

  • Academic Research Lab

  • Diagnostic Test Developer

  • Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

  • Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier

  • Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

  • Independent Testing Lab

  • Public National/regional lab

  • Hospital lab

  • Physician Lab

  • Audit Body

  • Certification Body

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqizi6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Surges After FDA Panel Votes In Favor Of Its Covid Shot

    An FDA panel voted nearly unanimously in favor of Novavax's Covid shot on Tuesday. And, in after-hours trading, NVAX stock surged.

  • Novavax COVID vaccine gets backing from FDA advisory panel

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to detail Novavax's FDA approval for its two-dose COVID vaccine for adults.

  • Why Veru Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 16.8% on Tuesday, after the biopharmaceutical company submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its novel coronavirus oral drug candidate, sabizabulin. Sabizabulin is a once-daily antiviral and anti-inflammatory treatment for hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, who are at high risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome. "COVID-19 new cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again with a summer and fall-winter peaks expected," Veru CEO Mitchell Steiner said in a press release.

  • Did Mirati Therapeutics Just Leapfrog Amgen?

    The ability to diagnose cancers with specific genetic alterations offers new hope for developing targeted treatment options for patients. For example, an estimated 22% of all solid-tumor cancers harbor a mutation in the KRAS gene. While there are multiple types of KRAS mutations, Amgen made history in 2021 by earning the first approval for this high-value target that was once considered "undruggable."

  • FDA advisory committee recommends Novavax vaccine for use in adults

    FDA votes to recommend use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in adults

  • mRNA creators studying vaccines' myocarditis risk

    Risk of heart inflammation from mRNA vaccines is being studied, creator says.

  • The Surprising Way Mirati Therapeutics Is Angling To Rival Amgen — And Could Succeed

    Shares of MRTX stock rocketed Tuesday after Mirati Therapeutics unveiled early — but promising — test results for a lung cancer treatment.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Pandemic

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before the next pandemic. If you wish to skip our comprehensive review of the biotech firms well-positioned to fight the next pandemic, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic tested the world’s readiness to deal with a global health […]

  • IBD Stock Of The Day: How A Eureka Moment In Diabetes Bolstered Vertex Pharma

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals is the IBD Stock Of The Day after promising test results in diabetes sent VRTX stock closer to a breakout.

  • The FDA Just Released a New Warning About This COVID Vaccine Side Effect

    It's been more than a year since the first COVID vaccines were made available to all adults in the U.S. Since then, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been working to get shots into the arms of all Americans. According to the latest data from the CDC, 77.9 percent of the total U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, but just 66.7 percent has been fully vaccinated so far. And the rate of vaccine

  • FDA approves GlaxoSmithKline's measles, mumps and rubella vaccine

    The Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted marketing approval to GlaxoSmithKline for Priorix, a vaccine to prevent measles, mumps and rubella in individuals a year or older. Priorix is currently licensed in more than 100 countries worldwide, including all European countries, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. More than 800 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed to date.

  • Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Aug. 1

    Over the last two years, it's become clearer and clearer that the path of the COVID pandemic is anything but certain. In the first six months of 2022, the U.S. has experienced both a record high for new daily cases as well as a decline in infections so significant that officials lifted nearly every restriction. Despite cases rising rather notably in May, they're now on the decline once more—it can be a challenge to keep up. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there

  • FDA Advisors Back Novavax’s Covid Vaccine, Clearing Way for Authorization

    The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccines advisory panel backed Novavax long-delayed Covid-19 vaccine, saying the benefits outweighed the risks. The panel voted Tuesday 21 to zero in favor of the proposition that the vaccine’s benefits outweighed its risks, with one abstention. The panel, however, expressed disappointment that more data wasn’t available on the vaccine’s efficacy against more recent variants of the virus.

  • Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine earns backing of FDA advisory panel

    It marks a crucial win for the Gaithersburg biotech, and brings its vaccine a step closer to authorization.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped, Then Soared, on Monday

    Just after the market opened on Monday, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were hit by an investor sell-off. This was an immediate, sharply negative reaction to a set of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) briefing documents concerning the company's NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine. The source of investor concern was the FDA's citing of four cases of myocarditis, a heart inflammation, recorded among the patients of a phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine.

  • These Supplements Can Be Dangerous, Says Pharmacist

    Taking supplements can be a great, easy way to support your overall health. This is especially true if you have trouble getting all the nutrients you need from your diet, or if you have particular health conditions that create a need for an extra boost of certain vitamins or minerals. Supplements may be made of things other than vitamins or minerals, such as herbs, plant extracts and enzymes. Dietary supplements differ from prescription medications in some important ways. The biggest of these is

  • How long do COVID booster shots last, and can you get a new one? What local doctor says

    “We know that if you’re vaccinated and boosted, your chance of going to the hospital and dying is reduced by 90%.”

  • FDA advisers vote to recommend Novavax Covid-19 vaccine

    Advisers signaled interest in making available a vaccine made with a technology different from the messenger RNA shots that have dominated the U.S. immunization arsenal against the disease.

  • Woman denied a colonoscopy by her doctor died of colon cancer at 39, friend says in viral Twitter thread

    The conversation points to the need for early colorectal cancer screening, and the challenges many women face in dealing with the medical system

  • 31 Brutally Funny Pregnant Women I Will Laughing About For Years To Come

    Pregnancy should not be this funny, but it is.View Entire Post ›