Global Immunology Partnering Deals Report/Directory 2021: Trends, Players and Financials 2014-2021
DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain comprehensive access to over 850 immunology deal records from this report "Global Immunology Partnering 2014-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a full collection of Immunology disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.
Trends in Immunology partnering deals
Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
Immunology partnering agreement structure
Immunology partnering contract documents
Top Immunology deals by value
Most active Immunology dealmakers
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Immunology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Immunology deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Immunology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Immunology dealmaking trends.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.
Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Immunology dealmaking since 2014 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.
Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Immunology deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Immunology dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Immunology deals since 2014 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Immunology partnering deals by specific Immunology target announced since 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Immunology therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Immunology partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Immunology partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Immunology technologies and products.
Report Scope
The report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Immunology trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2021 includes:
Trends in Immunology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
Analysis of Immunology deal structure
Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
Access to hundreds of Immunology deal contract documents
Comprehensive access to over 850 Immunology deal records
The leading Immunology deals by value since 2014
Most active Immunology dealmakers since 2014
The report includes deals for the following indications: AIDS, Allergy, Anaphylactic shock, Graft versus host disease, Inflammation, Other autoimmune, Scleroderma, Systemic lupus erythematosus, plus other immunology indications.
In Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:
Headline value
Upfront payment value
Royalty rate value
Stage of development at signing
Deal component type
Technology type
Specific therapy indication
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Immunology Partnering 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 850 immunology deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
What exclusivity is granted?
What is the payment structure for the deal?
How are the sales and payments audited?
What is the deal term?
How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
How are IPRs handled and owned?
Who is responsible for commercialization?
Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
How is confidentiality and publication managed?
How are disputes to be resolved?
Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
What happens when there is a change of ownership?
What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Immunology dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Immunology partnering over the years
2.3. Immunology partnering by deal type
2.4. Immunology partnering by industry sector
2.5. Immunology partnering by stage of development
2.6. Immunology partnering by technology type
2.7. Immunology partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Immunology partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Immunology partnering
3.3. Immunology partnering headline values
3.4. Immunology deal upfront payments
3.5. Immunology deal milestone payments
3.6. Immunology royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading Immunology deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Immunology partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Immunology
4.4. Top Immunology deals by value
Chapter 5 - Immunology contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Immunology partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Immunology dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Immunology therapeutic target
Appendices
Companies Mentioned
4D Pharma
23andMe
A*STAR Agency for Science
Technology and Research
A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore
A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology
Aarhus University Hospital
AB Biosciences
Abbott Laboratories
Abbvie
Abcam
Abide Therapeutics
Abingworth Management
ABL Bio
Ablynx
Abpro
Abreos Biosciences
Abzena
AC Immune
Actelion
ActoGeniX
Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Aduro BioTech
Advanz Pharma
Advaxis
Aerocrine
Affibody
AGC Biologics
Agenus Bio
AIDS Clinical Trials Group
AIDS Foundation of Chicago
Aimmune Therapeutics
AirWare Labs
Akers Biosciences
Akeso Biopharma
Akrevia Therapeutics
Akriveia Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics
Alector
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
ALK-Abello
Allakos
Allen Institute for Brain Science
AllerGenis
Allergopharma
Alliance for Biosecurity
Alliance for Lupus Research
Allied-Bristol Life Sciences
Alloksys Life Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences
AltaVoice
Alvotech
Alzheimer's Association
AM-Pharma
Amal Therapeutics
Amegabiotech
American Diabetes Association
Amgen
AMPEL BioSolutions
Amunix
Angiocrine Bioscience
ANI Pharmaceuticals
Annapurna Therapeutics
Anokion
Anthera Pharmaceuticals
Antibe Therapeutics
Apeiron Biologics
Apocell
Applied BioMath
Aptevo Therapeutics
Aqilion
Aquila BioMedical
Aralez Pharmaceuticals
Aratana Therapeutics
Arbele
Arbutus
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Arcutis
Arena Pharmaceuticals
arGEN-X
argenx
Ario Pharma
Array Biopharma
Arrien Pharmaceuticals
Artelo Biosciences
Asana Biosciences
AskAt
Aslan Pharma
Astellas Pharma
Astion Pharma
AstraZeneca
Atara Biotherapeutics
ATGen Global
Atreca
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Avacta
Avactis Biosciences
Avalere Health
Avalon GloboCare
Avid Bioservices
Avidity Biosciences
Avillion
Axela
AyoxxA Biosystems
Bausch & Lomb
Baxalta
Baxter International
Bayer Animal Health
Baylor College of Medicine
Beactica
Beckman Coulter
BeiGene
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Berg
Berkeley Lights
Bertin Pharma
Bial
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
Bina Technologies
Bio-Cancer Treatment International
Bio-Path
BioBright
BioCad Holding
bioCSL
Biocytogen
Biogen
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding
Bioject Medical Technologies
BiolineRX
BioMed X Innovation Center
Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
BioRap Technologies
BioSense Global
Biosortia Pharmaceuticals
Biotest
Biotest Pharmaceuticals
BirchBioMed
Black AIDS Institute
Bleeding Disorders Foundation
Bloom Burton
BlueRock Therapeutics
Boehringer Ingelheim
Botanisol
Bpifrance
Breathe Active
Brickell Biotech
Brigham and Women's Hospital
Brii Biosciences
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Broad Institute
Buck Institute for Age Research
C4X Discovery
Cadila Pharmaceuticals
Caelum Biosciences
Calico
California Institute for Regenerative Medicine
Calypso Biotech
Canadian Council
Canadian Institutes of Health Research
Cancer Genetics
Cancer Research Institute
Cardinal Partners
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
Casebia Therapeutics
Celgene
Cellgen Diagnostics
Cell Mogrify
CellSight Technologies
Center for iPS Cells Research and Application
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centogene
Central Institute for Experimental Animals
Centre Leon Berard
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique
Centurion
Charles River Laboratories
Checkpoint Therapeutics
Children's Hospital Boston
Chong Kun Dang
Chr Hansen
ChromaDex
Chugai Pharmaceutical
Chugai Pharma Marketing
Cigna Healthcare
Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Circassia
Circulogene
City of Hope
Coherus Biosciences
Columbia University
Commense
Complix
Compugen
ConsortiaTX
Corbin Therapeutics
Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Crescendo Biologics
CRISPR Therapeutics
Cristal Therapeutics
Crown Bioscience
Crystal Bioscience
CSL Behring
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
Cue Biopharma
Curable
Curetis
CureVac
Cureveda
Cyclenium Pharma
CyDex
Cynata Therapeutics
Cynvenio
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics
Cytobank
CytomX Therapeutics
CytoReason
Daiichi Sankyo
Dako
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Dartmouth College
DBV Technologies
DecImmune Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics
DendroCyte
Department of Defense
Devonian Health Group
DiaCarta
Diatheva
DNAtrix
DNX Biopharmaceuticals
Dong-A ST
Dragonfly Therapeutics
Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School Singapore
Duke University
Eastar Industries
Eddingpharm
Eisai
Eisai Inc
Eli Lilly
Elpis Biomed
ElsaLys Biotech
Elton John AIDS Foundation
EMD Serono
Emerge Health
Emory University
Enamine
EnBiotix
Encycle Therpaeutics
Endo Pharmaceuticals
Enesi Pharma
Ensemble Therapeutics
Enterome Bioscience
Enumeral Biomedical
EpimAb Biotherapeutics
Epirus Biopharmaceuticals
Epivax
Essex Bio-Technology
eTheRNA immunotherapies
Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eurofins Scientific
European Bioinformatics Institute
European Union
Evelo Biosciences
Everest Medicines
Evotec
Ewopharma
Exagen Diagnostics
ExeGi Pharma
ExScientia
f-Star
Feinstein Institute for Medical Research
Feldan Therapeutics
Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Fibrocell Science
Five Prime Therapeutics
Fluidigm
Folia Biotech
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Foundation Medicine
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission
French National Genotyping Center
FSD Pharma
Fuji Pharma
G2B Pharma
Galapagos
GammaDelta Therapeutics
Gateway Hemophilia Association
GC LabCell
GE Healthcare
Gencia Biotech
GeneQuantum Healthcare
Genethon
Genfit
Genmab
Genomic Testing Cooperative
Georgetown University
George Washington University
GeoVax
Gesynta Pharma
Gilead Sciences
GlaxoSmithKline
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Global Centers for Therapeutic Innovation
Gradalis
Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH)
Gritstone Oncology
Grunenthal
Guardant Health
Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development
Halfpenny Technologies
HalioDx
Halozyme Therapeutics
HanAll Pharmaceuticals
Hanmi Pharmaceutical
Harbour Biomed
Harvard University
Heat Biologics
HemispheRx Biopharma
Hemophilia Foundation of Southern California
Heptares Therapeutics
HiFiBio
Highline Therapeutics
Hob Diagnostics
Hoffmann La Roche
Hookipa Biotech
Horizon Pharma plc
Hospices Civils de Lyon
Hospira
Hospital for Special Surgery
iBio
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
ICM
Idera Pharmaceuticals
Igenica
ILTOO Pharma
Imab
ImaginAb
IMIDomics
Immatics Biotechnologies
Immatics US
Immugenyx
ImmunArray
Immune Deficiency Foundation
Immune Design
Immuneed
Immune Pharmaceuticals
ImmuNext
ImmunoChina Pharmaceuticals
Immunomedics
Immunomic
Immunovia
Immunscape
ImmuPharma
Incyte
InDex Pharmaceuticals
Indigo Biosciences
InflamaCORE
InMed Pharmaceuticals
Innate Pharma
Innovate UK
Innovative Genomics Initiative (IGI)
Innovative Targeting Solutions
Innovus Pharmaceuticals
Inovalon
Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inserm Transfert
Institut Curie
Institute for Bioscience and Biotechnology Research
Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer - Commercialization of Research
Institute for the Promotion of Innovation by Science and Technology in Flanders
Institute of Child Health
Institut Pasteur
Institut Pasteur of Shanghai at the Chinese Academy of Sciences
Intarcia Therapeutics
International AIDS Vaccine Initiative
Intrexon
Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ipca Laboratories
iReceptor Plus
ISA Scientific
ISIS Innovation
IsoPlexis
iTeos Therapeutics
Itus
J-Network
Janssen Biotech
Janssen Diagnostics
Janssen Research & Development
Janus Pharmaceuticals
Japan Tobacco
Jazz Pharmaceuticals
JDP Therapeutics
Jeffrey Modell Foundation
Jiangsu Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical
Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center
Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM)
Johns Hopkins University
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Innovation
Juno Therapeutics
Kaken Pharmaceutical
Kamada
Karyopharm Therapeutics
Kedrion Biopharma
Keio Gijuku University
Kennedy Trust For Rheumatology Research
Kiadis Pharma
Kimberly-Clark
Kineta
King's College Hospital
Kissei Pharmaceutical
Kite Pharma
Klaria
Knight Therapeutics
Kymab
Lannett
Laurel Venture Capital
Lead Discovery Center
Lead Pharma
Lee's Pharmaceutical
LegoChem Biosciences
Leiden University
Leidos
LEO Pharma
Les Laboratoires Servier
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
LG Life Sciences
LifeArc
LifeMax Laboratories
Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Lipum
Lonza
Lubeck Institute of Experimental Dermatology
Luminex
Lupin
Lupus Foundation of America (LFA)
Lupus Research Alliance
Lupus Research Institute
Lupus Therapeutics
Luye Pharma Group
MaaT Pharma
mAbXience
Macrogenics
Macrophage Pharma
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
Mariel Therapeutics
Massachusetts General Hospital
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Max-Planck
Maxcyte
Mayo Clinic
McGill University
MD Anderson Cancer Center
Medical Research Council
Medical University of South Carolina
Medical University South Carolina
Medidata Solutions
MedImmune
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Merck and Co
Merck KGaA
Merck Sharpe & Dohme
Merus
Metrion Biosciences
Microdrop
Microsoft
Midatech
MilliporeSigma
MIODx
Mitra Biotech
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
ModiQuest Research
Monash University
MorphoSys
Mor Research Applications
Mount Sinai Health System
Mount Sinai Medical Center
Mount Tam Biotechnologies
Mundipharma
Munich Technical University
Mustang Bio
My Brother's Keeper
Mylan Pharmaceuticals
NanoPass Technologies
NantWorks
Napo Pharmaceuticals
National Cancer Institute
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR)
National Institutes of Health
Nature Technology
Nektar Therapeutics
Neostell
Neovacs
Neovii Pharmaceuticals
Neptune Technologies & Bioressources
Nestle Health Science
NeuClone
Neumedicines
NeuroCycle Therapeutics
NeuroVive Pharmaceutical
Newsoara Biopharma
New York University
New York University School of Medicine
Neximmune
NextCure
Nexvet
Nimbus Therapeutics
Ningbo Tai Kang Medical Technology
NJCTTQ
Nodality
Northwestern University
Novalere
Novant Health
Novartis
NovaSAID
NovImmune
Novo Nordisk
Novozymes
Nuevolution
Numab
Nurix
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals
NYU Langone Medical Center
Ocata Therapeutics
Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation
Omeros
Oncobiologics
Oncologie
OncoQuest
OncoSec Medical
Ono Pharmaceutical
OraSure Technologies
Orca Pharmaceuticals
Orchard Therapeutics
Orexo
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
Osaka University
OSE Immunotherapeutics
OSEO
Ospedale San Raffaele
Owlstone Medical
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust
Padlock Therapeutics
Pandion Therapeutics
Panther Biotechnology
Paragon Bioservices
PatientsLikeMe
Peking University
Pelican Therapeutics
Pendopharm
PeptiDream
Perelman School of Medicine
Pfizer
PharmEste
Pharmstandard
Pharnext
Philogen
Pieris
Pierre Fabre
Pinnacle Clinical Research Center
Pionyr Immunotherapeutics
Plasticell
Pluristem Therapeutics
Potenza Therapeutics
Precision BioSciences
Prestizia
PreventionGenetics
Principia Biopharma
ProBioGen
Project Inform
Protagen
Prota Therapeutics
ProtoKinetix
Provention Bio
Proximagen Group
Pulmatrix
Purdue Pharma
PureTech Health
Pyramid Biosciences
Qiagen
Quartet Medicine
Queensland Institute of Medical Research (QIMR)
Quest PharmaTech
R-Tech Ueno
Rabin Medical Center (Beilinson Hospital)
Ragon Institute
RedHill Biopharma
Regeneron Genetics Center
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
RespiVert
Rheonix
RMX Biopharma
Roche
Rogne Bioscience
Roivant Sciences
Rosetta Genomics
Roxall
S-TARget
Salix Pharmaceuticals
Sangamo BioSciences
Sanofi
Sanofi-Aventis
Saol Therapeutics
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
SATT Lutech
Scholar Rock
SciCann Therapeutics
Science Exchange
Scienion
Sciex
Scleroderma Research Foundation
Scripps Research Institute
Sean N Parker Center for Allergy Research
Seattle Children's Hospital
Seattle Childrens Research Institute
Seattle Genetics
Second Genome
Selecta Biosciences
Selexis
Sementis
SenzaGen
Seqirus
Serametrix
Seres Therapeutics
Serum Institute of India
Sevion Therapeutics
Shanghai Model Organisms Center
Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories
Shire Laboratories
Sigma-Tau
Sigmoid
Simbec Research
Simcere Pharmaceuticals
Sirona Biochem
SomaLogic
Sorrento Therapeutics
Sosei
Splicos
SQI Diagnostics
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Stallargenes
Stanford University
Stanford University School of Medicine
Stellar Biotechnologies
Stony Brook University
Stryker
Sutro Biopharma
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
Swiss Commission for Technology and Innovation
Symbiotix Biotherapies
Symphogen
Takeda Pharmaceutical
Tango Therapeutics
Targeted Medical Pharma
Teijin
Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center
Telix Pharmaceuticals
TeneoBio
Tennessee Hemophilia
Tessa Therapeutics
Tetra Bio-Pharma
Tetragenetics
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
TG Therapeutics
The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation
The Hospital for Sick Children
The International AIDS Vaccine Initiative
The Myositis Association
The Parker Institute For Cancer Immunotherapy
Theradiag
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thomas Jefferson University
Tiziana Life Sciences
Tizona Therapeutics
T Med
Topas Therapeutics
Tow Foundation
Traaser
TransBio
Transgene
Transimmune
Triumvira Immunologics
True Diagnostics
True North Therapeutics
Tsinghua University
Turgut Ilaclari
Twist Bioscience
TxCell
UCB
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bsutc
