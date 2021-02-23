Global Implantable Ports Industry
Global Implantable Ports Market to Reach $238. 9 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Implantable Ports estimated at US$196. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$238.
New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Implantable Ports Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957030/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027. Single-Lumen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$138.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Double-Lumen segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $57.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.7% CAGR
The Implantable Ports market in the U.S. is estimated at US$57.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 125-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
AngioDynamics, Inc.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company
Cook Medical, Inc.
Districlass Medical SA
Kimal PLC
Medical Components, Inc.
Pakumed Medical Products Gmbh
PFM Medical AG
Smiths Medical
Teleflex, Inc.
Vygon SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957030/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Implantable Ports Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Implantable Ports Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Implantable Ports Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Implantable Ports Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Single-Lumen (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Single-Lumen (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Single-Lumen (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Double-Lumen (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Double-Lumen (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Double-Lumen (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Implan Ports Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Implantable Ports Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Implantable Ports Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Implantable Ports Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Implantable Ports Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Implantable Ports Historic Market Review by
Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 15: Implantable Ports Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Implantable Ports: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 17: Implantable Ports Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Implantable Ports Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Implantable Ports Market Growth Prospects in
US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Implantable Ports Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Implantable Ports Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Implan Ports Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Implantable Ports Market Demand Scenario in
US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Implantable Ports Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Implantable Ports Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Implantable Ports Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027
Table 26: Implantable Ports Market in Europe in US$ by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Implantable Ports Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Implantable Ports Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Implantable Ports Historic Market Scenario in
US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Implantable Ports Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Implantable Ports Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: German Implantable Ports Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Implantable Ports Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Implantable Ports Market Growth Prospects in
US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Implantable Ports Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Implantable Ports Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Implantable Ports: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Implantable Ports Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Implantable Ports Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Implantable Ports Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027
Table 41: Implantable Ports Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Rest of Europe Implantable Ports Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Implantable Ports Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Implantable Ports Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Implantable Ports Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Implantable Ports Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Rest of World Implantable Ports Historic Market
Review by Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 48: Implantable Ports Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957030/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001