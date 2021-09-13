U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,479.00
    +20.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,769.00
    +162.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,503.25
    +61.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.70
    +16.90 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.59
    +0.87 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.30
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.19 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1794
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.55
    +0.75 (+3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0990
    +0.1890 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,509.01
    -1,462.12 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,133.82
    -71.93 (-5.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,067.21
    +38.01 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Global Immunochemicals Market Report 2021-2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunochemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Immunochemicals Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Immunochemicals estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Catalog Antibodies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Custom Antibodies segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR

The Immunochemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$929.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Immunochemicals - A Prelude

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Research Antibodies Market: Critical Role in Drug Discovery and Research

  • Key Factors Influencing Purchasing Decisions

  • Citations: One of the Key Factors Driving Research Antibodies' Purchase

  • The US Dominates the Global Immunochemicals Market

  • Emerging Markets Offer Huge Potential

  • Catalog Antibodies - The Largest Market Segment

  • Custom Antibodies: Finding Favor in Research Applications

  • Primary Antibodies Dominate the Market

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Abcam Plc. (UK)

  • Agilent Research Laboratories (USA)

  • Biolegend, Inc. (USA)

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

  • Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (USA)

  • GenScript Biotech Corporation

  • PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

  • Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. (USA)

  • Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (USA)

  • Merck (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation) (USA)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Increasing Research Funding Bolsters Market Growth

  • Chinese Market to Become the Largest Investor in Basic Research

  • Cancer Research Drives the Global Immunochemicals Market

  • Cancer Ranks Among the Top Ten Causes of Death Worldwide

  • 'Reproducibility Crisis' of Antibodies - A Major Cause of Concern

  • Proper Validation of Antibodies - Vendor Do their Part

  • New Technologies for Antibodies Validation

  • Personalized Medicine Offers New Growth Avenues

  • Rabbit Monoclonal Antibodies Score over Other Animal Antibodies

  • Researchers Prefer Commercial Research to Academic Research

  • Increasing Collaborations between Industry and Academia

  • Beckman Coulter GmbH (USA)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 116

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iyjcoo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, September 13, 2021.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Rally Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • China Tech Shares Slide on Latest Volley of Internet Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell again Monday amid the latest moves from Beijing to reshape online businesses.Traders mulled a report that the government intends to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay business, a Friday statement calling for better protection of gig economy workers’ rights and the latest warning against blocking links to rival services. The Hang Seng Tech Index finished 2.3% lower, with Meituan, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings Ltd. dragging on the gauge. Chin

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Apple Led 'Epic' Market Rally Retreat; Covid Cases Fall Sharply

    Apple fueled last week's market slide, but Covid cases are clearly falling. Tesla released FSD Beta 10.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • Does Bitcoin's recent flash crash mean Warren Buffett is right to hate crypto?

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • 5 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

    With yields ranging from 1.8% to 9%, these income stocks will pad seniors' pockets and allow them to sleep easy at night.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Hyatt Hotels Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Soho China Plummets 40% After Blackstone Takeover Falls Apart

    (Bloomberg) -- Soho China Ltd. tanked in Hong Kong trading after a $3 billion takeover by Blackstone Group Inc. collapsed. The Beijing-based company fell as much as 40% on Monday after Blackstone decided against proceeding with an acquisition, marking the second failed attempt to sell itself. Progress in satisfying the preconditions of the offer was insufficient, Soho said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. Soho has been seen as a takeover target since early 2020, as a lac

  • Stocks correction of 5%-10% likely by year end - Deutsche survey

    LONDON (Reuters) -An equity market correction of 5%-10% by the end of the year was the majority prediction in a September market sentiment survey published by Deutsche Bank on Monday, in the latest sign of market caution that the equity bull run will end. According to the report, conducted from Sept. 7-9 and covering over 550 market professionals globally, 58% of respondents said they expected an equity sell-off by the end of the year. Helped by vast amounts of stimulus from central banks, stocks have surged from the lows they reached in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic spooked markets and triggered a sharp drop in equities.

  • Is it time to invest in commodities as crypto crashes? Here's the why and how

    Commodities are a high-risk proposition, but strong performance is luring new takers.

  • Stocks, Futures Rise as Traders Await U.S. CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European shares and U.S. futures climbed ahead of critical U.S. inflation data this week that traders will use to assess expectations about the timing of stimulus withdrawal and interest-rate hikes. The dollar edged higher and Treasury yields were little changed.Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 advanced after the indexes ended last week in the red. Energy companies led gains in the Stoxx Europe 600 gauge as crude oil extended a rally to a six-week high. Industrial metals ro

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Berkshire stock's massive size means that its days of explosive growth are probably in the rearview, but investors will likely still be able to bank strong gains by following moves made by the company and its chief executive officer. If you want to replicate The Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy, the single best way to do it is owning Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

    Income investors have an extra reason to be patient with their holdings since reinvested dividends can amplify their overall returns. In my view, Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) are attractive options that meet that criterion. As the world's third-largest retailer (behind Walmart and Amazon), Costco's dominant industry position gives it a lot of staying power.

  • Is SentinelOne Stock a Buy?

    SentinelOne's (NYSE: S) stock dipped after the cybersecurity company posted its second-quarter earnings report on Sept. 8. SentinelOne expects its revenue to rise 102%-104% for the full year, accelerating from its 100% growth in fiscal 2021. Growth-oriented investors might focus on SentinelOne's triple-digit revenue growth instead of its widening losses, but its stock already trades at 90 times this year's sales.

  • This Economist Says Most Retirement Planning Is Wrong. Here’s How to Think About It.

    Economist Laurence Kotlikoff says that savers should focus on smoothing and protecting spending throughout their life, then saving toward retirement. Also: Wait until age 70 to collect Social Security.

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect—but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.