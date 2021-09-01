U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

Global Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2021-2025 | Rising demand for Smart Air Quality Monitoring Equipment to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global indoor air quality solutions market is expected to grow by $ 10.27 bn and reach 2025, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.30%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis- Get a FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Analysis Report by Product (Equipment and Services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/indoor-air-quality-solutions-market-industry-analysis

The indoor air quality solutions market is driven by the increasing demand for smart air quality monitoring devices and it is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Indoor Air Quality Solutions Companies:

  • 3M Co.

  • Aeroqual Ltd.

  • Camfil AB

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • Ingersoll Rand Inc

  • Lennox International Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • Trion IAQ

  • TSI Inc.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Equipment - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Services - size and forecast 2020-2025

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Household Water Softener System Market Report -The household water softener system market has the potential to grow by USD 590.60 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.03%.Download a free sample report now!

Household Water Purifier Filter Market Report -The household water purifier filter market has the potential to grow by USD 1.52 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40%. Download a free sample report now!

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-indoor-air-quality-solutions-market-2021-2025--rising-demand-for-smart-air-quality-monitoring-equipment-to-boost-market-growth---17000-technavio-reports-301367451.html

SOURCE Technavio

