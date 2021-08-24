U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

Global Immunology Market to Surpass US$ 156,378.2 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Coherent Market Insights
·4 min read

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Immunology market is estimated to be valued at US$ 91,850 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Immunology market:

The key players are actively investing in R&D of drugs for the treatment of autoimmune disorders due to their huge demand worldwide, which is propelling the growth of immunology market. For instance, Lupin launched Leflunomide, a generic rheumatoid arthritis medicine, in the United States in September 2020. In active moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis, leflunomide is an immunosuppressive disease-modifying antirheumatic medication..

Furthermore, key players operating in the global Immunology market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition and collaboration to increase their market presence in the global market. For instance, in May 2020, AbbVie, Inc. acquired Allergan Plc. with the goal of expanding its global presence and strengthening its market position.

Request for Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4594

Key Market Takeaways:

The global immunology market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing approval of drugs by key players for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. For instance, in May 2018, UCB (Union Chimique Belge) announced the approval of Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), a PEGylated anti-TNF (tumour necrosis factor) biologic medication for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Among Disease Indication, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) dominates the segment due to its high prevalence. For instance, according to data provided by Medscape in 2021, the annual incidence of RA is around 3 cases per 10,000 people worldwide, with a prevalence rate of around 1%.

Among Distribution Channel, the hospital pharmacies segment hold a dominant position due to the increasing number of hospitalizations or visits related to patients suffering from autoimmune disorders.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global immunology market include AbbVie Inc., Janssen Global Services, Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis, Astellas, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., UCB SA, and Allergan plc.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4594

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Immunology Market, By Drug Class:

    • Monoclonal Antibody (mAb)

    • Fusion Proteins

    • Immunosuppressants

    • Polyclonal Antibody (pAb)

    • Others

  • Global Immunology Market, By Disease Indication:

    • Rheumatoid Arthritis

    • Psoriatic Arthritis

    • Plaque Psoriasis

    • Ankylosing Spondylitis

    • Inflammatory Bowel Disease

    • Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection

    • Others

  • Global Immunology Market, By Distribution Channel:

    • Hospital Pharmacies

    • Retail Pharmacies

    • Online Pharmacies

  • Global Immunology Market, By Region:

    • North America

      • By Country

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Latin America

      • By Country

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Argentina

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Europe

      • By Country

        • Germany

        • U.K.

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country

        • China

        • India

        • Japan

        • Australia

        • South Korea

        • ASEAN

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East

      • By Country

        • GCC

        • Israel

        • Rest of Middle East

    • Africa

      • By Country/Region

        • South Africa

        • Central Africa

        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Therapeutic Proteins and Oral Vaccines Market, by Drug Class (Therapeutic Proteins (Growth Factors, Fusion Proteins, Monoclonal Antibodies, Hormones, Coagulation Factors, and Others) and Oral Vaccines (Live Attenuated Vaccine, Inactivated Vaccine, Recombinant Vaccine, and Others), by Application (Oncology, Hematology, Immunology, Endocrinology, Infectious Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, and Others), by Distribution Channel Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

Read more: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005533/en/Global-Therapeutic-Proteins-and-Oral-Vaccines-Market-to-Surpass-US-316684.7-Million-by-2027-Says-Coherent-Market-Insights-CMI

Glycobiology Market, By Product Type (Instruments, Enzymes (Galactosidases (Fucosidases, Chitinases, Acetylgalactosaminidase, Heparinase, PNGase F, and Others), GlcNAc Transferases (Acetylglucosaminyltransferase, Exostosin, and Others), Fucosyltransferases, GalNAc Transferases, Galactosyl Transferases, Glucuronosyltransferases, Glucosyltransferases, Pentosyltransferases, Carbohydrate Kinases, Neuraminidases, Sialyltransferases, and Others), Consumables, Reagents & Kits), By Application (Drug Discovery and Development, Diagnostic Applications (Oncology, Immunology, and Others), Industrial Application, Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Immunology, and Others), and Others), By End User, (Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories, Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Contract Research Organizations, Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutes, and Others), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Read more: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005163/en/Global-Glycobiology-Market-to-Surpass-US-2700.5-Million-by-2027-Says-Coherent-Market-Insights-CMI

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com


