U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,986.28
    +26.38 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,920.55
    +45.71 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,026.47
    +128.82 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.97
    -6.98 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.06
    -2.82 (-2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.40
    +11.20 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    +0.05 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0184
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9620
    -0.0740 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1955
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8800
    -0.3600 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,046.52
    -791.56 (-3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.59
    +13.62 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.51
    +6.20 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

The Global Immunosuppressants Market is expected to grow by $ 6.99 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Immunosuppressants Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the immunosuppressants market and it is poised to grow by $ 6. 99 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Immunosuppressants Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293129/?utm_source=GNW
73% during the forecast period. Our report on the immunosuppressants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reimbursement policies for kidney transplantation, rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases, and increasing road accidents.
The immunosuppressants market analysis includes the drug class and geographic landscape.

The immunosuppressants market is segmented as below:
By Drug Class
• Corticosteroids
• Monoclonal antibodies
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the high dependency on immunosuppressants for kidney transplantation as one of the prime reasons driving the immunosuppressants market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in use of tissue engineering for generation of implants and rise in disposable income in developing economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on immunosuppressants market covers the following areas:
• Immunosuppressants market sizing
• Immunosuppressants market forecast
• Immunosuppressants market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading immunosuppressants market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Accord Healthcare Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Belcher Pharmaceuticals LLC, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LEO Pharma AS, Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., RPG Life Sciences Ltd., Sanofi, Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc., TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Viatris Inc. Also, the immunosuppressants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293129/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon to buy primary care provider One Medical for $3.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors report that Amazon will acquire primary care provide One Medical for $3.9 billion.

  • The CHIPS Act Could Boost These 3 Semiconductor Stocks

    In June 2020, the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act was introduced in the House of Representatives by U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). The act called for the U.S. to boost its subsidies for domestic chipmakers to address the global chip shortage, reduce the country's dependence on Asian chip foundries, and stay ahead of China in the semiconductor race. The CHIPS Act would provide $52 billion in subsidies and tax breaks for domestic chipmakers.

  • Elon Musk says remote workers are just pretending to work. Turns out he’s (sort of) right

    New data from Qatalaq and GitLab reveals remote workers spend time every day doing menial tasks to convince their managers and colleagues they’re really working. A lot of time.

  • Glassdoor ordered to unmask former toy company employees who posted scathing criticism, showing the scary stakes of ‘anonymous’ reviews

    A Bay Area judge just ordered Glassdoor to reveal posters’ identities to the CEOs of the company they slammed.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • Ford To Slash 8,000 Jobs To Boost EV Investment: Bloomberg

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is planning to slash as many as 8,000 jobs to boost investment into electric vehicle manufacturing, Bloomberg reported. The job loss is likely to happen in Ford's recently formed Ford Blue unit, which is in charge of internal combustion engine vehicle production and other operations. In March, the company created electric vehicle and internal combustion businesses, Model e and Ford Blue, respectively, to compete and win against both new EV competitors and established auto

  • Oil Falls Amid Signs of Languid Demand As Libya Increases Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped as rising Covid cases in China and stalling rates of US gasoline consumption ignited demand fears, while low trading volumes continued to exacerbate market moves.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentBiden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows

  • Ford plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs to fund EV investments

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Rachelle Akuffo details Ford's planned layoffs, which will focus on the company's internal combustion unit.

  • Oil Stocks: Field Service Giant Heads Farther South As Analysts Cut Price Targets

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • U.S. oil prices fall more than 3% as weaker gasoline demand allows fuel inventories to rise

    Oil futures fell sharply on Thursday, extending a decline seen after a counter-seasonal rise in U.S. gasoline inventories and as Russia resumed natural-gas flows to Western Europe.

  • Dow Will 'Slow Something Down' If Europe Cuts Natural-Gas Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Dow Inc. said it will have to curb some of its operations in Europe if the region reduces its natural gas use in response to Russian supply cuts.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentBiden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying Power“We are look

  • China Fines Ride-Hailing Giant Didi $1.2 Billion, Citing Cybersecurity Breaches

    The Cyberspace Administration of China said Didi’s actions flouted the country’s cybersecurity, data security and personal information privacy laws.

  • Gas prices: 'We're in the early- to mid-point' of falling prices

    Gas prices have declined 34 days in a row to the lowest level since May, and could soon fall below $4 per gallon, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

  • Gas prices could fall below $4 per gallon by late October, analyst says

    Gas prices could go below $4 per gallon by October if oil remains at the current levels, says one analyst.

  • Top Energy Stocks for July 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Dow profit beats estimates as North America demand offsets China slump

    Dow's biggest - posted a 16% jump in sales on higher orders for its silicones and coatings applications used in the electronics, construction and healthcare industries. "Focus on disciplined execution enabled us to navigate the impacts of pandemic-related lockdowns in China, continued logistics constraints, and higher energy and raw material costs," Chief Executive Jim Fitterling said in a statement. Reflecting the toll of the slowdown, volumes at two of Dow's three main businesses declined in the quarter ended June 30.

  • AT&T stock in danger of worst slide in two decades after earnings

    AT&T shares were sinking Thursday despite an earnings beat in a quarter with a lot of moving parts due to recent business divestments.

  • How to Invest in the Lithium That's Driving the EV Market

    Perhaps most importantly, lithium has become a dominant material in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and as millions of units are expected to be sold each year, demand for the metal may increase significantly. While it's not as valuable as precious metals like gold and silver, lithium is a sought-after metal for industrial uses. The world's biggest consumer of lithium is China, where companies use the metal to create batteries that power devices including mobile phones and scooters.

  • 4 Manufacturing Electronics Stocks to Watch Amid Supply Chain Woes

    While the Zacks Manufacturing-Electronics industry's near-term prospects appear murky due to supply chain woes and raw material cost inflation, effective pricing action should aid ABB, EMR, RRX and LGL.

  • It's Not Too Late to Pick Up Alibaba at a Discount

    Alibaba stock is trading at a considerable discount while its underlying businesses continue to prove naysayers wrong