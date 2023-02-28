Global Indoor Air Quality Monitors Strategic Markets Report, 2022-2023 & 2030 - Indoor Spaces in Residential, Commercial, Industrial & Healthcare Settings Witness Strong Demand

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indoor Air Quality Monitors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Indoor Air Quality Monitors estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fixed Indoor Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Portable Indoor Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR

The Indoor Air Quality Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$609.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 494 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Rising Air Pollution Exposing More than of the World Population to Health Risks Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Why Indoor Air Quality Matters?

Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health Condition

How Air Quality Monitoring Can Help?

What's the Prognosis on the Pandemic? Here's What Everyone Should Know About the Dynamics of the Ongoing Multiwave Pandemic & Its Impact on the Economy

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the Unvaccinated

The Verdict's Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

Competition

Indoor Air Quality Monitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Indoor Air Quality Monitors (IAQM): Definition, Overview & Importance

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Story continues

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

After a Sharp Decline in 2020, Growing Understanding of the Importance of Improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) to Reduce Risk of COVID-19 Spread Leads to Demand Spike in 2021

Tracing Market Dynamics Now & Beyond

Rise in Allergies Sets the Tone for Product Adoption & Market Growth

Indoor Spaces in Residential, Commercial, Industrial & Healthcare Settings Witness Strong Demand for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Rise in Smart Homes Strengthens the Business Case for Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities for Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors: Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country for the Year 2022

Continuous Technology Innovations Remains Crucial to Future Growth

Stringent Regulations & Establishment of Standards to Benefit Growth in the Market

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Indoor Air Quality Monitors Gets Bigger

In Focus: IoT Based Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

Green Building Strategies and Focus on Ventilation Management Bodes Well

Role of Indoor Air Quality Monitoring in Optimizing Building Automation

Navigating Through Myriad Challenges is Vital for Players in the Market

