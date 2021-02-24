Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Report 2021: Major Players are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens, Emerson Electric, 3M, TSI, Horiba, Honeywell International, Testo, Envea, Aeroqual
DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market, By Product (Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors), By Pollutant Type (Chemical, Physical and Biological), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market was valued USD 3796.50 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a formidable rate of over 8% during the forecast period.
The Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market is driven by the growing awareness among the population pertaining to different environmental issues and associated health hazards. Additionally, growing popularity of green buildings and increasing need to attain sustainability is expected to increase the demand for air quality monitors thereby driving the market growth through 2025.
Furthermore, supportive government policies & schemes and grants for adhering to air quality standards are further expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for air quality monitors by different enterprises, corporates, academic institutions, malls & shopping centers, among others further bolsters the market growth over the next few years.
However, high costs associated with the installation and purchase of air quality monitors can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Also, associated technical limitation can further restrict the market growth. Besides, lack of awareness especially in the emerging countries pertaining to air quality monitors is further expected to restrict the market growth over the next few years.
The Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market is segmented based on product, pollutant type, application, company and region. Based on pollutant type, the market can be split into chemical, physical and biological. The chemical pollutant type is expected to dominate the market attributable to stringent government regulations set by different governments and pollution control boards for controlling industrial pollutant emissions and adhering to the air quality standards.
Regionally, the indoor air quality monitor market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market on account of the widespread adoption and use of indoor air quality monitors to maintain the air quality standards.
Additionally, rapid adoption of gas analyzers and ongoing technological advancements are further expected to propel the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the overall indoor air quality monitor market owing to the increasing problem of air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in the region especially in the countries like China and India.
The major players operating in the indoor air quality monitor market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co, 3M Company, TSI Inc, Horiba Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Envea SA, Aeroqual Ltd and others.
Key Target Audience:
Indoor air quality monitor manufacturers/suppliers/distributors
Market research and consulting firms
Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
Organizations, forums and alliances related to indoor air quality monitor
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Brand Awareness
5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions
6. Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product (Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors)
6.2.2. By Pollutant Type (Chemical, Physical and Biological)
6.2.3. By Application (Government Buildings, Industrial, Private Establishments,
6.2.4. Commercial, Residential and Others)
6.2.5. By Company (2019)
6.2.6. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map, By Application
6.4. Product Market Map, By Region
7. Asia-Pacific Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product
7.2.2. By Pollutant Type
7.2.3. By Application
7.2.4. By Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8. Europe Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product
8.2.2. By Pollutant Type
8.2.3. By Application
8.2.4. By End User
8.2.5. By Country
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
9. North America Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product
9.2.2. By Pollutant Type
9.2.3. By Application
9.2.4. By End User
9.2.5. By Country
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
10. South America Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Product
10.2.2. By Pollutant Type
10.2.3. By Application
10.2.4. By End User
10.2.5. By Country
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
11. Middle East and Africa Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Product
11.2.2. By Pollutant Type
11.2.3. By Application
11.2.4. By End User
11.2.5. By Country
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
14.2. Siemens AG
14.3. Emerson Electric Co
14.4. 3M Company
14.5. TSI Inc
14.6. Horiba Ltd
14.7. Honeywell International Inc.
14.8. Testo SE & Co. KGaA
14.9. Envea SA
14.10. Aeroqual Ltd
15. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jbab8
