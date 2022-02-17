Global Immunoassay Market Research Report 2022: Forecasts Application, Technology, Product, User with Multiplex and Point of Care Market Analysis to 2027
Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunoassay Market: Strategies and Trends, Forecasts by Application, Technology, Product, User and by Country, with Multiplex and Point of Care Market Analysis, Executive Guides, Customized Forecasting and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The workhorse of the diagnostic industry is finding new legs. The pandemic has created a new demand for rapid easily available diagnostics. Immunoassay is stepping up.
Advances in genetic knowledge are creating new markets for immunoassay. Rapid diagnostics, point of care, biomarkers and consumer markets are all areas of expansion while traditional immunoassay maintains a strong position in the growing market for clinical diagnostics.
The publisher profiles 58 companies, large and small, working in this area. This research makes you the expert in your organization.
Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data. The report includes five year market forecasts.
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
Diagnostic Factors
Changing Technologies Spur Early Instrument Retirement
Consumer Channels Open Wider
Immunity Technology Comes of Age
Factors Limiting Growth
Increased Competition Lowers Price
Threat from PCR Based Instruments
Lower Barriers to Entry
Wellness has a downside
Immunoassay Instrumentation
Instrumentation Tenacity
Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure
Listing of Instrument Specifications
Immunoassay - CRISPR Diagnostics
Immunoassay Recent Developments
FDA Grants EUA to Xtrava Health COVID Point-of-Care Antigen Test
Alamar Biosciences Raises $80M for Immuno-Sandwich Assay Platform
FDA grants breakthrough device to multiplex immunoassay
Quidel, Beckman Settle Cardiac Immunoassay Dispute
BGI Americas, Advaite Form SARS-CoV-2 Testing Partnership
BioMerieux Gets CE Mark for Three Dengue Immunoassays
COVID-19 Portfolio to Accelerate At-Home Infectious Disease Testing
Roche Diagnostics Expanding Testing Portfolio in 2021
PerkinElmer Long-Term Outlook
Quidel Updates Outlook for C19 Testing
Dx Companies Look at Multiplex Tests for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza
Becton Dickinson and NAT Diagnostics Acquisition
New test diagnoses Lyme disease within 15 minutes
Multiplexed Immunoassay System Differentiates Malaria Species
ERBA Mannheim Unveils Next-Generation Nexus unit
Uman Diagnostics And Bio-Techne Announce Agreement For Neurofilament Light Assay
Software reduces variability in ELISA biomarker tests
Arrayit Corporation Allergy Testing Network Doubles
Industry Overview
Industry Participants
IVD Supplier
Independent lab specialized/esoteric
Independent lab national/regional
Independent lab analytical
Public National/regional lab
Hospital lab
Physician lab
Audit body
The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments
Traditional Market Segmentation
Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
Hospital Testing Share
Economies of Scale
Hospital vs. Central Lab
Physician Office Lab's
Physician's and POCT
Immunoassay -Markets and Discussion
Instruments - Genetics changes the picture
RIA - A Technology Shows its Age
Immunoassay vs. PCR vs. Sequencing - A See-Saw Battle
The Smart Shrinking Instrument - Serious Implications
Research Funding and Capital Expense - Instrument Pooling
Multiplex vs. POC - A Tradeoff Analysis
Reagents and Kits - Genetics changes the picture
Bigger Test Menus a Boon for Kit Market
Physician Office Labs - A New Frontier
Rapid and POCT to Threaten Instrument Markets
OTC and DTC - Huge Market Potential
Economies of Scale. Going Away?
Lower Barriers to Entry for Instruments/Analyzers
Miniaturization and Technology Drive Acquisition
Profiles of Key Companies
Abbott Diagnostics
Abcam
Arlington Scientific
Arrayit Corporation
Autobio Diagnostics
Awareness Technology
Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Biocartis
Biomatik
bioMerieux Diagnostics
Bioneer Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
BioTek Instruments
Boditech Med, Inc
Boster Biological Technology
Diamedix (Erba Diagnostics)
Diasorin S.p.A.
Dynex Technologies
Enzo Biochem
Eurofins Scientific
FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
Fujirebio
Gold Standard Diagnostics
Grifols
Hycor Biomedical
Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)
Immunodiagnostik AG
Inova Diagnostics
JR Biomedical
Luminex Corp
Maxim Biomedical
Mbio Diagnostics
Meso Scale Discovery
Millipore Sigma
Mindray
Molecular Devices
MP Biomedical
MyCartis
Operon
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Perkin Elmer
Qiagen Gmbh
Quidel
R&D Systems
Randox Toxicology
Roche Molecular Diagnostics
SD Biosensor
Serametrix
Siemens Healthineers
Sysmex
Tecan
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
TOSOH Bioscience
Veredus Laboratories
Vircell
YD Diagnostics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/384d7n
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900