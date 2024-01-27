Global Indemnity Group, LLC's (NYSE:GBLI) largest shareholders are private equity firms with 43% ownership, institutions own 23%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private equity firms in Global Indemnity Group indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

61% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Global Indemnity Group is 23%

If you want to know who really controls Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private equity firms with 43% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutions on the other hand have a 23% ownership in the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Global Indemnity Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Global Indemnity Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Global Indemnity Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Global Indemnity Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It looks like hedge funds own 18% of Global Indemnity Group shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that Fox Paine & Company, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder with 43% of shares outstanding. Richmond Hill Investments, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 18% of common stock, and Hotchkis and Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds about 7.5% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Joseph Brown, the CEO has 1.1% of the shares allocated to their name.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 61% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Global Indemnity Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Global Indemnity Group, LLC. It has a market capitalization of just US$403m, and insiders have US$25m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 10% stake in Global Indemnity Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 43%, private equity firms could influence the Global Indemnity Group board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

