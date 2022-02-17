Global Immunoassay Market Research Report 2022: Forecasts Application, Technology, Product, User with Multiplex and Point of Care Market Analysis to 2027

TipRanks

Some companies saw exceptional growth at the height of the pandemic and those focused on online gaming were among the beneficiaries. Similar to other segments which have suffered since the economy’s reopening, the growth rate has slowed down since. This was evident in the latest quarterly report of Roblox (RBLX). Investors reacted badly as the online gaming platform missed both on the top-and bottom-line in Q4, and sent shares down about 26% in the subsequent session. EPS of -$0.25 missed the St