Global Immunohistochemistry Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring PerkinElmer, Abcam and Agilent Technologies Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunohistochemistry Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact & Global Analysis by Application (Diagnostics, and Drug Testing); Product (Antibodies, Equipment, Reagents, and Kits); End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, and Others), & Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The immunohistochemistry market is expected to reach US$ 3,585.31 million by 2028 from US$ 2,171.61 million in 2021; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. Rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing geriatric population, and rising R&D investments by biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies are the key factors driving the market. However, the limitations associated with immunohistochemistry are hindering the market growth.

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) refers to an important application of monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies for tissue determination and distribution of antigens of a particular disease. It is majorly used to detect several infectious disorders such as dengue, hepatitis, and AIDS. Immunohistochemistry helps diagnose chronic medical conditions like obesity, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

According to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), 37.6 million people across the globe had HIV in 2020. 35.9 million were adults, and 1.7 million were children (< 15 years old). An estimated 1.5 million individuals worldwide acquired HIV in 2020. According to the HIV and AIDS organization (AVERT), in 2018, 1.1 million US residents were infected with HIV, whereas APAC registered 5.2 million HIV-infected population. According to the European CDC, ~2 million people in Europe were infected with HIV in 2018.

Diabetes is prevailing at a high rate in the geriatric population worldwide. The prevalence of diabetes is more in overweight and obese people. As per data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, ~30.3 million people, representing 94% of the population of the US, were diabetic. Among these, ~23.1 million people were diagnosed with diabetes, while ~7.2 million had not undergone a proper diagnostic procedure.

The obesity rates have been increasing rapidly in developed as well as developing economies across the globe. Factors such as unhealthy lifestyles and sedentary life are significant factors for the rise in the number of obese individuals. As per the data published by National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), the prevalence of obesity is expected to be around 39.8%, affecting about 93.3 million US adults between the years 2015 to 2016. The incidence of obesity was significantly high among middle-aged adults (42.7%) compared to younger adults (35.7%). The increase in the number of obese people in the US has also led to rising healthcare expenditure.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) include cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, coronary heart disease, and other conditions. It is the most significant cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. According to the European Cardiovascular Disease Statistics 2017, every year, cardiovascular diseases cause 3.9 million deaths and more than 1.8 million deaths in the European Union (EU). CVDs account for 45.0% of all deaths in Europe and 37.0% of deaths in the EU. Furthermore, as per the American Heart Association (AHA) 2019 statistics, 121.5 million adults in the US-which is around half of the US adult population-suffer from cardiovascular diseases.

Furthermore, there has been a rise in cancer incidence and mortality rates worldwide, making cancer the leading cause of death. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, cancer was the cause of approximately 9.6 million deaths worldwide.

Moreover, according to the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the US. Similarly, in China, as per the data revealed by WHO, ~4.3 million new cancer cases were detected, and 2.9 million cancer deaths were recorded in 2018. Such an increase in the incidence of chronic and infectious diseases is expected to create a demand for immunoassay tests worldwide.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the immunohistochemistry market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global immunohistochemistry market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Global Immunohistochemistry Market - Key Takeaways

3. ResearchMethodology

4. Immunohistochemistry Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Immunohistochemistry Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Incidences of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
5.1.2 Increasing Geriatric Population
5.1.3 Increasing R&D Investments by Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Limitations Associated with Immunohistochemistry
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Development Opportunities in Emerging Countries
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increasing Acceptance of Automation in Immunohistochemistry
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Immunohistochemistry Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Global Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - by Product

8. Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Application

9. Global Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Immunohistochemistry Market, By End User 2021 & 2028 (%)
9.3 Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Global Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories: Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028(US$ Mn)
9.4 Research Institutes Market
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Research Institutes: Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028(US$ Mn)
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Others: Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028(US$ Mn)

10. Immunohistochemistry Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis

11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Immunohistochemistry Market
11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Immunohistochemistry Market-Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market (%)
12.3 Organic Developments
12.3.1 Overview
12.4 Inorganic developments
12.4.1 Overview

13. Company Profiles
13.1 Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 MERCK KGaA
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 PerkinElmer Inc.
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Abcam plc
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Danaher
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 Bio SB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3m72p

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


