Global Incident and Emergency Management Market Report 2023: A $163.6 Billion Market by 2027 - Focus on Emergency/Mass Notification, Perimeter Intrusion Detection, Fire & HAZMAT

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Incident and Emergency Management Market Report 2022-2027" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research forecasts that the global incident and emergency management market will grow from an estimated USD 121.4 billion in 2022 to USD 163.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

One of the factors driving the market growth is the increasing attacks by terrorist and biohazards.

By component, solutions segment to account for highest market share during forecast period

End-users in the incident and emergency management market deploy incident and emergency solutions to minimize losses due to natural or man-made disasters. Solutions are categorized into web-based emergency management, emergency/mass notification, disaster recovery and business continuity, perimeter intrusion detection, geospatial, and fire and HAZMAT solutions.

These solutions are used for business and public safety during emergencies where timely dispatch of units is essential. Major features offered by aforesaid solutions are scalability, flexibility, robustness, and interoperability.

Various application areas, such as tsunami and earthquake warnings, remote weather monitoring, traffic management, and CBRNE detection systems, are served by incident and emergency management solutions. An incident and emergency management solution ensures the preparation, response, recovery and mitigation of daily incidents, and emergencies and disasters.

By communication tools and devices, first responder tools to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period

During times of crisis or emergency, critical communication is crucial to help first responders save lives but also to help keep first responders safe, enhance response time, and interagency coordination. First responder tools include all the technology devices that assist departments and teams in providing early aid or action during an emergency.

First responders include medical teams, police and security personnel, and fire departments. They use sophisticated communication devices specially designed for disaster-struck situations, which include wearable devices, such as smart glasses, smartwatches, wearable cameras, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), Ultra High Frequency (UHF) and Very High Frequency (VHF) radios, and Land Mobile Radios (LMR).

Many communication companies are coming up with public safety Long Term Evolution (LTE) communication solutions, along with next-generation software-defined radios and cognitive radios. Though radios have traditionally been the most commonly used first responder tools in case of emergencies, the use of smart devices is the most preferred first responder tool currently.

The use of smart devices has increased tremendously over the past decade. In the current scenario, smart gateways can connect sensors, such as body cameras, heart rate monitors, and locator beacons worn by first responders, to the command center so that the data collected can be accessed later.

Premium Insights

  • Occurrence of Unpredictable Natural Disasters due to Ever-Changing Climate Conditions to Drive Market Growth

  • Solutions Segment to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

  • Emergency/Mass Notification Segment to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

  • Consulting Segment to Hold Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

  • Satellite-Assisted Equipment Segment to Hold Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

  • Government and Public Sector Segment to Hold Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

  • Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investments in Next Five Years

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increase in Natural Disasters Worldwide

  • Increased Attacks by Terrorists and Biohazards

  • Government Initiatives and Regulations

Restraints

  • Obstacles Caused by False Alarm Rates

Opportunities

  • Sophisticated Communication and Technical Assistance Aid in Emergency Planning, Preparation, and Mitigation

  • Updating of Outdated Incident Emergency and Management Solutions

Challenges

  • Disparities in Cost of Incident and Emergency Management Systems

Value Chain Analysis

  • Ecosystem: Market

  • Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

  • Artificial Intelligence

  • Internet of Things

  • Blockchain

  • Big Data

  • Geographic Information Systems

Use Cases

  • Blackberry Helped Mississippi Emergency Management Agency with Critical Information Notifications

  • IBM Helped Governments and Public Safety Organizations Worldwide to Implement Public Safety Technology Solutions

  • Everbridge Helped Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority Seek Emergency Alert System

  • Rhodium Helped City of Elko Fire Department During Hazardous Materials Incident

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Honeywell

  • Lockheed Martin

  • Motorola Solutions

  • Siemens

  • NEC

  • IBM

  • Hexagon

  • Collins Aerospace

  • Esri

  • LTIMindTree

  • Johnson Controls

  • Alert Technologies

  • Everbridge

  • The Response Group

  • Haystax Technology

  • Metricstream

  • Blackberry

  • Eaton

SME/Startup Players

  • Veoci

  • Noggin

  • 4C Strategies

  • Resolver

  • Arcos

  • Juvare

  • Logicgate

  • Onsolve

