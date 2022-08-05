U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,145.19
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,803.47
    +76.65 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,657.55
    -63.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.82
    +15.37 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.53
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    -15.90 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    -0.0063 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    -0.0088 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9700
    +1.9540 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,203.02
    +596.99 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.20
    -2.02 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

Global Impact launches new $5M research fund - Vaccine Confidence Fund II to further understand how Social Media may be leveraged to Increase Vaccination Confidence and Uptake

Global Impact
·3 min read

Alexandria, VA, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Impact, on behalf of the Alliance for Advancing Health Online (AAHO), is pleased to announce the launch of an additional round of Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Vaccine Confidence Fund (VCF). The VCF is a program of AAHO and is financially supported by Meta and Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ USA (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada). This round of funding for global research will focus on harnessing the power of social media to increase vaccination confidence and uptake with an emphasis on enhancing routine immunization and educating health care workers on addressing vaccine hesitancy. Global Impact is publishing the Full Insights Report on the first Vaccine Confidence Fund which features findings from the grantees’ research and insights on potential ways to drive vaccination confidence and uptake.

Following the success of last year’s open RFP, managed by Global Impact, where the Fund sought proposals that address how social media can be best utilized to better understand vaccine hesitancy and increase vaccination confidence and uptake, this additional round will build on the insights of the 33 prior grantees globally to continue to pursue new and transformative approaches using social media and behavioral science to bring new insights on both COVID-19 and routine immunization in communities.

“We’ve been excited to see the results of the first Vaccine Confidence Fund and learn from how organizations around the world are using social media to drive positive health outcomes,” said Lu’chen Foster, Head of Health Partnerships at Meta. “We look forward to seeing more innovative projects with the next round of research.”

Grantees will be selected in a competitive, open process managed by Global Impact, the fiscal sponsor and Fund manager, with the support of the VCF Advisory Council, a small interdisciplinary group of domain experts from the vaccination confidence, public health, social media, and behavioral and data sciences fields. The projects selected will use a variety of novel research approaches and explore how behavioral nudges, natural language processing, the use of chatbots, and targeted influencers impact vaccination confidence and vaccine uptake.

“We are honored to be a founding member of the Alliance for Advancing Health Online (AAHO) and are enthusiastic about the initial insights seen in the Vaccine Confidence Fund research and how they contribute to filling the research and knowledge gap around how to reach hesitant populations through social media” said Michael D. Fornwall, Associate Vice President, Vaccination Confidence, Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ USA (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada). “We are proud to financially support this next round of research to continue to advance the learnings to improve the health and resiliency of communities around the world.”

The report and open RFP have been announced in advance of the Insights Dialogue event, “Using Social Media to Increase Vaccine Confidence,”, on Tuesday, August 9, at 1:00 PM GMT, at which speakers will discuss key findings from the Vaccine Confidence Fund and share best practices from projects implemented in Guatemala, Algeria, Kenya, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Attendees are invited to learn how grantees effectively harnessed the capabilities of social media platforms and designed effective engagement activities and customized, targeted messaging to increase vaccine confidence in marginalized and underserved communities.

For more information, please visit vaccineconfidencefund.org.

About AAHO
The Alliance for Advancing Health Online (AAHO) is a newly forming and evolving coalition of stakeholders across the technology, health, global development, and academic sectors who are united in exploring how social media and online engagement can increase the health and resiliency of communities around the world. Currently, stakeholders involved with the AAHO include the Bay Area Global Health Alliance, the CDC Foundation, The MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy, the Sabin Vaccine Institute, the Vaccine Confidence Project at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization. The $40 million multi-year initiative, funded by Meta and Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ USA (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada), will initially focus on addressing vaccine hesitancy and vaccine equity with a strong focus on historically excluded or marginalized communities.

About Global Impact
Global Impact works on charitable ventures to inspire greater giving and serves as a trusted advisor, intermediary and implementing partner across the private, nonprofit and public sectors. Through these partnerships, Global Impact has raised nearly $2 billion for causes such as disaster relief and global development. Global Impact’s reach and services are complemented by the work of its subsidiary company, Geneva Global.

CONTACT: Cassie Call Global Impact cassie.call@charity.org


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the ‘biggest mistake’ people make with their money (and psst: it has to do with savings)

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Warren Buffett, the infamous 91 year-old Oracle of Omaha, is worth roughly $100 billion dollars — and could clearly spend frivolously. The guidance is that you will need roughly 3-12 months of essential expenses somewhere safe like a high-yield savings account.

  • Here's Why Rich Americans Are Moving Here

    Households that make over $200,000 annually comprise just a sliver of all tax returns that are filed in a given year, but their movement between states can have a significant financial impact. When a state loses more high-earning tax filers … Continue reading → The post Where High-Earning Households Are Moving – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

    Better-than-expected results on the top and bottom lines were overshadowed by the company's third-quarter guidance.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla's About to Do Something Extra Special

    The Tesla CEO tells shareholders the move may not be "economically sensible" but is a cool idea anyway.

  • Tesla shareholders approve 3-for-1 stock split, Musk teases Cybertruck

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian highlights the main takeaways from Tesla's annual shareholder meeting.

  • Upstart (UPST) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Upstart's (UPST) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect benefits from its strategy to operate as a multiproduct company and growing strength across its auto refinance product.

  • Amazon to acquire iRobot for $1.7 billion

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss news that Amazon is buying Roomba-maker iRobot.

  • Trump Tells Judge He Was Too Busy as President to Sue Clinton Sooner

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s lawyers argued the statute of limitations shouldn’t apply to the lawsuit he filed against political rival Hillary Clinton because the “immense and unrelenting demands” of the job prevented him from doing so sooner.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy. Jim

  • A Stock Buyback Tax Is Added to the Inflation Bill. What That Means for Apple, Meta, and Microsoft.

    Kyrsten Sinema, the moderate senator from Arizona, reaches a deal with Democratic leadership to support the Inflation Reduction Act. The compromise could impose a 1% excise tax on stock buybacks.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 10 Stocks Despite Earnings Miss

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts recommend buying despite their earnings miss. If you want to read about some more stocks that analysts recommend buying, go directly to Analysts Say Buy These 5 Stocks Despite Earnings Miss. The pessimists have been right about the contraction in the United States economy over […]

  • Roblox (RBLX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Roblox's (RBLX) second-quarter 2022 performance is expected to have benefited from growth in engagement hours and strength in the user base.

  • Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split: Is Now The Time To Buy?

    Tesla, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, GameStop and Shopify have announced or carried out stock splits in 2022. So what is a stock split and how does it affect your investment?

  • AMTD Digital and 9 Other Stocks Redditors are Buying in August

    In this article, we discuss AMTD Digital and 9 other stocks Redditors are buying in August. If you want to see more stocks that Redditors are buying this month, click AMTD Digital and 4 Other Stocks Redditors are Buying in August. A meme stock typically gets popular among retail investors through social media. A little-known […]

  • Should SNDL Investors Jump Ship After Its Reverse Stock Split?

    With shares trading at more than $2 late last month, investors of SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), formerly known as Sundial Growers, may have gotten excited that there was some great news that finally lifted the stock up in value. It was a move the company needed to get its share price back over $1 and thus remain listed on the Nasdaq. Shares of SNDL have been falling again since the reverse split, and it's now down more than 70% over the past 12 months (by comparison, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF has declined over 60%).

  • Cisco is combining business units units as its cloud, networking chief exits to Fastly

    The move was reported after San Francisco cloud platform company Fastly Inc. announced it had hired Cisco's networking and cloud chief Todd Nightingale as its next CEO.

  • 10 Best International Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will look at 10 best international stocks to invest in. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Best International Stocks to Invest In. Investors who aim to achieve broad diversification are always on the lookout to identify lucrative investments in international markets. While some find investing […]

  • Tiny IPO Spikes 1,150% in US Debut in Wake of AMTD Digital

    (Bloomberg) -- For the seventh time this year, a tiny US listing by a company based in China or Hong Kong is seeing a wild price surge after its initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItThis time, it’s Hong Kong’s Magic Empire Globa

  • AMC to offer ‘APE’ preferred stock ticker in nod to retail traders

    Chad Beynon, Macquarie Group senior analyst on gaming, lodging and leisure, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss AMC earnings, its overhead rent expenses, its new preferred equity ticker as well as the sports betting landscape.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 95% of Its Assets in These 2 Sectors

    Berkshire Hathaway's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio has piled nearly all of its capital into two sectors.