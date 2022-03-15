U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,227.62
    +54.51 (+1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,319.60
    +374.36 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,811.81
    +230.59 (+1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,948.42
    +6.70 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.84
    -6.17 (-5.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.70
    -34.10 (-1.74%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.12 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0943
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1420
    +0.0020 (+0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3041
    +0.0037 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3100
    +0.1280 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,301.12
    +558.79 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.60
    +13.34 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Global Independent Virtual Kitchen Market-Forecasts to 2027

Global Market Estimates, Inc.
·2 min read
Global Market Estimates, Inc.
Global Market Estimates, Inc.

Nextbite, ParkJockey Global, Virturant, Zuul Kitchens, Sweet Truth, Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited, CloudKitchens, Franklin Junction, Kitchen United, Oven Story, Faaso's, Rebel Foods among others are the key players in the independent virtual kitchen market.

Brooklyn, New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Independent Virtual Kitchen Market will grow at a CAGR value of 15.5% from 2022 to 2027. Market expansion is being fuelled by expanding advancements and the use of high technology to advertise cloud kitchen brands, as well as increased internet penetration and a supporting logistic or delivery system that is beneficial to customers.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Independent Virtual Kitchen Market - Forecast to 2027


Key Market Insights

  • The burger/sandwich segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the Independent Virtual Kitchen market from 2022 to 2027 as per the product type outlook

  • The vegan segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the Independent Virtual Kitchen market from 2022 to 2027 as per the type outlook

  • Independent cloud kitchen concepts are less expensive, cost-effective, and hassle-free, and the future is for home delivery food

  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global Independent Virtual Kitchen market from 2022 to 2027

  • Nextbite, ParkJockey Global, Virturant, Zuul Kitchens, Sweet Truth, Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited, CloudKitchens, Franklin Junction, Kitchen United, Oven Story, Faaso's, Rebel Foods among others are the key players in the independent virtual kitchen market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/independent-virtual-kitchen-market-3713

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

  • Burger/Sandwich

  • Pizza/Pasta

  • Chicken

  • Seafood & Meat Dishes

  • Mexican/Asian Food

  • Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

  • Vegetarian

  • Vegan

  • Non-Vegetarian

  • All Types

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Rest of MEA

Website: Global Market Estimates

CONTACT: Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238


Recommended Stories

  • AMC acquires stake in gold and silver mining company

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports that AMC has acquired stake in gold and silver mining company Hycroft.&nbsp;

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Alibaba stock keeps sinking toward a 6-year low, Nio stock also dives as Chinese ADRs continue selloff

    The American depositary receipts (ADRs) of China-based companies continued their dive Tuesday, as upbeat economic data out of China wasn't enough assuage macroeconomic concerns, including fears of a fallout from Russian's invasion of Ukraine after the U.S. warned China not to support Russia. Shares of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. sank 4.5% in premarket trading, putting them on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since March 2016. The stock suffered

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Is Costco Ready to Issue a Special Dividend?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is building up its cash as it continues to post higher sales than before the pandemic and manages to keep costs low enough to increase net income. It's a winning strategy that makes it a cash machine, and it shares its cash with shareholders in the form of dividends and share-repurchase programs. In addition to its regular dividend, which is unexceptional, Costco issues a "special" dividend when the cash box is overflowing.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    You can probably thank investment bank Cowen for that. Nvidia's incredible shrinking stock price -- down 25% since the start of this year -- gives investors an opportunity to buy one of the strongest plays on the metaverse on the cheap, argues Cowen in a new report covered by StreetInsider.com today. The metaverse today may be a concept in its infancy.

  • GameStop stock pops ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses GameStop stock's surge ahead of the company's upcoming quarterly earnings report.

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.

  • RLX Technology Inc. Just Recorded A 13% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

    Shareholders in RLX Technology Inc. ( NYSE:RLX ) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 49% to US$1.22 in the week...

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Really Hurting. Why It Might Not Bounce Back Anytime Soon.

    Regulatory, geopolitical, and health-economic factors have formed a painful trifecta for Chinese stocks, and Alibaba shares are getting battered again.

  • Tesla Raises Prices Across Lineup; Cheapest Model Is $46,990

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised prices on all its vehicles after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said costs were increasing at the companies he runs.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: EU Sanctions Abramovich; Biden Plans Europe TripLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullThe cheape

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Investors push BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) 8.9% lower this week, company's increasing losses might be to blame

    BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCRX ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in...