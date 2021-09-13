Global Immunochemicals Market Report 2021-2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunochemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Immunochemicals Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Immunochemicals estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027.
Catalog Antibodies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Custom Antibodies segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Immunochemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$929.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Immunochemicals - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Research Antibodies Market: Critical Role in Drug Discovery and Research
Key Factors Influencing Purchasing Decisions
Citations: One of the Key Factors Driving Research Antibodies' Purchase
The US Dominates the Global Immunochemicals Market
Emerging Markets Offer Huge Potential
Catalog Antibodies - The Largest Market Segment
Custom Antibodies: Finding Favor in Research Applications
Primary Antibodies Dominate the Market
Competitive Scenario
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abcam Plc. (UK)
Agilent Research Laboratories (USA)
Biolegend, Inc. (USA)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (USA)
GenScript Biotech Corporation
PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. (USA)
Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (USA)
Merck (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation) (USA)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Research Funding Bolsters Market Growth
Chinese Market to Become the Largest Investor in Basic Research
Cancer Research Drives the Global Immunochemicals Market
Cancer Ranks Among the Top Ten Causes of Death Worldwide
'Reproducibility Crisis' of Antibodies - A Major Cause of Concern
Proper Validation of Antibodies - Vendor Do their Part
New Technologies for Antibodies Validation
Personalized Medicine Offers New Growth Avenues
Rabbit Monoclonal Antibodies Score over Other Animal Antibodies
Researchers Prefer Commercial Research to Academic Research
Increasing Collaborations between Industry and Academia
Beckman Coulter GmbH (USA)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 116
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iyjcoo
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900