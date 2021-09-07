U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,361.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,642.75
    -8.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.20
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.42
    -0.87 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    -20.90 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    -0.45 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.27
    +0.86 (+5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3801
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9570
    +0.1380 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,965.89
    -817.23 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.23
    +10.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,165.46
    -21.72 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Global Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Industry Market (2020 to 2024) - Increasing Automation in Public Spaces and Rising Awareness About Antibacterial Construction Materials is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Industry Market by Type (Residential, Non-Residential, and Heavy & Civil Engineering) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction market size is declined from USD 11,217.4 billion in 2019 to USD 10,741.2 billion in 2020. However, the industry is showing signs of recovery since the beginning of 2021 and reach a market size of USD 13,572.4 billion in 2024, projecting a CAGR of 6.0% between 2020 and 2024.

An increase in automation in public spaces, government initiatives along with the rising awareness about antibacterial construction materials, is expected to boost the construction industry post COVID-19 pandemic. However, shutdown of manufacturing facilities, non-availability of raw materials, and impact on supply chain and logistics is expected to restrain the industry growth.

Heavy & civil engineering sector to be the fastest-growing construction type during the forecast period.

The coronavirus pandemic has created many challenges for several businesses, governments, organizations, and societies around the world. Companies working in different sectors are reacting in different ways to ensure business continuity, supply chain flexibility, and other such measures to innovative ways to generate revenue. The uncertainties with regard to this pandemic have affected the heavy & civil engineering sector. Despite the effects of COVID-19, a few civil engineering activities have been maintained to some extent and are likely to continue in long term. There was no complete lockdown in several countries, and hence, companies are willing to continue executing their contracts to avoid liquidation damages. However, in 2020 these activities were halted for some time, as supply chains was disrupted by a shortage of equipment and materials. In addition, public agencies and administrations had terminated contracts to control expenses.

APAC is the fastest-growing construction market.

APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global construction industry during the forecast period. APAC dominated the construction industry in 2019. The construction companies have ample opportunities in the APAC market in comparison to the European and North American counterparts owing to low-cost labor and raw materials. Various raw material companies have halted their production sites across various countries in initial phase of covid-19 to avoid further spread of coronavirus. This halt in production has led to reduced supplies in various Asian countries, including India and China.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Customer Analysis
4.1 Shift in Institutional/Industrial Customers
4.1.1 Disruption in Industrial/Commercial Sectors
4.1.2 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production
4.1.2.1 Impact on Customers' Revenues
4.1.2.2 Impact on Construction of New Facilities
4.1.2.3 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains
4.1.2.4 Long-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains
4.1.3 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities
4.1.3.1 Measures Taken by Customers in 2020
4.1.3.2 Customers' Perspective on Growth Outlook
4.2 Shift in Residential Customer Segments
4.2.1 Disruption in Construction Industry
4.2.2 Impact on Customer Spending Patterns
4.2.2.1 Changing Income Levels
4.2.2.2 Customers' Perspective on Growth Outlook/New Construction

5 COVID-19 Impact: Construction Ecosystem
5.1 Value Chain Analysis
5.1.1 Residential Building Construction
5.1.2 Non-Residential Building Construction
5.1.3 Heavy & Civil Engineering Construction
5.2 Impact on Value Chain & Measures Taken
5.2.1 Financing
5.2.2 Design/Architects
5.2.3 Construction Material Suppliers
5.2.4 Logistics/Equipment Suppliers
5.2.5 Construction Contractors/Consultants
5.2.6 Maintenance/Users/Service Providers
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Increasing Automation in Public Spaces and Rising Awareness About Antibacterial Construction Materials
5.3.1.2 Population Growth and Rapid Urbanization
5.3.1.3 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Shutdown of Manufacturing Facilities
5.3.2.2 Non-Availability of Raw Materials
5.3.2.3 Impact on Supply Chain and Logistics
5.3.2.4 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
5.3.2.5 Global Housing Crisis

6 Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Companies
6.1 Top-Performing Sectors
6.1.1 Residential
6.2 Majorly Hampered, Sectors
6.2.1 Non-Residential
6.2.2 Heavy & Civil Engineering
6.3 Top Performer by Construction Technologies
6.3.1 Prefabricated Technology
6.3.2 Automated Construction Technology
6.3.3 Computer Integrated/Smart Construction Techniques
6.3.4 Workforce Sourcing
6.4 COVID-19 Impact on Top Companies
6.4.1 Bechtel Group
6.4.2 Balfour Beatty
6.4.3 Acs Group
6.4.4 China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
6.4.5 L&T Construction
6.4.6 Pcl Construction Enterprises
6.4.7 Skanska Ab

7 Winning Strategies of Construction Companies
7.1 Winning Strategies to Gain Market Share
7.1.1 Short-Term Strategies (Till Q12021)
7.1.2 Midterm Strategies (2021-2022)
7.1.3 Long-Term Strategies (2024 Onwards)
7.2 COVID-19-Related Developments/Strategies of Stakeholders in Construction Value Chain

8 Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Industry
8.1 Scenario-Based Forecasting, by Type
8.1.1 Pessimistic Scenario
8.1.2 Realistic Scenario
8.1.3 Optimistic Scenario
8.2 By Type, Realistic Scenario
8.2.1 Residential Construction
8.2.2 Non-Residential Construction
8.2.3 Heavy & Civil Engineering Construction
8.3 By Region, Realistic Scenario

9 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45cqlv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Brent Oil Rises After Strong China Trade Brings Demand Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil edged higher after an unexpected surge in Chinese exports to a record added to positive economic signs emerging from key energy consumers. Futures in London rose 0.4% to trade above $72 a barrel, after falling the past two sessions. The growth in China’s exports last month suggests strong demand for goods in the U.S. and Europe. The country’s overall imports also rose to a record in August, and crude purchases climbed to a five-month high, pointing to a revival in Asia’s

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Chinese Technology Stocks Jump After Tencent Buys Back Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied to their highest level in more than a month after a new round of share buybacks by Tencent Holdings Ltd boosted market sentiment. The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced 1.6% on Tuesday to the highest since late July, extending gains from last month’s low to around 17%. Biggest point contributors included Meituan, Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding. Tencent stepping into the market to buy back shares worth HK$100.5 million ($12.9 million) spurred traders

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • China Trade Surges to New Records on Strong U.S., EU Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.China’s export growth unexpectedly surged in August as suppliers likely boosted orders ahead of the year-end shopping season, offsetting any port disruptions due to fresh outbreaks of the delta virus. Exports rose 25.6% in dollar terms from a year earlier to a record $294.3 billion, more than $10 billion above any previous month. Imports grew 33.1% to $236 billion, also t

  • Ryanair Ends Talks for Follow-On Boeing Max Order Over Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc ended negotiations with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co. on a major follow-on order for 737 Max aircraft after failing to agree on pricing.Talks on the higher-capacity Max 10 single-aisle jets ended after 10 months, Ryanair said in a statement Monday. Europe’s largest low-cost carrier has ordered 210 of the smaller Max-8200 already, with deliveries spanning the next five years. “Both sides have agreed to waste no more time on these negotiations,” Ryanair said.While

  • Intel Stock: Low Valuation Makes it Worth The Wait

    There’s no denying that Intel (INTC) stock is cheap. Shares in the semiconductor giant trade for a low forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13x. That’s far below the valuation of its main chip rivals, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA), which trade for around 44x and 54.9x earnings, respectively. Much of this valuation discrepancy has to do with the company’s anemic growth and its many past missteps. But with a new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, who could turn around its ship, Intel might b

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) would have a rough few days. Chewy stock went to the dogs after a disappointing quarterly report. "We've seen other providers of pet supplies, food, and meds languish after reporting earlier this earnings season, and it's hard to be optimistic that Chewy will break the mold this week," I argued last week, and I was right.

  • China’s Iron Ore Imports Hit Record in Boost to Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- The value of China’s iron ore imports hit new heights in August even as policymakers try to cut steel production and calm commodity prices, likely boosting Australia’s exports despite the tensions between the two nations. China imported iron ore worth a record $20 billion in August, according to government data released Tuesday, as prices surged from a year earlier. Total volumes were 97.5 million tons.It was also a record month for the value of China’s overall imports from Austra

  • 10 Earnings Reports Investors Must Read

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 earnings reports investors must read. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Earnings Reports Investors Must Read. The second-quarter earnings season has almost ended, with S&P 500 stocks posting their strongest earnings growth in more than […]

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession, all eyes have been on growth stocks. In 2016, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch released a report that compared the performance of value stocks to growth stocks over a 90-year period (1926-2015). The result was a clear-cut outperformance for value: A 17% annual return for value stocks versus a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Preview: What to Expect From GameStop’s Q2 Earnings on Wednesday

    The world’s largest multichannel video game retailer GameStop is expected to report its fiscal second-quarter loss of -$0.67 per share, an improvement from a loss of -$1.40 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • Why Upstart Stock Was Up Almost 90% in August

    From an increase in loan activity as a result of signing up new partners, revenue results easily surpassed expectations.

  • Bull run on Wall Street leaves bankers warning over risks of stock market sell-off

    Overheated markets are poised for a retreat amid concerns about inflation and flagging growth, according to signals from Wall Street.